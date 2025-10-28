FIBRA Prologis Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV:FIBRAPL 14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today reported results for the third quarter 2025.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE QUARTER:

Net effective rents on rollover were 47.2 percent.

Period-end and average occupancy were 98.0 and 97.9 percent, respectively.

Customer retention was 81.7 percent.

Same store cash NOI was 14.8 percent.

MSCI score improved from BB to BBB, and S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment score from 55 to 60.

Net earnings per CBFI was Ps. 1.0027 (US$0.0540) for the quarter compared with Ps. 6.4415 (US$0.3424) for the same period in 2024.

Funds from operations (FFO), as modified by FIBRA Prologis per CBFI, was Ps. 1.0268 (US$0.0561) for the quarter compared with Ps 0.8343 (US$0.0437) for the same period in 2024.

SOLID OPERATING RESULTS

"Despite ongoing trade uncertainties, FIBRA Prologis once again delivered strong financial and operational results. Our diversified portfolio and focus on high-quality, well-located logistics assets position us to capture growth across Mexico's key consumption and manufacturing markets," said Héctor Ibarzábal, CEO of FIBRA Prologis. "We remain confident in the resilience of our platform and our ability to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders."

Operating Portfolio 3Q25 3Q24 3Q25 Notes Period End Occupancy 98.0 % 98.1 % Six markets above 96%. Average Occupancy 97.9 % 97.8 % Above 97% since 2Q21. Leases Commenced 4.1 MSF 1.0 MSF The activity was concentrated mainly in

Mexico City, Monterrey and

Guadalajara. Customer Retention 81.7 % 52.7 %

Net Effective Rent Change 47.2 % 56.2 % Led by Mexico City, Reynosa and

Tijuana. Same Store Cash NOI 14.8 % 4.4 % Led mainly by rent change and annual

rent increases. Same Store Net Effective NOI 15.2 % 3.0 % Led by rent change and annual rent

increases.



As a reminder, FIBRA Terrafina was managed by a third party through November 30, 2024. As such, some metrics only include FIBRA Terrafina activity after December 1, 2024.

FINANCIAL POSITION

As of September 30, 2025, FIBRA Prologis' leverage was 22.6 percent and liquidity was approximately Ps. 19.9 billion (US$1.1 billion), which included Ps. 18.4 billion (US$1.0 billion) of available capacity on its unsecured credit facility and Ps. 1.6 billion (US$85 million) of unrestricted cash.

UPDATED GUIDANCE FOR 2025

(US$ in million, except per

CBFI amounts) Previous New

FX = Ps$20.5 per US$1.00 Low High Low High Notes Building Acquisitions US$150 US$250 US$50 US$100

Building Dispositions US$100 US$400 US$0 US$50

Annual Capital Expenditures

as % of NOI 13.0 % 14.0 % 9.0 % 12.0 %



WEBCAST & CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FIBRA Prologis will host a live webcast/conference call to discuss quarterly results, current market conditions and future outlook. Here are the event details:

Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 9 a.m. Mexico Time.

Access the live webcast at www.fibraprologis.com, in the Investor Relations section, by clicking Events.

Dial in: +1 888 596 4144 or +1 646 968 2525 and enter Passcode 4603995.

A telephonic replay will be available October 29 - November 5 at +1 800 770 2030 from the U. S. and Canada or at +1 647 362 9199 from all other countries using conference code 4603995. The replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the FIBRA Prologis website.

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprised 515 Investment Properties, totaling 87.0 million square feet (8.1 million square meters). This includes 348 logistics and manufacturing facilities across 6 industrial core markets in Mexico, comprising 65.7 million square feet (6.1 million square meters) of Gross Leasing Area (GLA) and 167 buildings with 21.3 million square feet (2.0 million square meters) of non-strategic assets in other markets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future - including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, expected distributions, and our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, trade relations, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to global pandemics, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

