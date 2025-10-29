Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Repurchase Timetable

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
29.10.25 | 08:53
10,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
29.10.2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 29

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

29 October 2025

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Repurchase Timetable

Further to the announcement made by Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the " Company") on 24 October 2025 in connection with the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting relating to the Company's repurchase of the entire beneficial holding of Strathclyde Pension Fund (administered by Glasgow City Council) in the Company (the " Repurchase"), the Board announces the final timetable in respect of the Repurchase below.

Calculation Date- close of business on Tuesday, 11 November 2025

Trade Date- Wednesday, 12 November 2025

Completion Date- Thursday, 13 November 2025

The Repurchase will be carried out pursuant to the terms of the Repurchase Agreement between the Company and Strathclyde as more fully described in the circular to shareholders dated 29 September 2025 (the " Circular").

A further announcement will be made upon the Repurchase taking effect.

Defined terms used in this announcement will, unless the context requires otherwise, have the meanings ascribed to them in the Circular.

Enquiries:

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

Heather Manners (Chairman)

via FIL Investments

FIL Investments International (Manager and Company Secretary)

George Bayer

+44 (0)20 7961 4240

Dickson Minto Advisers LLP (Financial Adviser)

Douglas Armstrong

Belinda Beresford

+44 (0)20 7649 6823

+44 (0)20 7649 6948

Jefferies International Limited (Broker)

Gaudi Le Roux

+44 (0)20 7029 8000

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84


