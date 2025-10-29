Flame Retardants for Engineering Resins Market worth $3.2 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Flame Retardants for Engineering Resins Market by Type (Brominated, Phosphorous), Application (Polyamide, ABS, PET & PBT, PC/ABS Blends), End-use Industries (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030'. The flame retardants for engineering resins market size is USD 2.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.79% from 2025 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'Flame Retardants for Engineering Resins Market'

250 - Tables

53 - Figures

195 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=31577769

Flame retardants for engineering resins are used to enhance the fire resistance of materials such as ABS, PET & PBT, PC/ABS blends, polycarbonate, and polyamide. They are added to reduce the flammability of these resins and meet safety regulations in various industries, including automotive & transportation and electrical & electronics. With ever-increasing demands in the industry, flame retardants for engineering resins continue to evolve and become more innovative to meet the demands.

The brominated flame-retardant segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

The brominated flame-retardant segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall flame retardants for engineering resins market in 2024. This large market size is attributed to its high effectiveness in reducing flammability and wide availability. Despite growing concerns over their environmental and health impacts, they continue to dominate the market owing to their proven efficacy and relatively lower cost compared to alternatives. Growing demand for electronic devices, electric vehicles, and advanced construction materials, coupled with established production infrastructure and the cost-effectiveness of brominated flame retardants (BFRs) compared to alternatives, further reinforces their market dominance.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=31577769

The polyamide segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period.

The polyamide segment is projected to register the highest growth in the overall flame retardants for engineering resins market. The high growth in this segment is attributed to several reasons. Firstly, the increasing demand for lightweight and durable materials in the automotive and electrical industries drives the adoption of polyamide-based engineering resins. Secondly, stringent safety regulations and the need for fire-resistant materials in these applications propel the demand for flame-retardant additives in polyamide formulations.

The automotive & transportation segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period.

The automotive & transportation sector is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the flame retardants for engineering resins market between 2025 and 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials in vehicles to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Additionally, stringent safety regulations mandating fire resistance in automotive components contribute to the rising need for flame-retardant additives in engineering resins. Furthermore, ongoing innovation in engineering resin formulations tailored for automotive applications further accelerates growth in this sector.

North America is the largest market for flame retardants for engineering resins in 2024.

North America is the leading region in the flame retardants for engineering resins market. The region's strong manufacturing infrastructure and technological advancements facilitate the production of top-notch flame-retardant engineering resins. Moreover, stringent safety regulations across key industries like automotive, electronics, and construction propel the demand for flame-retardant materials. Additionally, North America's market dominance is reinforced by the presence of major industry players and well-established distribution networks.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=31577769

Key Players

The key market players identified in the report are Albemarle Corporation (US), LANXESS AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Huber Engineered Materials (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Nabaltec AG (Germany), Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A (Italy), RTP Company (US), and Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG (Germany).

Get access to the latest updates on Flame Retardant Market for Engineering Resins Companies and Flame Retardant Market for Engineering Resins Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Surface Treatment Chemical Market - Global Forecast to 2032

Additive Masterbatch Market - Global Forecasts to 2030

Cathode Materials Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Can Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Triazine Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flame-retardants-for-engineering-resins-market-worth-3-2-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302598101.html