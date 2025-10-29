Lex LasVegas to Emcee Compassion Center's Coalition for Patient Rights Inaugural Hoedown, Nov. 15 at Paradise Recreation Center

The Compassion Center and its Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR) tap Las Vegas mainstay Lex LasVegas to host a family-friendly day of music, advocacy, and community well-being on Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., at 4775 McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121. In the lead-up, fans are invited to The Official 4Horsemen of Comedy Costume Party & Legendary 4Horseman Khalil Mack's Birthday on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.++ at Hola Habibi, with Blaque Tacos and a prize for Best Outfit.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / The Compassion Center today announced that Lex LasVegas-comedian, creator, and host of The 4Horsemen of Comedy-will emcee the Compassion Center's Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR) Inaugural Charity Hoedown on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121. The daylong, family-oriented event blends entertainment with actionable patient-rights education to advance a happier, healthier Greater Las Vegas.

As a warm-up to the Hoedown, CPR and Lex invite the public to The Official 4Horsemen of Comedy Costume Party & Legendary 4Horseman Khalil Mack's Birthday on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 9:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.++, at Hola Habibi, 1115 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas-hosted by Lex LasVegas, featuring late-night munchies by Blaque Tacos and a Best Outfit prize. (21+ for the evening celebration.)

"Comedy disarms, connects, and opens the door to real conversations about health and dignity," said Lex LasVegas. "I'm honored to help CPR and the Compassion Center bring neighbors together-because a city that laughs together can also learn, heal, and stand up for one another."

The CPR Inaugural Hoedown will feature live entertainment, community partners, and on-site opportunities to learn about patients' rights, local resources, mental-health supports, and non-opioid pain-management pathways. Attendees can meet advocates, providers, veterans' supporters, and educators working to remove barriers to care while strengthening community resilience.

"CPR's mission is simple: put patients first," said a James Creel, a Compassion Center/CPR advocate/spokesperson. "By pairing credible education with joyful experiences, we help families navigate complex health decisions, reduce stigma, and build a culture of compassion in Southern Nevada."

Event Details - CPR Inaugural Charity Hoedown

Date/Time:Saturday, November 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 McLeod Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89121

Emcee:Lex LasVegas (Instagram: @lexlasvegas )

Programming: Live music & comedy, patient-rights education, community resources, family activities, and wellness partners

Admission: Open to the public (family-friendly). Media are welcome.

Lead-Up Celebration - Official 4Horsemen Costume Party & Khalil Mack's Birthday

Date/Time:Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 9:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.++

Venue:Hola Habibi, 1115 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas

Host:Lex LasVegas

Food:Blaque Tacos

Highlights:Best Outfit prize, 21+ evening

Why It Matters

Community Health, With Heart: CPR and the Compassion Center are aligning entertainers, advocates, and healthcare professionals to make credible health information accessible, friendly, and stigma-free.

Patient-First Education: Practical guidance on navigating care, understanding rights, and finding trusted resources-especially for complex or chronic conditions.

Local Impact: Proceeds and partnerships support programs that expand access, reduce uncompensated care, and promote mental-health and wellness across the valley.

About Lex LasVegas & The 4Horsemen of Comedy

Lex LasVegas is a Las Vegas-based comedian and producer known for high-energy hosting and community-driven shows, including The 4Horsemen of Comedy, a collective committed to using laughter to lift the city's spirit and spotlight local causes.

About the Coalition for Patient Rights (CPR)

CPR is an advocacy initiative of the Compassion Center dedicated to protecting and advancing patient rights, access, safety, equity, and education. CPR works with community partners, clinicians, and policymakers to remove barriers to care and empower informed, patient-centered decision-making.

About Compassion Center

Founded in 2001, Compassion Center is a nonprofit, patient-first organization offering integrative health education, advocacy, research, and clinical navigation. The Center helps families access credible information, non-opioid options, mental-health supports, and dignified care pathways.

Media Contact:

Compassion Center - Communications Office

Email: admin@compassion-center.org

Phone: 1-844-THC-COMPASSION

Web: Compassion-Center.org | coalitionforpatientrights.org

Social: @lexlasvegas | CPRHoedown PatientRights VegasCares

