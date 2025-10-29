Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - The 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, were presented yesterday evening at the Gala Awards Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 7 categories as well as the Overall Best 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund.

A total of 291 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2025 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, including performance data, check here: THE Canadian Hedge Fund Directory - Alternative IQ

Average Canadian Hedge Fund Performance as at June 30, 2025

Category Avg 1Yr % Return Avg 3Yr % Return Avg 5Yr % Return Avg 10Yr % Return Avg 3Yr Sharpe

Ratio Avg 5Yr Sharpe

Ratio Avg 10Yr Sharpe

Ratio Equity Focused 15.43 11.03 11.84 7.18 0.60 0.68 0.46 Credit Focused 7.37 7.88 7.36 6.14 1.26 1.07 0.69 Market Neutral 5.07 4.31 5.68 3.63 0.32 0.56 0.45 Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy 9.40 7.61 7.46 5.70 0.43 0.64 0.49 Private Debt 4.42 5.60 5.72 7.79 Private Equity 6.87 4.85 4.77 2.43 Mortgage 7.14 7.65 7.16 6.91 Total 11.84% 9.15% 9.64% 6.44% 0.63 0.71 0.49

Overall Best 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund:

(based on best combined 10-year annualized return and Sharpe ratio).

(based on 10 Year Return AND Sharpe Ratio) Place Fund Name 10 Year Annual Average Return 10 Year Sharpe Ratio 1 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 21.26% 1.09 2 AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP 18.47% 0.97 3 SMI Defensive LP 11.04% 1.26

2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners by Category are:

Equity Focused Category

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Optimist Fund 88.81% 2 Portland Focused Plus Fund LP 48.76% 3 Viking Global Value Fund 48.19%

3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Optimist Fund 52.71% 2 Agilith North American Diversified Fund 29.56% 3 Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund 28.55%

5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 41.67% 2 Agilith North American Diversified Fund 28.43% 3 MMCap Canadian Fund 27.07% 10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 21.26% 2 Portland Focused Plus Fund LP 15.92% 3 Pathfinder Partners' Fund 13.76% 3 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 SMI Defensive LP 4.78 2 Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund 1.56 3 PICTON Long Short Equity Fund 1.44

5 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 SMI Defensive LP 3.35 2 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 2.00 3 Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund 2.00

10 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 SMI Defensive LP 1.26 2 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 1.09 3 Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend Fund 0.89

Credit Focused Category:

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Focus Credit Opportunities Fund 12.60% 2 Kipling Strategic Income Fund 10.54% 3 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund 9.82% 3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund 11.44% 2 East Coast Strategic Credit Trust 11.26% 3 RP Select Opportunities Fund 10.81% 5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund 13.22% 2 RP Select Opportunities Fund 12.18% 3 Focus Credit Opportunities Fund 9.74% 10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 East Coast Strategic Credit Trust 7.96% 2 RP Select Opportunities Fund 7.82% 3 Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP 7.65% 3 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund 3.99 2 Kipling Strategic Income Fund 2.44 3 East Coast Strategic Credit Trust 2.34 5 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund 2.89 2 Kipling Strategic Income Fund 2.03 3 East Coast Strategic Credit Trust 1.93 10 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 YTM Capital Credit Opportunities Fund 1.05 2 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund 0.90 3 Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP 0.88

Market Neutral Category:

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund 11.43% 2 CC&L Global Market Neutral 10.71% 3 The HGC Fund LP 8.78%

3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 CC&L Global Market Neutral 9.64% 2 PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund 9.23% 3 CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund 6.31% 5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 CC&L Global Market Neutral 10.15% 2 PICTON Arbitrage Plus Fund 10.07% 3 The HGC Fund LP 9.42% 10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 The HGC Fund LP 9.77% 2 PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund 5.46% 3 PICTON Arbitrage Fund 4.93% 3 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 The HGC Fund LP 1.61 2 PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund 1.57 3 CC&L Global Market Neutral 1.21 5 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund 1.46 2 CC&L Global Market Neutral 1.32 3 PICTON Arbitrage Plus Fund 0.91 10 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 The HGC Fund LP 1.18 2 PICTON Arbitrage Fund 0.92 3 PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund 0.88

Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy Category:

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Palos Income Fund, LP 18.24% 2 Fieldhouse Global Managed Futures 17.62% 3 K2 Principal Fund LP (The) 16.59% 3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Palos Income Fund, LP 13.86% 2 CC&L Absolute Return Fund 13.60% 3 Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund 13.25% 5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 SMI Opportunities LP 23.54% 2 Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund 15.69% 3 Palos Income Fund, LP 15.23% 10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP 18.47% 2 SMI Opportunities LP 13.91% 3 Palos Income Fund, LP 8.58% 3 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund 1.77 2 RBC Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund 1.56 3 Westcourt Performance Portfolio 1.34

5 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Westcourt Performance Portfolio 1.76 2 RBC Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund 1.46 3 Forge First Multi Strategy LP 1.34 10 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP 0.97 2 Forge First Multi Strategy LP 0.87 3 CC&L Absolute Return Fund 0.80

Private Debt Category

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Vault High Yield Credit Fund 15.77% 2 Merchant Opportunities Fund LP 13.67% 3 Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust 11.98% 3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 AGF SAF Private Credit Trust 15.26% 2 KiWi Business Credit Fund LP 12.98% 3 Merchant Opportunities Fund LP 12.80% 5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Merchant Opportunities Fund LP 11.67% 2 Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust 10.99% 3 Invico Diversified Income Fund 10.65%

10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Invico Diversified Income Fund 10.07% 2 Merchant Opportunities Fund LP 8.90% 3 Portland Private Income Fund 6.69%

Private Equity Category

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP 8.34% 2 Kinsted Strategic Growth Pool 8.34% 3 Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund 5.86% 3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP 8.82% 2 Canoe Global Private Equity Fund 6.52% 3 Kinsted Strategic Growth Pool 6.14% 5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Kinsted Strategic Growth Pool 10.95% 2 Kensington Private Equity Fund 8.01% 3 Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP 7.60% 10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Kensington Private Equity Fund 9.15%

Mortgage Funds Category

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Vault Commercial Mortgage Fund 10.79% 2 Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund 10.25% 3 Capital Direct 1 Income Trust 10.00% 3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Sterling Mortgage Income Fund 13.82% 2 Vault Commercial Mortgage Fund 11.54% 3 Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund 9.66% 5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Sterling Mortgage Income Fund 11.25% 2 Cameron Stephens High Yield Mortgage Trust (CSMT) 8.75% 3 Vault Real Property Secured Debt Fund 8.44% 10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Capital Direct 1 Income Trust 8.10% 2 Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund 7.64% 3 Alitis Private Mortgage Fund 7.05%

The 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program would not have been possible without the generous support of its Sponsors:

Principal Sponsor: Fundata Canada

Table Sponsor: SGGG Fund Services

Associate Sponsors: National Bank Independent Network, and TD Bank

Media Partner: Newsfile

The CHFA Winners Showcase 2026 Investor Conference will be held in Toronto in March and will feature award-winning Canadian hedge fund managers.

For more information about the annual CHFA program or the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences, go to: - Alternative IQ, or call:

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each autumn (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences (which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors), and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272058

SOURCE: Alternative IQ