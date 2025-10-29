Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: AI in Retail Industry to Reach USD 96.13B by 2030, Fueled by Personalization & Smart Store Automation - Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI in Retail Market is projected to grow from USD 14.24 billion in 2025 to USD 96.13 billion by 2030, registering an exceptional CAGR of 46.54% during the forecast period (2025-2030). This exponential growth highlights the accelerating adoption of AI technologies across retail operations, from customer engagement and personalized marketing to supply chain and inventory optimization. As retailers aim to deliver seamless omnichannel experiences, advanced AI tools such as computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning are revolutionizing how brands interact with consumers, manage logistics, and predict demand.

The AI in retail industry is also witnessing a strong shift toward intelligent automation, with retailers increasingly leveraging AI-powered chatbots, recommendation systems, and demand forecasting models to boost customer loyalty and operational efficiency. Furthermore, rising investments in data analytics, cloud infrastructure, and edge computing are propelling innovation across retail segments, enabling smarter decision-making and enhancing overall business agility in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Technology Innovations Reshaping Retail with AI

Advances in Frictionless Vision-Based Checkout

Barcode-free checkout technology has become remarkably accurate, enabling retailers to expand from test phases to widespread use. By combining vision recognition with payment systems, these solutions help eliminate delays caused by traditional cashier lines. Some systems process images locally to meet privacy regulations while maintaining fast response times. Although initial costs are significant, the return on investment is driven by faster customer flow and deeper insights into shopping behaviors.

Increasing Affordability and Access to Cloud AI Solutions

The cost of running AI processes is decreasing due to advancements in chip technology and significant investments by leading cloud providers. Companies like Amazon and Microsoft offer ready-to-use AI tools that help retailers deploy solutions faster and more efficiently. Collaborations between retailers and tech firms enable businesses to overcome talent shortages by adopting turnkey AI systems. This shift is putting pressure on organizations still relying on outdated data centers.

Segmentation of the AI in Retail Industry

By Channel

Omnichannel

Brick-and-Mortar

Pure-play Online Retailers

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Application

Supply Chain and Logistics

Product Optimization and Merchandising

In-Store Navigation and Experience

Payment, Pricing, and Checkout Analytics

Inventory and Demand Forecasting

Customer Relationship Management

Fraud and Loss Prevention

By Technology

Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs)

Computer Vision (Image and Video)

Chatbots and Virtual Assistants

Swarm and Reinforcement Intelligence

By Geography

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

United States, Canada, and Mexico South America: Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America

Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Nordics, and Rest of Europe

United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Nordics, and Rest of Europe Middle East and Africa: Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, and Rest of Africa

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Geographical Trends in the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market

North America: Leading the market with major investments in automation, data analytics, and AI-based customer engagement platforms, particularly in the United States.

Leading the market with major investments in automation, data analytics, and AI-based customer engagement platforms, particularly in the United States. Europe: Witnessing strong adoption due to retail digitalization initiatives and rising consumer preference for online experiences.

Witnessing strong adoption due to retail digitalization initiatives and rising consumer preference for online experiences. Asia-Pacific: Expected to record the fastest growth, driven by expanding e-commerce ecosystems in China, India, and Japan.

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Companies

Daisy Intelligence Corporation

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

Accenture plc

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

BloomReach, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Conversica, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

SymphonyAI LLC

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

ViSenze Pte. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

SAP SE

For a full breakdown of AI in Retail industry's size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Check out the related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

AI Cybersecurity Solutions Market

The AI cybersecurity solutions market was USD 30.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 86.34 billion by 2030, growing at 22.8% CAGR. Growth is driven by rising cyber threats, AI-based threat detection, and increasing cloud adoption.

Adaptive Learning Market

The adaptive learning market is worth USD 5.13 billion in 2025 and will reach USD 12.66 billion by 2030, expanding at a 19.77% CAGR, supported by rising demand for personalized, AI-driven education platforms.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-in-retail-industry-to-reach-usd-96-13b-by-2030--fueled-by-personalization--smart-store-automation---reports-mordor-intelligence-302598081.html