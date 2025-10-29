Thousand Oaks Biologics Showcases Integrated ADC CRDMO Solutions & Media Innovation for Industrialization at CPHI Frankfurt 2025

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousand Oaks Biologics, a leading Asia-based CRDMO specializing in macromolecules, today announced its participation in CPHI Frankfurt 2025, held from October 28-30.

The company will welcome global visitors at Booth 4.1H54 in the Bioproduction Zone and will showcase its integrated service platform, powerfully supported by its industrial media supply and driven by AI and innovative drug discovery technologies. This demonstration underscores its position as a trusted, core partner in the global biopharmaceutical ecosystem.

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are a key driver of China's innovative drug globalization. Leveraging its end-to-end CRDMO model and international compliance qualifications, Thousand Oaks Biologics is positioned to address critical industry pain points, including R&D efficiency, scale-up costs, and regulatory risks. Its core competencies encompass a self-sufficient supply of critical raw materials, superior cost-control and efficiency, a rigorous quality management system, and an international manufacturing footprint. Through continuous innovation, the company has supported over 500 biopharmaceutical companies in accelerating drug development.

Core Technologies and Service Capabilities

Industrial Media Supply System: By pioneering serum-free media technology, Thousand Oaks Biologics has established industrialized, self-controlled production of core raw materials. Its intelligent manufacturing base ensures seamless scaling from lab-scale customizations to commercial supply. A tripartite collaboration with the Busan Metropolitan City in South Korea and KCell Biosciences to build an overseas media production base is strengthening its global supply network and creating a cost-competitive, vertically integrated supply chain.

Integrated ADC CMC Technology Platform: Driven by AI, this platform features a co-located production layout for naked antibody, ADC drug substance, and ADC drug product within a single facility, significantly streamlining development and tech transfer. The Shanghai ADC production site, which passed its QP Audit in October 2025, houses production lines covering 200L-2000L antibody drug substance, 50L-500L ADC conjugate drug substance, and lyophilized drug product, providing scalable support from clinical trials to commercialization.

Early-Stage R&D Capabilities: The Ginspire tackles key challenges in developing innovative complex molecules from the source to enhance R&D efficiency. It offers comprehensive early-stage services from candidate screening to IND submission, including molecule design and optimization, antibody discovery and engineering, linker-payload screening and conjugation, developability assessment, pharmacology and PK/PD studies, and early-stage sample preparation. This integrated approach, extending to structural characterization and novel formulation development, creates a seamless "Early R&D-to-Production" continuum.

Global Strategic Vision

The international business team has launched an "ADC Early-Stage Support Program" and is establishing Value Co-creation models with European partners, evolving from a service provider to a strategic ally.

"Global biopharmaceutical clients need more than manufacturing capacity; they need a full-cycle partner to accompany them from concept to patient," said Dr. Luo Shun, Chairman of Thousand Oaks Biologics. "Our CRDMO model, EU-compliant qualifications, and upcoming global hubs empower us to solve core industry challenges, improve efficiency, reduce costs, and make biologics accessible to patients worldwide."

