Rent The Runway, Inc.: Rent the Runway Announces Closing of Recapitalization Transactions

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: RENT) - Rent the Runway, Inc. (the "Company" or "RTR"), a pioneer in apparel rental that created one of the world's leading fashion subscription platforms, today announced the closing of its previously announced recapitalization transactions, a strategic step to enhance the Company's financial position and flexibility by meaningfully reducing outstanding debt, extending the maturity of its remaining debt balance, and providing additional capital to support the Company's growth initiatives.

As part of the recapitalization, Aranda Principal Strategies ("APS") converted a substantial portion of its extant debt investment into common equity ownership, and an investor group consisting of APS, STORY3 Capital Partners ("STORY3") and Nexus Capital Management ("Nexus") contributed $20 million of cash to RTR's balance sheet. Effective as of the closing of the transactions, RTR's total outstanding debt balance was reduced to $120 million with its maturity extended to 2029. In a concurrent rights offering, the Company received an incremental amount of approximately $12.5 million of primary gross proceeds.

"This recapitalization is an important milestone in Rent the Runway's transformation," said Jennifer Hyman, CEO and Co-founder of RTR. "By strengthening our balance sheet and partnering with APS, STORY3 and Nexus, we are now in a better position than ever to focus on our customers, deliver profitable growth, and advance our mission to reinvent how women access fashion."

RTR will continue to operate as a public company and trade under the ticker symbol "RENT" on Nasdaq.

About Rent the Runway, Inc.

Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud. RTR's mission has remained the same since its founding: powering women to feel their best every day. Through RTR, customers can subscribe, rent items a-la-carte and shop resale from hundreds of designer brands. The Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of millions of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear and ski wear. RTR has built a two-sided discovery engine, which connects deeply engaged customers and differentiated brand partners on a powerful platform built around its brand, data, logistics and technology. Under CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman's leadership, RTR has been named to CNBC's "Disruptor 50" five times in ten years, and has been placed on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list four times, while Hyman herself has been named to the "TIME 100: Most Influential People in the World" and as one of People Magazine's "Women Changing the World."

