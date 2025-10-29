HIGHLIGHTS

Awalé is advancing its geological understanding of the Fremen target, with shallow drilling confirming near-surface mineralization along 8 kilometres of strike.

RC drilling confirms mineralization over 5-kilometre-long gold-in-termite mound anomaly, extending the zone.

Mineralization hosted in sheared and altered intrusive rocks, consistent with the BBM discovery setting.

Shallow drill intersections include: 7m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 97m downhole in hole SSRC-34, including 3m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 99m 14m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 6m downhole in hole SSRC-35, including 1m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 11m 5m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 10m downhole in hole SSRC-36, including 1m @ 4.6 g/t Au from 10m



Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling at the 100%-owned Fremen target, part of the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire.

This second phase of drilling has confirmed mineralization within a 5-kilometre extension to the initial 4-kilometre-long zone to the northwest of the target area. Mineralization was intercepted in 4 of 5 drill fences from the scout drill program which consisted of 5 broadly spaced fences with 2,430m drilled in 22 holes.

"We are building our understanding of the Fremen target, and shallow drilling has now confirmed near-surface mineralization over 8 kilometres of strike. Follow-up diamond drilling is set to begin in November, and we'll be integrating these latest results with our new magnetic geophysics to refine our understanding of this target.

"With C$15 million in treasury, the Company is well funded to continue advancing Fremen while also building a strong pipeline of drill-ready targets across all our 100%-owned properties which cover approximately 1,550 km² or two-thirds of the Odienné Project's 2,346 km² land package. We are only beginning to unlock the potential of our 100%-owned ground, and we are committed to delivering new discoveries and value for shareholders," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

The 100,000m drill program announced earlier in the month (see October 3, 2025 news release) is on schedule to commence after the rainy season in October 2025, with up to 5 rigs expected on site and near-continuous drilling planned throughout 2026. Awalé will provide shareholders with updates on specific targets, timelines, and results as the program advances.

The Company also anticipates publishing assay results from earlier drilling at Charger in the near term.

This is the second RC drilling program at the 100%-owned Fremen target in the Sienso permit. The 22-hole, 2,430-metre program tested a newly defined 5 km southern extension to mineralization identified in Phase I drilling, which included shallow intersections of 15m @ 0.6 g/t gold from 40m, including 7m @ 1.1 g/t gold from 46m (see June 16, 2025 news release). The latest results confirm shallow gold mineralization that encouragingly has very similar geology to Awalé's BBM discovery.

The mineralized trend at Fremen now extends for more than 8 km, with follow-up drilling set to commence this quarter to further define scale and tenor of mineralization.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts - (from this release)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Comp. Trigger

(Au g/t) SSRC0026 12 17 5 0.2 0.2 SSRC0030 37 38 1 1.5 0.2 SSRC0034 58 60 2 0.6 0.2 including 59 60 1 1.0 0.5

97 104 7 0.6 0.2 including 99 102 3 1.1 0.5 SSRC0035 6 20 14 0.4 0.2 including 11 12 1 1.1 1.0

24 29 5 0.5 0.2

56 59 3 0.5 0.2 including 58 59 1 1.1 0.5 SSRC0036 10 15 5 1.3 0.2 including 10 11 1 4.6 1.0 SSRC0039 78 79 1 1.0 0.5

96 97 1 1.3 0.2 SSRC0046 40 41 1 0.5 0.2

96 100 4 0.4 0.2

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé currently manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding currently provided by Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont") under an Exploration Agreement signed in May 2022.

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Table 2: Fremen Drilling Collar Cable - (all collars from this program)

Hole ID Easting Northing RL_M Azimuth_True Dip EOH_M SSRC0026 661082.7 1037564.9 427.5 66 -50 106 SSRC0027 661133.5 1037586.4 426.0 66 -50 118 SSRC0028 661181.3 1037611.6 424.7 66 -50 114 SSRC0029 660791.5 1038022.0 432.2 66 -50 105 SSRC0030 660839.9 1038041.5 432.5 66 -50 108 SSRC0031 660890.8 1038065.0 432.7 66 -50 100 SSRC0032 660939.9 1038086.0 432.4 66 -50 100 SSRC0033 660441.7 1038430.9 436.0 66 -50 102 SSRC0034 660491.3 1038452.7 436.1 66 -50 104 SSRC0035 660542.3 1038474.1 436.8 66 -50 106 SSRC0036 660592.6 1038495.2 437.7 66 -50 108 SSRC0037 660363.1 1039329.9 425.0 66 -50 102 SSRC0038 660410.6 1039350.8 423.3 66 -50 78 SSRC0039 660464.4 1039374.8 421.0 66 -50 100 SSRC0040 660511.4 1039397.0 418.8 66 -50 101 SSRC0041 661489.3 1036755.9 442.4 66 -50 102 SSRC0042 661536.8 1036777.8 442.9 66 -50 102 SSRC0043 661588.5 1036802.3 443.0 66 -50 102 SSRC0044 661635.3 1036824.4 443.3 66 -50 40 SSRC0045 661644.4 1036829.0 443.4 66 -50 114 SSRC0046 660737.8 1037997.0 432.0 66 -50 100

Quality Control and Assurance

Reverse Circulation sampling was conducted on a metre-by-metre basis, with each metre weighed and riffle split to produce approximately 3-kilogram sub-samples for laboratory submission. Each sample was clearly labelled, and routine field duplicate samples were taken via a second riffle split of the original sample. Systematic certified reference material is also inserted in the sample stream as well as blank samples.

Termite mound geochemistry samples are taken from multiple (minimum 3) 20-to-50-centimetre cores pierced into the mound. Routine duplicate samples are collected on site as well as insertion of reference materials and blanks.

Analytical work for all samples is being carried out at the independent SGS Laboratories in Côte d'Ivoire, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags and transported to SGS secure facility in Yamoussoukro Côte d'Ivoire for preparation and analysis. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream returned to the Company for multielement analysis by portable XRF a second analyzed by fire assay with AAS finish at SGS Yamoussoukro. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the Fremen target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.2 g/t Au, 0.5 g/t Au, and 1 g/t Au trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all Fremen holes reported in this release. True widths are unknown from this early-stage percussion RC drill program.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

Au Gold g/t Grams per tonne km Kilometre m Metre RC Reverse circulation

