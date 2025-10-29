UST Recognised as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Tech 2025

~UST continues to set the standard for workplace excellence and employee engagement~

~The 2025 list celebrates businesses that are leading the way in creating exceptional employee experiences in the tech sector~

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has been named by Great Place to Work® in their prestigious list of the UK's Best Workplaces in Tech 2025.

The newly released 2025 list celebrates organisations that are leading the way in creating exceptional employee experiences in the tech sector. UST earned its place in 'The 2025 UK's Best Workplaces in Tech' list published by Great Place To Work® UK , reinforcing its reputation as an employer of choice in the IT industry.

This recognition builds on the company's earlier achievement of UST's Great Place to Work certification in April 2025, demonstrating the company's sustained commitment to creating an exceptional workplace culture for its 'USsociates'.

For a decade, the Great Place to Work Best Workplaces list has been based on a rigorous methodology that includes employee surveys with culture audits. Companies with the highest 'Trust Index' scores undergo additional reviews to identify organisations that truly excel in fostering trust, innovation, and employee satisfaction. UST's strong performance in the technology sector earned the company this coveted recognition.

Great Place to Work® is the leading expert in evaluating workplace cultures, with assessing organisations as their core strength through their Trust Index Survey, which makes up 75% of an organisation's score, and the culture audit, which rigorously assesses HR practices, leadership practices, and organisational culture, which makes up the remaining 25%. The methodology used ensures that the companies recognised were providing top employee experiences based on trust, personal growth, innovation, values, and leadership.

"This recognition highlights our steadfast commitment to placing our people at the heart of everything we do," said Colleen Doherty, Chief People Officer, UST. "The passion, dedication, and collaborative spirit of our USsociates form the foundation of our success. This achievement reflects our collective effort to build an inclusive, innovative, and empowering workplace that thrives on meaningful impact," she added.

"Being recognised among the 'UK's Best Workplaces in Tech' is a testament to our employee-centric approach and the strong culture we have built," said Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Operating Officer, UST. "Our focus on employee well-being, continuous learning, and development, and living our core values of humanity, humility, and integrity has created an environment where innovation truly thrives. This recognition further reinforces our commitment to changing lives not just for our clients, but for every member of the UST family."

This new accolade enhances UST's strong legacy of workplace excellence; it has previously been certified as a Great Place to Work in other countries, including the United States, Mexico, and India, and certified as a Top Employer in ten countries. In addition, UST has been recognized with awards for its diverse and inclusive workplace, including recognition in the Best Companies for Women Index and Most Inclusive Companies Index.

The complete list of UK's Best Workplaces in Tech 2025 is available at www.greatplacetowork.co.uk/best-workplaces/tech/2025.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations - delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact - touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.ust.com .

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857 (US)

+91-7899045194 (India)

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+44-7341787926

Roshini Das K

+91-7736795557

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, India:

Adfactors PR

ust@adfactorspr.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S & C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ust-recognised-as-one-of-the-uks-best-workplaces-in-tech-2025-302597969.html