OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Inks Technical Service Partner Contract with a Major Thai Oil and Gas Operator

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. ("OMS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems ("SWS") and oil country tubular goods ("OCTG") for the oil and gas industry, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, OMS Oilfield Services (Thailand) Ltd. ("OMS Thailand"), today announced an expansion of the Company's long-standing partnership with one of Thailand's foremost oil and gas operators. OMS Thailand has been awarded a Technical Service Partner Contract covering technical consultancy, gauging management and hardware services, demonstrating the operator's deep confidence in OMS Thailand's technical proficiency, operational rigor and engineering expertise.

OMS Thailand's two facilities in Songkhla and Sattahip, with over 20 and 10 years of service, respectively, are fully licensed to support the region's OCTG sector with connection threading, repair, and maintenance services across diverse manufacturers' equipment. As one of Thailand's largest single-operator machine shops, OMS Thailand is uniquely positioned to meet major producers' performance and vendor selection criteria with strict quality control, personalized service, faster lead times, and highly responsive maintenance.

Mr. How Meng Hock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMS, commented, "We're proud to expand our collaboration with a respected, major player in Thailand's oil and gas industry, deepening our presence in this fast-growing region. Our Thailand operations exemplify a culture of precision, innovation, and reliability, and our partner's recognition stands as a powerful endorsement of the value OMS brings to the industry. By continually elevating our technical expertise and service standards, we empower our customers to operate more efficiently and safely, while driving the Company's sustainable growth."

With its extensive experience and recognized technical prowess, OMS Thailand continues to reinforce OMS's position as a trusted service provider in the Asia Pacific region, equipped to address the industry's most complex OCTG connection and maintenance requirements.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted single-source supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company's 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

