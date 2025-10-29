Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from rock samples collected during a project-wide geological mapping and prospecting program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia.

Highlights:

New high-grade copper-silver discovery: Hand trenching through gossanous soil, south of the Finn to Creek corridor, revealed semi-massive to massive copper sulfides in a discrete vein traced in subcrop for over 5 meters. Two samples returned very high-grade copper and silver: 73.6% copper with 6,320 g/t silver (J506225) and 72.4% copper with 4,370 g/t silver (J506222) . The strike-extent of this zone of mineralization is unknown.

New priority drill target : Systematic rock samples taken from 1980's historical trenches at Belle North, south of the Finn to Creek corridor returned high-grade gold and silver results: 14.2 g/t gold with 56.6 g/t silver (J506201) and 9.46 g/t gold with 43.5 g/t silver (J507946) . The Belle North vein-system has never been drill-tested and represents a priority gold-silver target for upcoming drill programs.

High-grade gold and silver mineralization along the Finn to Creek Corridor: Sampling north of the historical JD West and Schmidt showings returned high-grade gold and silver results: 43.6 g/t gold with 57.6 g/t silver (J507915) and 26.9 g/t gold with 38.9 g/t silver (J507914) . Both historical high-grade showings have not been adequately drill-tested and represent priority gold-silver targets for upcoming drill programs.

Comprehensive project-wide rock sampling: The field program included the collection of over 650 rock samples across the JD Project with results from 532 samples still pending. And additional 8 samples were taken for whole rock analysis to assist with lithogeochemical interpretation.

Additional drill results from the 6,864 meter drill program pending: The final batch of core samples have now been shipped to the lab with results from 20 drill holes pending.

"We are pleased to report new assay data from recently completed geological mapping and prospecting surveys from across the JD Project, including the discovery of a very high-grade zone of copper-silver mineralization." said Niel Marotta, CEO of Sun Summit Minerals. "This work will greatly assist with drill target definition in conjunction with interpretation of the 2025 IP surveys. The company is planning further work, including additional sampling and drilling, to better define the extent and grade of the discovered mineralization."

Geological Mapping and Prospecting

Project-wide geological mapping and prospecting focused on advancing the geological and structural understanding of the Finn to Creek corridor, as well as target refinement at the Belle North, Oxide Peak, JD porphyry trend and McClair east areas, was conducted over a 20+ day initiative. A total of 1,387 geological waypoint stations were established and over 650 rock chip samples were collected.

Table 1: Highlights of 2025 Rock Sample Geochemistry

Zone Sample ID Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) A535 J506225 0.18 6320 73.6 0.00 0.00 A535 J506222 0.09 4370 72.4 0.00 0.00 A535 J506214 0.14 208 3.6 0.02 0.00 A535 J506221 0.03 144 0.47 0.00 0.01 A535 J506223 0.00 20.5 0.88 0.00 0.01 Belle North J506201 14.20 56.6 0.16 0.58 0.28 Belle North J507998 10.70 12.6 0.02 0.01 0.00 Belle North J507946 9.46 43.5 0.05 0.40 0.05 Belle North J506202 5.72 7.0 0.03 0.35 0.11 Belle North J507949 3.79 27.8 0.07 0.72 0.11 Belle North J507947 3.38 6.3 0.02 0.29 0.25 Finn to Creek Corridor J507914 26.90 38.9 0.03 0.30 0.18 Finn to Creek Corridor J507915 43.60 57.6 0.10 1.80 0.15 Finn to Creek Corridor J507912 6.54 26.0 0.02 0.25 0.09 Finn to Creek Corridor J507913 2.55 26.4 0.02 0.10 0.05

Finn to Creek Corridor: Geological mapping and prospecting along the Finn to Creek corridor was focused on two key target areas; the historic Schmidt and JD West zones. The Schmidt zone, 1.4 km west of the Finn Zone, consists of a boulder train of siliceous breccias and banded quartz veins that have historically yielded assays of up to 326 g/t Au with 1,535 g/t Ag, and 64.5 g/t Au with 6,151 g/t Ag. Sampling north of the main target area returned 43.6 g/t gold with 57.6 g/t silver (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

The JD West target covers the gap between the Finn and Schmidt zones where the potential strike-extension of the Finn zone is locally exposed in historic trenches and has been drill tested in several, widely-spaced, shallow holes (see February 1, 2024 news release). The area is spatially associated with a broad gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly and the historic Ag-Carbonate zone where grab sampling from quartz-carbonate breccias, hosted along steeply dipping, north-striking normal faults, yielded up to 14.1 g/t Au with 1,601 g/t Ag. Sampling ~150 meters north of the main JD West area returned up to 26.9 g/t gold with 38.9 g/t silver (Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

The Schmidt and JD West targets have not been adequately drill-tested and both areas represent priority targets for future drill programs.

Figure 1. Map of the Finn to Creek Corridor showing compiled historic rock sampling gold results (see the Company's news release dated May 2nd, 2024) and new data (Pink callouts).

Figure 2. Map of the Finn to Creek Corridor showing compiled historic rock sampling silver results (see the Company's news release dated May 2nd, 2024) and new data (Pink callouts).

Figure 3: Photos of sampled hydrothermal breccias from the northern extent of the 4.5 km long Finn to Creek Corridor (Figures 1 and 2).

New High-Grade Copper-Silver target - A535: Prospecting by the soil crew working on the Kadah North soil grid discovered an area of gossanous soil approximately 3.0 km south of the Finn to Creek corridor in an area lacking historic rock or soil sampling. Hand trenching revealed semi-massive to massive copper sulfides with strong malachite in a discrete vein traced in subcrop for over five meters. Two samples returned very high-grade copper and silver: 73.6% copper with 6,320 g/t silver (J506225) and 72.4% copper with 4,370 g/t silver (J506222). The strike-extent of this zone of high-grade copper-silver mineralization is unknown. Further trenching and prospecting is warranted.

Figure 4. Map of the newly discovered A535 target and the historic Belle North target showing compiled historic rock sampling copper results (see the Company's news release dated May 2nd, 2024) and new data (Pink callouts).

Belle North Trenches : Gold-silver mineralization at the Belle North target (Figure 5) is hosted in a northwest - southeast striking structural zone, traced in historic trenching for over 200 meters. The zone is characterized by a ~20 meter wide, northwest trending corridor of argillic alteration cored by sulphide bearing (pyrite, galena, and sphalerite) siliceous breccias and at least 5 parallel epithermal veins with minor barite. Historic sampling by Manson Creek Resources in 1985 reportedly returned up to 107 g/t gold and 103 g/t silver1. Sampling of the trenches in 2025 returned up to 14.20 g/t gold with 56.6 g/t silver (J506201) and 9.46 g/t gold with 43.5 g/t silver (J507946). Based on the mapping and sampling results, the Belle North target is considered a priority area for future drill programs.

Figure 5. Photos of the Belle North trenches showing predominate fractures and veins with sampled veins.

Next Steps

Assay and geochemical results from an additional 532 rock samples are pending. The majority of the pending results are from detailed mapping and prospecting traverses across the JD Porphyry Trend, along McClair Creek. These results, together with soil geochemical results will be reported once received and interpreted.

All drill core samples from the 6,864 meter, 21 hole program have now been shipped to the lab, including the four follow-up holes northwest of previously released CZ-25-007 (78.0 meters of 3.72 g/t gold from 30.0 meters downhole, see the Company's news release dated September 8, 2025).

Figure 6. Map of the Toodoggone District showing the location of the JD Project in relation to other development and exploration projects. Data sourced from Thesis Gold Inc., TDG Gold Corp. and Centerra Gold Inc.'s respective corporate websites. The QP has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of the disclosure.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Rock samples were bagged onsite and delivered to ALS Laboratories in Kamloops, British Columbia. ALS is certified with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accreditation from the Standards Council of Canada.

Rock samples were prepared (PREP-31) and then analysed for 48 elements by ICP-MS on a 0.25-gram aliquot using a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30-gram aliquot with an AES finish (Au-ICP21). Samples that returned >10 parts per million (ppm) gold were re-analyzed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish on a 30-gram aliquot (method Au-GRA21). Overlimit samples (e.g. Ag, Cu) were re-analyzed using an ore-grade, four-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish (method ME-OG62). Samples that returned > 50% Cu were re-analyzed using a 4-acide digestion and a volumetric finish (Cu-VOL61).

In addition to ALS Global laboratory QA/QC protocols, Sun Summit implements a rigorous internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of duplicates, certified reference materials (standards prepared by an independent lab) and blanks into the sample stream.

Rock samples taken while prospecting referenced in this news release are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and may not necessarily reflect the true nature and grade of the underlying mineralization.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Sun Summit's Vice President Exploration, Ken MacDonald, P. Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. MacDonald has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information that has been collected by Sun Summit. Verification procedures include industry standard quality control practices. Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Sun Summit and may in some instances be unverifiable dependent on the existence of historical drill core and grab samples. Management cautions that past results are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the property.

Community Engagement

Sun Summit is engaging with First Nations on whose territory our projects are located and is discussing their interests and identifying contract and work opportunities, as well as opportunities to support community initiatives. The Company looks forward to continuing to work with local and regional First Nations with ongoing exploration.

About the JD Project

The JD Project is located in the Toodoggone mining district in north-central British Columbia, a highly prospective deposit-rich mineral trend. The project covers an area of over 15,000 hectares and is in close proximity to active exploration and development projects, such as Thesis Gold's Lawyers and Ranch projects, TDG Gold's Baker-Shasta projects, Amarc Resource's AuRORA project, Centerra's Gold's Kemess East and Underground projects, as well as the past-producing Kemess open pit copper-gold mine.

The project is 450 kilometres northwest of the city of Prince George, and 25 kilometres north of the Sturdee airstrip. It is proximal to existing infrastructure in place to support the past-producing Kemess mine, including roads and a hydroelectric power line.

The JD Project is in a favourable geological environment characterized by both high-grade epithermal gold and silver mineralization, as well as porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. Some historical exploration, including drilling, geochemistry and geophysics, has been carried out on the property, however the project area is largely underexplored.

About Sun Summit

Sun Summit Minerals (TSX-V: SMN; OTCQB: SMREF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion and advancement of district scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's diverse portfolio includes the JD and Theory projects in the Toodoggone region of north-central B.C., and the Buck Project in central B.C.

Further details are available at www.sunsummitminerals.com.

References

Millinoff, T.B. and Davis, J.W., (1986), Geochemical and trenching report on the Belle 1, 2, and 4 Mineral Claims, Omineca Mining Division, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 14489, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris/

Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical in nature may be "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements"), which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require Sun Summit to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", "objective", "strategy", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: the timing of and size and scope of the drill program at the JD property; indications and results from the drill program; the Company's exploration plans, expectations and forecasts; and the impact of the drill program on drill target definition in conjunction with interpretation of the 2025 induced polarization surveys. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including, but not limited to: the assumptions, qualifications, limitations or statements relating to the pending results of the drill holes; the success of the exploration program; the ability of exploration activities (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization, future drill programs and high-priority targets; our timing and ability to receive assay results for the completed drill program; the reliability of historical information that cannot be independently verified by Sun Summit; interests in the JD Project; errors in geological modelling; the adjacent properties having any significance to the projects in which Sun Summit has an interest; the anticipated results varying from current indications, including the already released drill results; risks inherent in exploration activities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; and fluctuations in metal prices. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this news release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Sun Summit disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

