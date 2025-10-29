Investment Firm Alpha Star invests 1 million USD in AI Art Authentication Company Art Recognition

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Art Recognition , the Swiss pioneer in AI art authentication, is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with Alpha Star , a leading Luxembourg-based investment fund with a strong track record of supporting innovative companies in the art market. This collaboration marks an important milestone as Alpha Star becomes Art Recognition's anchor investor.

The partnership will accelerate Art Recognition's growth and strengthen its position as a trusted technology partner for the art world, helping bring greater transparency, confidence, and innovation to art authentication.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alpha Star as a key partner on our journey," said Carina Popovici, CEO and Founder of Art Recognition. "Their confidence in our technology and vision is a strong endorsement of the role AI will play in shaping the future of the art world."

"We are excited to support Art Recognition in its mission to bring cutting-edge AI technology to art authentication," said Alexandre Cadain, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Alpha Star. "We believe their innovative approach will become a cornerstone of integrity and progress in the art market."

This investment underscores the growing convergence between technology and art and highlights a shared commitment to advancing digital transformation in the sector.

About Art Recognition AG

Founded in 2019, Art Recognition AG is an art-tech company based in Zurich, Switzerland, specializing in AI-powered art authentication. The company's proprietary technology provides objective, data driven analyses to support authentication decisions for paintings and drawings submitted by auction houses, collectors, galleries, and dealers worldwide. More information can be found at www.art-recognition.com .

About Alpha Star

Alpha Star is a Luxembourg-based investment company founded by Stanislas Poniatowski and Alexandre Cadain focused on supporting innovative ventures at the intersection of technology, culture, and finance. The fund's portfolio includes several notable art market players, such as the art investment platform Matis and Galerie Perrotin , among others. With a long-term vision and deep expertise in alternative assets, Alpha Star is committed to driving innovation and growth across the global art ecosystem. More information is available at www.alphastar.capital .

SOURCE: Art Recognition

