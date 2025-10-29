Bastazo and Salvador Tech Launch Joint Solution for Critical Infrastructure Security

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Bastazo, U.S.-based cybersecurity company specializing in operational technology (OT), and Salvador Tech today launched Bastazo Rapid Recovery, a joint solution to protect industrial control systems (ICS).

The collaboration, funded in part by a BIRD Foundation grant, combines Bastazo's AI-powered vulnerability management with Salvador Tech's patented automated backup and instant recovery solution. The system prioritizes the 5% of vulnerabilities most likely to be exploited, matches each to the most efficient remediation strategy, and enables operators to standardize patch and mitigation workflows through custom playbooks.

Using Salvador Tech's air-gapped backup and recovery technology, operators can test security patches in an isolated environment before deployment, eliminating downtime in OT and ICS systems. Additionally, Salvador Tech's continuous centralized management console provides real-time automated backups, and in the event of a cyberattack or system failure, the hardware enables a full system recovery within one minute. The low-footprint design integrates directly into OT and ICS environments to maintain operational continuity without adding complexity.

"Critical infrastructure operators face increasing cyber threats and their systems can't afford extended downtime," said Philip Huff, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of Bastazo. "This joint solution delivers both proactive risk reduction and rapid recovery capabilities, designed specifically for the reliability and productivity constraints of industrial environments."

"By combining Bastazo's AI and vulnerability management with Salvador Tech's solution, we're delivering an end-to-end approach to OT and ICS security," said Oleg Vusiker, Co-founder and CTO at Salvador Tech. "Operators can identify threats, protect, and back up their systems for immediate recovery without compromising operational continuity."

The solution is now available to organizations in the energy, water, manufacturing, and other industrial sectors through Bastazo in the United States and through Salvador Tech internationally.

About Bastazo

Bastazo is an AI-driven cybersecurity platform purpose-built for operational technology. The platform makes compliance easier and remediation realistic by helping security teams identify relevant vulnerabilities, prioritize the 5% that matter most, and take focused action with customizable playbooks. To learn more, visit bastazo.com .

About Salvador Tech

Salvador Tech is the first cyber resilience platform purpose-built for operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS). The advanced platform was designed to ensure seamless operational continuity and enable immediate recovery in minutes. The company's customers and partners include Fortune 500 manufacturers, water facilities, major ports, and leading energy companies.

