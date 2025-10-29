Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.10.2025 11:30 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2025 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) Opens in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) is now underway at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World), running from October 28 to 30.

2025 China Marine Economy Expo (CMEE) Opens in Shenzhen

This year's Expo brings together more than 200 leading marine technology companies and institutions to showcase the latest innovations in intelligent marine equipment, marine electronics, ocean energy, and modern maritime services. The event also features a series of high-level forums, creating a world-class platform for exhibitions, dialogue, product launches, and collaboration.

As China's flagship national marine economy exhibition, the Expo is dedicated to building a professional, global, and integrated platform for high-end products, technologies, and business cooperation. It plays a key role in promoting the development of the ocean economy and facilitating international exchange and collaboration across the marine sector. Widely regarded as China's top maritime event, the Expo has become a key indicator of innovation and progress in the country's ocean economy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808132/Weixin_Image_20251029155020.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2025-china-marine-economy-expo-cmee-opens-in-shenzhen-302598245.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.