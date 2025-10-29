Electrolux Professional AB: Electrolux Professional AB interim report Q3 2025

Third quarter, July-September 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 2,816m (2,931), a decrease of 3.9%. Organically, sales increased by 0.7%. Currency translation had an effect of -4.6%.

EBITA amounted to SEK 92m (325), corresponding to a margin of 3.3% (11.1). EBITA includes SEK 235m in items affecting comparability related to the efficiency program announced on September 2, see page 16. EBITA excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 327m (325), corresponding to a margin of 11.6% (11.1).

Operating income amounted to SEK 37m (268), corresponding to a margin of 1.3% (9.1). Operating income excluding items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 271m (268) corresponding to a margin of 9.6% (9.1)

Income for the period amounted to SEK 40m (187), and earnings per share was SEK 0.14 (0.65).

Operating cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 402m (441).

Alberto Zanata, President and CEO:

"Improved underlying profitability - efficiency program launched

The third quarter of 2025 showed organic growth and improved underlying profitability. During the quarter an efficiency program to streamline our operations and improve profitability was launched.

Despite the geopolitical situation that continues to create uncertainty, we took another step in the right direction during the quarter.

Food & Beverage continue to grow

Sales of Food & Beverage increased by 1.2% organically, continuing the positive trend from the previous quarter. Sales grew in Europe and in the US Food business whereas Beverage in the US declined. Due to the postponement of some large orders, sales in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa declined. EBITA margin improved compared to last year. Order intake for Food & Beverage was higher than last year.

Improved margin in Laundry

After five consecutive quarters of organic growth, sales in Laundry were flat compared to last year when sales growth was strong. This year, sales grew in Europe, but declined in the US and in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The EBITA margin improved somewhat, despite a 0.9 ppt negative margin impact from currency, but also the impact from tariffs. Order intake is lower than last year, but is entirely related to inventory reduction by our distributor in the US. However, the US sales outlook is still positive, and the order stock in the US is at its highest level in the past few years.

Program launched to streamline the company and improve profitability

In September we launched a program to safeguard future competitiveness and improve profitability including consolidation of production. These measures are expected to generate savings of SEK 85m in 2026 and SEK 175m in 2027.

In addition to addressing efficiency and cost savings, the program also encompasses a strategic shift in competencies, which includes the allocation of resources and the development of capabilities, with particular emphasis on advancing sales and digital initiatives.

Continued investment in R&D to prepare for new product launches and growth

Due to our extensive ongoing new product developments in both cooking and laundry, our R&D expenses remain above normal levels. However, we expect to be able to gradually decrease R&D costs from the second half of 2026. The product launches are expected to create customer value already next year.

Summing up nine months of the year, we have increased organic sales and continued to improve the underlying EBITA margin compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The combination of important product launches ahead of us, the efficiency program and actions to enhance our sales capabilities, means we should be on the right path towards profitable growth."

This information is information that Electrolux Professional AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person detailed below, at 07:30 a.m. CET on October 29, 2025.



For more information, please contact Jacob Broberg, Chief Communication & Investor Relations Officer +46 70 190 00 33

