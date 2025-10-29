Counter-UAS Systems Market predicted to reach $20.31 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The counter-unmanned air systems (C-UAS) market is estimated to be USD 6.64 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 20.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The counter-unmanned air systems (C-UAS) market is expanding rapidly as defense forces prioritize rugged, adaptive architectures to counter evolving aerial threats. The demand for robust systems enabling seamless integration of radars, RF sensors, EO/IR payloads, and command units across land, naval, and airborne platforms is rising. At the same time, increasing incidents of asymmetric drone attacks highlight the need for advanced detection, tracking, and communication systems within C4ISR and surveillance frameworks. Simultaneously, global defense modernization programs are boosting deployment of secure, resilient systems for command posts, electronic warfare, and mobile counter-drone units. These solutions rely on compact, EMI-shielded technologies engineered to deliver uninterrupted operational performance in contested and hostile environments.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=4197284

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Counter-UAS Systems Market'

250 - Tables

150 - Figures

300 - Pages

Counter-UAS Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 6.64 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 20.31 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Solution, End-User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Proving effectiveness and safety of emerging effectors in-theater Key Market Opportunities IAMD-ready adapters and common-architecture compliance Key Market Drivers Shift to integrated air and missile defense alignment

The ground-based segment is projected to account for a larger share than the handheld segment in the counter-unmanned air systems (C-UAS) market during the forecast period.

By deployment, the ground-based systems segment is projected to dominate in this category due to a wide deployment of ground-based systems across military bases, borders, airports, and government installations. These systems integrate radar, RF sensors, EO/IR cameras, and jamming units into a centralized architecture capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing drones in real time. Their ability to operate in fixed, mobile, and transportable configurations makes them ideal for large-area protection. Continuous advancements in AI-enabled threat classification and electronic warfare modules further strengthen their dominance in the C-UAS ecosystem.

The extended range (> 50 KM) segment is projected to lead the counter-unmanned air systems (C-UAS) market during the forecast period.

By range, the extended range (> 50 KM) segment is projected to dominate the counter-unmanned air systems (C-UAS) market, owing to increasing demand for long-range surveillance and interception capabilities for border protection and battlefield operations. Extended-range C-UAS solutions integrate multi-layered sensors, high-power jammers, and directed-energy systems capable of detecting and defeating drones at stand-off distances. Militaries are adopting these systems to secure critical infrastructure and enhance early-warning capabilities. The ongoing development of high-energy laser and microwave technologies further supports the expansion of this range category across defense applications.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=4197284

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the counter-unmanned air systems (C-UAS) market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the counter-unmanned air systems (C-UAS) industry, fueled by substantial defense budgets, growing homeland security initiatives, and rapid integration of AI-based C-UAS platforms. The US Department of Defense and DHS are investing heavily in multi-domain counter-drone systems for base protection, airport security, and border surveillance. Frequent drone incursions near sensitive sites have accelerated procurement programs and joint R&D initiatives among leading OEMs. Continuous technology demonstrations and commercial adoption in public safety and critical infrastructure sectors are driving further regional market expansion.

RTX (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), IAI (Israel), Thales (France), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), BAE Systems (UK), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), and Saab AB (Sweden) are the major key players in the counter-unmanned air systems (C-UAS) companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the rest of the world.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=4197284

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

VSAT Market by End Use (Broadband, Voice Communication, Private Network), Application (Maritime, Aviation, Automotive, Government & Defense), Frequency (L, S, C, X, Ku, Ka, Multi-Band), Network (Standard VSAT, USAT) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Aircraft Seals Market by Seal Type (Dynamic, Static) Material (Composites, Polymers, Metals), Aircraft Type (Commercial, Business & General Aviation, Military Aircraft, AAM, UAV), Application, End Use - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/counter-cuas-systems-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/counter-cuas-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/counter-uas-systems-market-predicted-to-reach-20-31-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302598142.html