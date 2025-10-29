M3DS Academy has been honored with the prestigious Best Online CG Fundamentals Program of 2025 award, recognizing its innovative approach to digital arts education and commitment to empowering students in 3D art and game development.

M3DS Academy Receives 2025 Best Online CG Fundamentals Program Award



The CG Fundamentals Program at M3DS Academy provides a comprehensive foundation in 3D art and game development, aimed at beginners looking to pursue careers in the creative sector. The program combines expert-led training with hands-on experience in areas like 3D modeling, digital sculpting, texturing, lighting, and animation. Students learn to use industry-standard tools such as Autodesk Maya, Maxon ZBrush, and Unreal Engine, ensuring they are prepared for the demands of the industry.

A Unique Mentorship Model for Career Success

A key differentiator of the M3DS Academy's program is its personalized mentorship approach. Students receive real-time, one-on-one guidance from experienced industry professionals, which sets the Academy apart from traditional online courses. This model has proven successful, with a graduation rate of 92%. In addition to technical skills, students receive portfolio reviews, interview coaching, and valuable industry insights to prepare them for the professional world.

Global Recognition and Industry Partnerships

The Academy's commitment to providing students with the highest standard of education has been solidified through strategic industry partnerships. M3DS Academy is an official Autodesk Authorized Training Center and an Epic Games Academic Partner. These partnerships ensure that students receive training aligned with the latest trends and tools in the 3D art and game development fields.





About M3DS Academy

Founded by Stefan Mitrov, M3DS Academy has grown from a small institution in North Macedonia to a globally recognized leader in 3D art education. The Academy continues to expand its reach, offering top-tier programs designed to equip students for success in the creative technology industry.

