Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die 80-Milliarden-Dollar-Nuklear-Renaissance: Warum Uran der heißeste Sektor der Welt ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850598 | ISIN: US1491231015 | Ticker-Symbol: CAT1
Tradegate
29.10.25 | 13:14
471,50 Euro
+5,25 % +23,50
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATERPILLAR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
471,50472,5013:19
470,00472,5013:20
PR Newswire
29.10.2025 12:30 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caterpillar Inc.: Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Results

  • Third-quarter 2025 sales and revenues increased 10% to $17.6 billion
  • Third-quarter 2025 profit per share of $4.88; adjusted profit per share of $4.95
  • Deployed $1.1 billion of cash for dividends and share repurchases in the third quarter

Third Quarter

($ in billions except profit per share)


2025

2024

Sales and Revenues

$17.6

$16.1

Profit Per Share

$4.88

$5.06

Adjusted Profit Per Share

$4.95

$5.17





Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced third-quarter 2025 results.

"Solid performance from our team generated strong results this quarter, driven by resilient demand and focused execution across our three primary segments," said Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed. "Our team's continued discipline in a dynamic environment, coupled with a growing backlog, positions us for sustained momentum and long-term profitable growth."

Sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $17.6 billion, a 10% increase compared with $16.1 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Operating profit margin was 17.3% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 19.5% for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating profit margin was 17.5% for the third quarter of 2025, compared with 20.0% for the third quarter of 2024. Third-quarter 2025 profit per share was $4.88, compared with third-quarter 2024 profit per share of $5.06. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2025 was $4.95, compared with third-quarter 2024 adjusted profit per share of $5.17. Third-quarter 2025 profit per share of $4.88 reflected an increase in the estimated global annual effective tax rate to 24.0%, and a net discrete tax charge in the quarter. For the third quarter of 2025 and 2024, adjusted operating profit margin and adjusted profit per share excluded restructuring costs.

For the third quarter of 2025, enterprise operating cash flow was $3.7 billion, and the company ended the third quarter with $7.5 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company deployed $0.7 billion of cash for dividends and $0.4 billion of cash for repurchases of Caterpillar common stock.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
 Third Quarter 2025 vs. Third Quarter 2024

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2025 earnings

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2024 (at left) and the third quarter of 2025 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $17.638 billion, an increase of $1.532 billion, or 10%, compared with $16.106 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $1.554 billion. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Third
Quarter
2024

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-Segment /
Other

Third
Quarter
2025

$

Change

%

Change














Construction Industries

$ 6,345


$ 568


$ (262)


$ 69


$ 40


$ 6,760


$ 415


7 %

Resource Industries

3,048


138


(61)


4


(19)


3,110


62


2 %

Energy & Transportation

7,187


870


132


52


156


8,397


1,210


17 %

All Other Segment

72


2


-


-


(1)


73


1


1 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,421)


(24)


-


7


(176)


(1,614)


(193)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

15,231


1,554


(191)


132


-


16,726


1,495


10 %

















Financial Products Segment

1,034


-


-


-


42


1,076


42


4 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(159)


-


-


-


(5)


(164)


(5)



Financial Products Revenues

875


-


-


-


37


912


37


4 %

















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 16,106


$ 1,554


$ (191)


$ 132


$ 37


$ 17,638


$ 1,532


10 %

















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales
and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

Third Quarter 2025




























Construction Industries

$ 3,912


8 %


$ 654


(1 %)


$ 1,217


6 %


$ 904


3 %


$ 6,687


6 %


$ 73


121 %


$ 6,760


7 %

Resource Industries

1,152


1 %


543


9 %


541


22 %


799


(8 %)


3,035


3 %


75


(20 %)


3,110


2 %

Energy & Transportation

4,045


26 %


559


24 %


1,367


(8 %)


1,088


27 %


7,059


18 %


1,338


13 %


8,397


17 %

All Other Segment

5


400 %


-


100 %


2


100 %


3


(57 %)


10


25 %


63


(2 %)


73


1 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(59)




2




(3)




(5)




(65)




(1,549)




(1,614)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

9,055


14 %


1,758


10 %


3,124


1 %


2,789


7 %


16,726


10 %


-


- %


16,726


10 %





























Financial Products Segment

722


4 %


118


22 %


130


- %


106


(5 %)


1,076


4 %


-


- %


1,076


4 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(96)




(26)




(23)




(19)




(164)




-




(164)



Financial Products Revenues

626


4 %


92


21 %


107


(2 %)


87


(1 %)


912


4 %


-


- %


912


4 %





























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 9,681


13 %


$ 1,850


10 %


$ 3,231


1 %


$ 2,876


7 %


$ 17,638


10 %


$ -


- %


$ 17,638


10 %





























Third Quarter 2024




























Construction Industries

$ 3,629




$ 658




$ 1,150




$ 875




$ 6,312




$ 33




$ 6,345



Resource Industries

1,141




499




444




870




2,954




94




3,048



Energy & Transportation

3,214




449




1,486




856




6,005




1,182




7,187



All Other Segment

1




(1)




1




7




8




64




72



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(42)




(3)




9




(12)




(48)




(1,373)




(1,421)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

7,943




1,602




3,090




2,596




15,231




-




15,231































Financial Products Segment

695




97




130




112




1,034




-




1,034



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(93)




(21)




(21)




(24)




(159)




-




(159)



Financial Products Revenues

602




76




109




88




875




-




875































Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 8,545




$ 1,678




$ 3,199




$ 2,684




$ 16,106




$ -




$ 16,106































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
 Third Quarter 2025 vs. Third Quarter 2024

To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar third-quarter 2025 earnings.

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2024 (at left) and the third quarter of 2025 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's board of directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.052 billion, a decrease of $95 million, or 3%, compared with $3.147 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $686 million, unfavorable price realization of $191 million and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses of $129 million. This was partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $700 million, favorable other operating income/expense of $180 million and lower restructuring costs of $33 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by higher compensation expenses, including higher short-term incentive compensation expense. Favorable other operating income/expense included proceeds from an insurance claim.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Third Quarter
2025

Third Quarter
2024

$

Change

%

Change

Construction Industries

$ 1,377


$ 1,486


$ (109)


(7 %)

Resource Industries

499


619


(120)


(19 %)

Energy & Transportation

1,678


1,433


245


17 %

All Other Segment

(6)


(13)


7


54 %

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(546)


(427)


(119)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

3,002


3,098


(96)


(3 %)









Financial Products Segment

241


246


(5)


(2 %)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(38)


(30)


(8)



Financial Products

203


216


(13)


(6 %)









Consolidating Adjustments

(153)


(167)


14











Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 3,052


$ 3,147


$ (95)


(3 %)









Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2025 was income of $208 million, compared with income of $76 million in the third quarter of 2024. The change was primarily driven by favorable foreign currency impacts.

  • The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 26.7% compared to 20.7% for the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the discrete items discussed below, the third-quarter 2025 estimated global annual effective tax rate was 24.0% compared with 22.5% for the third quarter of 2024.

    The company recorded a $54 million charge in the third quarter of 2025 for an increase in the estimated global annual effective tax rate through the first six months, primarily due to a change in tax incentives driven by U.S. tax legislation enacted on July 4, 2025, which reinstated 100 percent bonus depreciation and full expensing of U.S. research and development expenditures. The company also recorded a discrete tax charge of $41 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to discrete tax benefits of $47 million in the third quarter of 2024, to reflect changes in estimates related to prior years. In addition, a discrete tax benefit of $10 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2025, compared with a $7 million benefit in the third quarter of 2024, for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.

    Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















Third
Quarter 2024

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Third
Quarter 2025

$

Change

%

Change

Total Sales


$ 6,345


$ 568


$ (262)


$ 69


$ 40


$ 6,760


$ 415


7 %


















Sales by Geographic Region









Third
Quarter 2025

Third
Quarter 2024

$

Change

%

Change







North America


$ 3,912


$ 3,629


$ 283


8 %









Latin America


654


658


(4)


(1 %)









EAME


1,217


1,150


67


6 %









Asia/Pacific


904


875


29


3 %









External Sales


6,687


6,312


375


6 %









Inter-segment


73


33


40


121 %









Total Sales


$ 6,760


$ 6,345


$ 415


7 %


























Segment Profit









Third
Quarter 2025

Third
Quarter 2024

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit


$ 1,377


$ 1,486


$ (109)


(7 %)









Segment Profit Margin


20.4 %


23.4 %


(3.0 pts)




























Construction Industries' total sales were $6.760 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $415 million, or 7%, compared with $6.345 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in sales was mainly due to higher sales volume of $568 million and favorable currency impacts of $69 million, primarily related to the euro, partially offset by unfavorable price realization of $262 million. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

  • In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
  • Sales decreased in Latin America due to unfavorable price realization, partially offset by higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the Brazilian real. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
  • In EAME, sales increased mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. Higher sales volume was primarily driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.
  • Sales increased in Asia/Pacific mainly due to higher sales volume and favorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen. Higher sales volume was mainly driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2025, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2024.

Construction Industries' segment profit was $1.377 billion in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $109 million, or 7%, compared with $1.486 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to unfavorable price realization of $262 million and unfavorable manufacturing costs of $174 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $313 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















Third
Quarter 2024

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Third
Quarter 2025

$

Change

%

Change

Total Sales


$ 3,048


$ 138


$ (61)


$ 4


$ (19)


$ 3,110


$ 62


2 %


















Sales by Geographic Region









Third
Quarter 2025

Third
Quarter 2024

$

Change

%

Change







North America


$ 1,152


$ 1,141


$ 11


1 %









Latin America


543


499


44


9 %









EAME


541


444


97


22 %









Asia/Pacific


799


870


(71)


(8 %)









External Sales


3,035


2,954


81


3 %









Inter-segment


75


94


(19)


(20 %)









Total Sales


$ 3,110


$ 3,048


$ 62


2 %


























Segment Profit











Third
Quarter 2025

Third
Quarter 2024

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit


$ 499


$ 619


$ (120)


(19 %)









Segment Profit Margin


16.0 %


20.3 %


(4.3 pts)




























Resource Industries' total sales were $3.110 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $62 million, or 2%, compared with $3.048 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $138 million, partially offset by unfavorable price realization of $61 million. The increase in sales volume was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment to end users.

Resource Industries' segment profit was $499 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $120 million, or 19%, compared with $619 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable manufacturing costs of $92 million and unfavorable price realization of $61 million, partially offset by the profit impact of higher sales volume of $49 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)















Segment Sales















Third
Quarter 2024

Sales
Volume

Price
Realization

Currency

Inter-
Segment

Third
Quarter 2025

$

Change

%

Change

Total Sales


$ 7,187


$ 870


$ 132


$ 52


$ 156


$ 8,397


$ 1,210


17 %


















Sales by Application









Third
Quarter 2025

Third
Quarter 2024

$

Change

%

Change







Oil and Gas


$ 1,979


$ 1,656


$ 323


20 %









Power Generation


2,634


2,011


623


31 %









Industrial


1,077


1,028


49


5 %









Transportation


1,369


1,310


59


5 %









External Sales


7,059


6,005


1,054


18 %









Inter-segment


1,338


1,182


156


13 %









Total Sales


$ 8,397


$ 7,187


$ 1,210


17 %


























Segment Profit









Third
Quarter 2025

Third
Quarter 2024

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit


$ 1,678


$ 1,433


$ 245


17 %









Segment Profit Margin


20.0 %


19.9 %


0.1 pts




























Energy & Transportation's total sales were $8.397 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.210 billion, or 17%, compared with $7.187 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume of $870 million and higher inter-segment sales of $156 million.

  • Oil and Gas - Sales increased for turbines and turbine-related services. Sales also increased in reciprocating engines used in gas compression applications.
  • Power Generation - Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications.
  • Industrial - Sales increased in EAME, partially offset by decreased sales in Asia/Pacific.
  • Transportation - Sales increased in rail services.

Energy & Transportation's segment profit was $1.678 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $245 million, or 17%, compared with $1.433 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the profit impact of higher sales volume of $357 million and favorable price realization of $132 million, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs of $287 million. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected the impact of higher tariffs.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)















Revenues by Geographic Region









Third
Quarter 2025

Third
Quarter 2024

$

Change

%

Change







North America


$ 722


$ 695


$ 27


4 %









Latin America


118


97


21


22 %









EAME


130


130


-


- %









Asia/Pacific


106


112


(6)


(5 %)









Total Revenues


$ 1,076


$ 1,034


$ 42


4 %


























Segment Profit









Third
Quarter 2025

Third
Quarter 2024

Change

%

Change







Segment Profit


$ 241


$ 246


$ (5)


(2 %)


























Financial Products' segment revenues were $1.076 billion in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $42 million, or 4%, compared with $1.034 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $56 million driven by North America, partially offset by an unfavorable impact from lower average financing rates of $15 million across all regions except Latin America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $241 million in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $5 million, or 2%, compared with $246 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to a higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial of $15 million, higher SG&A expenses of $7 million and an unfavorable impact from equity securities at Insurance Services of $6 million, partially offset by a favorable impact from higher average earning assets of $23 million.

At the end of the third quarter of 2025, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.47%, compared with 1.74% at the end of the third quarter of 2024. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $40 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared with $27 million for the third quarter of 2024. As of September 30, 2025, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $283 million, or 0.89% of finance receivables, compared with $290 million, or 0.94% of finance receivables at June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2024 was $267 million, or 0.91% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $584 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $127 million from the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by higher corporate costs, including higher short-term incentive compensation expense, and increased expenses due to timing differences, partially offset by proceeds from an insurance claim and favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences.

Notes

i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
 ii. Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.
 iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on pages 12 and 13.
 iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
 v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, to discuss its 2025 third-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) catastrophic events, including global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring income/costs. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Operating
Profit

Operating
Profit Margin

Profit Before
Taxes

Provision
(Benefit) for
Income Taxes

Profit

Profit per
Share












Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,052

17.3 %

$ 3,127

$ 836

$ 2,300

$ 4.88

Restructuring (income) costs


37


0.2 %


37


9



28


0.07

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 3,089


17.5 %


$ 3,164


$ 845



$ 2,328


$ 4.95















Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,147

19.5 %

$ 3,098

$ 642

$ 2,464

$ 5.06

Restructuring (income) costs


70


0.5 %


70


16



54


0.11

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 3,217


20.0 %


$ 3,168


$ 658



$ 2,518


$ 5.17

The company believes it is important to separately disclose the annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items for the results to be meaningful to readers. The annual effective tax rate is discussed using non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the effects of amounts associated with discrete items recorded fully in the quarter they occur. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, these items consist of (i) the increase in the annual effective tax rate in 2025, (ii) the impact of changes in estimates related to prior years and (iii) the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. The company believes the non-GAAP measures will provide investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

A reconciliation of the effective tax rate to annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items is below:

(Dollars in millions)


Profit Before
Taxes

Provision
(Benefit) for
Income Taxes

Effective Tax
Rate





Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,127

836

26.7 %

Increase in annual effective tax rate


-


(54)



Changes in estimates related to prior years


-


(41)



Excess stock-based compensation


-


10



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 3,127


$ 751


24.0 %

Increase in annual effective tax rate


-


54



Changes in estimates related to prior years


-


41



Excess stock-based compensation


-


(10)



Restructuring (income) costs


37


9










Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 - Adjusted


$ 3,164


$ 845




Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - U.S. GAAP

$ 3,098

$ 642

20.7 %

Changes in estimates related to prior years


-


47



Excess stock-based compensation


-


7



Annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items


$ 3,098


$ 696


22.5 %








Changes in estimates related to prior years


-


(47)



Excess stock-based compensation


-


(7)



Restructuring (income) costs


70


16










Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 - Adjusted


$ 3,168


$ 658



Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated - Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) - The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products - The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments - Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 15 to 25 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Sales and revenues:






Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 16,726


$ 15,231


$ 45,778


$ 46,031

Revenues of Financial Products

912


875


2,678


2,563

Total sales and revenues

17,638


16,106


48,456


48,594









Operating costs:






Cost of goods sold

11,673


10,066


31,445


29,878

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,822


1,669


5,109


4,898

Research and development expenses

555


533


1,586


1,588

Interest expense of Financial Products

346


336


1,008


948

Other operating (income) expenses

190


355


817


1,134

Total operating costs

14,586


12,959


39,965


38,446









Operating profit

3,052


3,147


8,491


10,148









Interest expense excluding Financial Products

133


125


375


405

Other income (expense)

208


76


399


387









Consolidated profit before taxes

3,127


3,098


8,515


10,130









Provision (benefit) for income taxes

836


642


2,056


2,166

Profit of consolidated companies

2,291


2,456


6,459


7,964









Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

8


7


22


34









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,299


2,463


6,481


7,998









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


(1)


(3)









Profit 1

$ 2,300


$ 2,464


$ 6,482


$ 8,001

















Profit per common share

$ 4.91


$ 5.09


$ 13.76


$ 16.36

Profit per common share - diluted 2

$ 4.88


$ 5.06


$ 13.69


$ 16.27









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)






- Basic

468.6


484.2


471.3


489.0

- Diluted 2

470.8


486.7


473.4


491.7











1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)

September 30,
2025

December 31,
2024

Assets


Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,538


$ 6,889

Receivables - trade and other

10,146


9,282

Receivables - finance

10,315


9,565

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,861


3,119

Inventories

18,958


16,827

Total current assets

49,818


45,682





Property, plant and equipment - net

14,310


13,361

Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,618


1,225

Long-term receivables - finance

13,985


13,242

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

3,000


3,312

Intangible assets

281


399

Goodwill

5,329


5,241

Other assets

5,381


5,302

Total assets

$ 93,722


$ 87,764





Liabilities


Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings:




-- Financial Products

$ 4,509


$ 4,393

Accounts payable

8,729


7,675

Accrued expenses

5,187


5,243

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,126


2,391

Customer advances

3,391


2,322

Dividends payable

-


674

Other current liabilities

2,760


2,909

Long-term debt due within one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

32


46

-- Financial Products

9,257


6,619

Total current liabilities

35,991


32,272





Long-term debt due after one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

10,669


8,564

-- Financial Products

17,067


18,787

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,664


3,757

Other liabilities

5,672


4,890

Total liabilities

73,063


68,270





Shareholders' equity


Common stock

6,223


6,941

Treasury stock

(48,302)


(44,331)

Profit employed in the business

64,460


59,352

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,723)


(2,471)

Noncontrolling interests

1


3

Total shareholders' equity

20,659


19,494

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 93,722


$ 87,764

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2025

2024

Cash flow from operating activities:


Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 6,481


$ 7,998

Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

1,664


1,598

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

300


(329)

(Gain) loss on divestiture

-


164

Other

509


221

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:




Receivables - trade and other

(788)


(30)

Inventories

(2,015)


(781)

Accounts payable

1,086


(96)

Accrued expenses

51


9

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(296)


(671)

Customer advances

1,649


476

Other assets - net

(138)


120

Other liabilities - net

(355)


(37)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

8,148


8,642

Cash flow from investing activities:


Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,923)


(1,285)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,021)


(893)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

544


541

Additions to finance receivables

(10,964)


(11,457)

Collections of finance receivables

9,890


10,234

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

26


69

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(26)


(32)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

12


(67)

Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,945


2,841

Investments in securities

(1,291)


(892)

Other - net

(19)


137

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,827)


(804)

Cash flow from financing activities:


Dividends paid

(2,043)


(1,966)

Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net

(39)


15

Payments to purchase common stock

(4,850)


(7,057)

Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(73)


-

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

8,454


7,579

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(6,205)


(6,862)

Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

106


(848)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,650)


(9,139)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(23)


(39)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

648


(1,340)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,896


6,985

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 7,544


$ 5,645


Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 16,726


$ 16,726


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

912


-


1,115


(203)

1

Total sales and revenues

17,638


16,726


1,115


(203)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

11,673


11,675


-


(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,822


1,608


218


(4)

2

Research and development expenses

555


555


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

346


-


358


(12)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

190


(114)


336


(32)

2

Total operating costs

14,586


13,724


912


(50)











Operating profit

3,052


3,002


203


(153)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

133


136


-


(3)

3

Other income (expense)

208


25


33


150

4







Consolidated profit before taxes

3,127


2,891


236


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

836


773


63


-


Profit of consolidated companies

2,291


2,118


173


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

8


8


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,299


2,126


173


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


-


-











Profit 5

$ 2,300


$ 2,127


$ 173


$ -



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 15,231


$ 15,231


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

875


-


1,078


(203)

1

Total sales and revenues

16,106


15,231


1,078


(203)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

10,066


10,067


-


(1)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,669


1,484


197


(12)

2

Research and development expenses

533


533


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

336


-


336


-


Other operating (income) expenses

355


49


329


(23)

2

Total operating costs

12,959


12,133


862


(36)











Operating profit

3,147


3,098


216


(167)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

125


127


-


(2)


Other income (expense)

76


(122)


33


165

3







Consolidated profit before taxes

3,098


2,849


249


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

642


582


60


-


Profit of consolidated companies

2,456


2,267


189


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

7


7


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,463


2,274


189


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(1)


-


-











Profit 4

$ 2,464


$ 2,275


$ 189


$ -



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 45,778


$ 45,778


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

2,678


-


3,244


(566)

1

Total sales and revenues

48,456


45,778


3,244


(566)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

31,445


31,451


-


(6)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,109


4,513


623


(27)

2

Research and development expenses

1,586


1,586


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

1,008


-


1,026


(18)

2

Other operating (income) expenses

817


(84)


979


(78)

2

Total operating costs

39,965


37,466


2,628


(129)











Operating profit

8,491


8,312


616


(437)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

375


385


-


(10)

3

Other income (expense)

399


(121)


93


427

4







Consolidated profit before taxes

8,515


7,806


709


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,056


1,878


178


-


Profit of consolidated companies

6,459


5,928


531


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

22


22


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

6,481


5,950


531


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1)


(2)


1


-











Profit 5

$ 6,482


$ 5,952


$ 530


$ -



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation

Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 46,031


$ 46,031


$ -


$ -


Revenues of Financial Products

2,563


-


3,150


(587)

1

Total sales and revenues

48,594


46,031


3,150


(587)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

29,878


29,883


-


(5)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,898


4,346


560


(8)

2

Research and development expenses

1,588


1,588


-


-


Interest expense of Financial Products

948


-


948


-


Other operating (income) expenses

1,134


51


1,174


(91)

2

Total operating costs

38,446


35,868


2,682


(104)











Operating profit

10,148


10,163


468


(483)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

405


407


-


(2)


Other income (expense)

387


(163)


69


481

3







Consolidated profit before taxes

10,130


9,593


537


-











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,166


1,983


183


-


Profit of consolidated companies

7,964


7,610


354


-











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

34


34


-


-











Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

7,998


7,644


354


-











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3)


(4)


1


-











Profit 4

$ 8,001


$ 7,648


$ 353


$ -



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded between ME&T and Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At September 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,538


$ 6,633


$ 905


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

10,146


3,531


542


6,073

1,2

Receivables - finance

10,315


-


16,665


(6,350)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,861


2,659


440


(238)

3

Inventories

18,958


18,958


-


-


Total current assets

49,818


31,781


18,552


(515)











Property, plant and equipment - net

14,310


10,348


3,962


-


Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,618


1,712


166


(260)

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

13,985


-


14,948


(963)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

3,000


3,264


130


(394)

4

Intangible assets

281


281


-


-


Goodwill

5,329


5,329


-


-


Other assets

5,381


3,923


2,468


(1,010)

5

Total assets

$ 93,722


$ 56,638


$ 40,226


$ (3,142)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 4,509


$ -


$ 4,509


$ -


Accounts payable

8,729


8,636


391


(298)

6,7

Accrued expenses

5,187


4,558


629


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,126


2,081


45


-


Customer advances

3,391


3,359


3


29

7

Dividends payable

-


-


-


-


Other current liabilities

2,760


2,209


806


(255)

4,5,8

Long-term debt due within one year

9,289


32


9,257


-


Total current liabilities

35,991


20,875


15,640


(524)











Long-term debt due after one year

27,736


10,899


18,067


(1,230)

7,9

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,664


3,663


1


-


Other liabilities

5,672


4,679


1,407


(414)

4,5

Total liabilities

73,063


40,116


35,115


(2,168)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,223


6,223


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(48,302)


(48,302)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

64,460


59,365


5,085


10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,723)


(768)


(955)


-


Noncontrolling interests

1


4


76


(79)

10

Total shareholders' equity

20,659


16,522


5,111


(974)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 93,722


$ 56,638


$ 40,226


$ (3,142)



1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,889


$ 6,165


$ 724


$ -


Receivables - trade and other

9,282


3,463


688


5,131

1,2

Receivables - finance

9,565


-


14,957


(5,392)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,119


2,872


401


(154)

3

Inventories

16,827


16,827


-


-


Total current assets

45,682


29,327


16,770


(415)











Property, plant and equipment - net

13,361


9,531


3,830


-


Long-term receivables - trade and other

1,225


500


86


639

1,2

Long-term receivables - finance

13,242


-


14,048


(806)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

3,312


3,594


118


(400)

4

Intangible assets

399


399


-


-


Goodwill

5,241


5,241


-


-


Other assets

5,302


4,050


2,277


(1,025)

5

Total assets

$ 87,764


$ 52,642


$ 37,129


$ (2,007)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 4,393


$ -


$ 4,393


$ -


Accounts payable

7,675


7,619


331


(275)

6,7

Accrued expenses

5,243


4,589


654


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,391


2,335


56


-


Customer advances

2,322


2,305


3


14

7

Dividends payable

674


674


-


-


Other current liabilities

2,909


2,388


696


(175)

4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

6,665


46


6,619


-


Total current liabilities

32,272


19,956


12,752


(436)











Long-term debt due after one year

27,351


8,731


18,787


(167)

9

Liability for postemployment benefits

3,757


3,757


-


-


Other liabilities

4,890


3,977


1,344


(431)

4

Total liabilities

68,270


36,421


32,883


(1,034)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,941


6,941


905


(905)

10

Treasury stock

(44,331)


(44,331)


-


-


Profit employed in the business

59,352


54,787


4,555


10

10

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,471)


(1,182)


(1,289)


-


Noncontrolling interests

3


6


75


(78)

10

Total shareholders' equity

19,494


16,221


4,246


(973)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 87,764


$ 52,642


$ 37,129


$ (2,007)



1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets and liabilities between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Reclassification of Financial Products' payables to customer advances.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

10

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 6,481


$ 5,950


$ 531


$ -


Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

1,664


1,096


568


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

300


308


(8)


-


Other

509


431


(412)


490

1

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(788)


89


102


(979)

1,2

Inventories

(2,015)


(2,012)


-


(3)

1

Accounts payable

1,086


1,051


44


(9)

1

Accrued expenses

51


161


(110)


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(296)


(284)


(12)


-


Customer advances

1,649


1,649


-


-


Other assets - net

(138)


(219)


15


66

1

Other liabilities - net

(355)


(475)


176


(56)

1

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

8,148


7,745


894


(491)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,923)


(1,920)


(33)


30

1

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,021)


(24)


(1,004)


7

1

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

544


54


524


(34)

1

Additions to finance receivables

(10,964)


-


(12,668)


1,704

2

Collections of finance receivables

9,890


-


11,347


(1,457)

2

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


(241)


241

2

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

26


-


26


-


Additions to intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)

-


(1,000)


-


1,000

3

Collections of intercompany receivables (original maturities greater than three months)

-


-


56


(56)

3

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(26)


(26)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

12


12


-


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

1,945


1,259


686


-


Investments in securities

(1,291)


(510)


(781)


-


Other - net

(19)


43


(62)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(2,827)


(2,112)


(2,150)


1,435


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(2,043)


(2,043)


-


-


Common stock issued, and other stock compensation transactions, net

(39)


(39)


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(4,850)


(4,850)


-


-


Excise tax paid on purchases of common stock

(73)


(73)


-


-


Proceeds from intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

-


-


1,000


(1,000)

3

Payments on intercompany borrowings (original maturities greater than three months)

-


(56)


-


56

3

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

8,454


1,976


6,478


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(6,205)


(43)


(6,162)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

106


-


106


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,650)


(5,128)


1,422


(944)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(23)


(39)


16


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

648


466


182


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,896


6,170


726


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 7,544


$ 6,636


$ 908


$ -



1

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

2

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

3

Elimination of proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)

Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 7,998


$ 7,644


$ 354


$ -


Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

1,598


1,010


588


-


Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(329)


(277)


(52)


-


(Gain) loss on divestiture

164


(46)


210


-


Other

221


236


(447)


432

1

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables - trade and other

(30)


554


(17)


(567)

1,2

Inventories

(781)


(770)


-


(11)

1

Accounts payable

(96)


(79)


(40)


23

1

Accrued expenses

9


-


9


-


Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(671)


(660)


(11)


-


Customer advances

476


475


1


-


Other assets - net

120


(226)


191


155

1

Other liabilities - net

(37)


(135)


232


(134)

1

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

8,642


7,726


1,018


(102)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures - excluding equipment leased to others

(1,285)


(1,264)


(25)


4

1

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(893)


(20)


(889)


16

1

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

541


25


525


(9)

1

Additions to finance receivables

(11,457)


-


(12,271)


814

2

Collections of finance receivables

10,234


-


10,889


(655)

2

Net intercompany purchased receivables

-


-


68


(68)

2

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

69


-


69


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


-


15


(15)

3

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(32)


(32)


-


-


Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

(67)


86


(153)


-


Proceeds from maturities and sale of securities

2,841


2,565


276


-


Investments in securities

(892)


(469)


(423)


-


Other - net

137


118


19


-


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(804)


1,009


(1,900)


87


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(1,966)


(1,966)


-


-


Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

15


15


-


-


Payments to purchase common stock

(7,057)


(7,057)


-


-


Net intercompany borrowings

-


(15)


-


15

3

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

7,579


-


7,579


-


Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(6,862)


(1,021)


(5,841)


-


Short-term borrowings - net (original maturities three months or less)

(848)


-


(848)


-


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(9,139)


(10,044)


890


15


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(39)


(37)


(2)


-


Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,340)


(1,346)


6


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

6,985


6,111


874


-


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 5,645


$ 4,765


$ 880


$ -



1

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

2

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

3

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

Related Links

https://www.caterpillar.com/

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.