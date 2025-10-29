Beam Global Granted Chinese Patent for Solar and Wind Power Tracking Technology

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, has been granted a new patent by the China National Intellectual Property Administration. The patent, titled Light Tracking Assembly for Solar and Wind Power Energy, covers Beam Global's proprietary tracking technology that enables optimal solar energy capture in hybrid solar-wind systems without interference from the wind turbine.



The China National Intellectual Property Administration granted Patent No. ZL202080074034.9 (Publication No. CN114902807B) for Beam Global's innovation. Unlike conventional hybrid systems where wind turbines can cast shadows on solar panels and reduce daily solar yield, Beam Global's patented design ensures that the wind turbine is always positioned down-sun from the solar array. This eliminates shading, maximizes solar exposure throughout the day, and increases the overall efficiency and reliability of the company's BeamSpot product line and any future products which combine solar and wind generation.



"As we expand our product portfolio and geographic reach, the need to combine both solar and wind generation on our products is increasing," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "Beam Global has always innovated to maximize the energy density of our products, and we hold many patents that protect our differentiated position within the market. While there are many products which combine wind and solar generation, none have our unique method of ensuring that the wind generator does not shade the solar array and reduce its performance. This newly patented innovation gives our products another competitive advantage, as all else being equal, we will generate more electricity from a given footprint. That translates to more EV miles or more available energy for our life-saving energy security and disaster preparedness products."



By ensuring the wind turbine is always oriented down-sun from the solar array, the patented tracking system expands the generation potential of BeamSpot, a product that combines solar, wind and utility-generated electricity into Beam Global's proprietary integrated batteries, providing resiliency, lighting, and curbside EV charging. The patent improves renewable generation efficiency, addresses a major limitation of existing hybrid solutions, and further strengthens Beam Global's global intellectual property portfolio.



