Radware Ltd.: Radware Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights

Revenue of $75.3 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year

Cloud ARR of $89 million, accelerating to 24% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.28 vs. $0.23 in Q3 2024; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.13 vs. $0.07 in Q3 2024



TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our third quarter results reflect continued execution against our strategic roadmap," said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO of Radware. "Cloud ARR growth accelerated to 24%, reinforcing the strength of our cloud security offering. Our investment in AI-powered innovation is enhancing our platform and strengthening our competitive edge. With a healthy cloud security business, a growing global partner base, and increasing demand for AI-based security solutions, we believe we are well-positioned to continue capturing long-term growth opportunities."

Financial Highlights for the Third Q uarter 2025

Revenue for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $75.3 million:

Revenue in the Americas region was $35.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 28% from $27.7 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA") region was $22.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 10% from $25.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific ("APAC") region was $17.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 3% from $16.6 million in the third quarter of 2024.



GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $5.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $12.6 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $454.6 million.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

Radware management will host a call today, October 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its third quarter 2025 results and fourth quarter 2025 outlook. To participate in the call, please use the following numbers:

U.S. participants call toll free: 1-877-704-4453

International participants call: 1-201-389-0920

A replay will be available for seven days, starting two hours after the end of the call.



The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at: http://www.radware.com/IR/. The webcast will remain available for replay during the next 12 months.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware's ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could." Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware's current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, tensions between China and Taiwan, financial and credit market fluctuations (including elevated interest rates), impacts from tariffs or other trade restrictions, inflation, and the potential for regional or global recessions; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia's military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cybersecurity and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, or if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors or by a critical system failure; our use of AI technologies that present regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; risks related to the fact that our products must interoperate with operating systems, software applications and hardware that are developed by others; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns; our net losses in the past and the possibility that we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cybersecurity and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; complications with the design or implementation of our new enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system; our reliance on information technology systems; our ESG disclosures and initiatives; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware's public filings are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware's website at www.radware.com.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware's solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.



Radware Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2025

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 87,281 98,714 Marketable securities 25,226 72,994 Short-term bank deposits 128,577 104,073 Trade receivables, net 29,992 16,823 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 14,738 14,242 Inventories 13,326 14,030 299,140 320,876 Long-term investments Marketable securities 65,642 29,523 Long-term bank deposits 147,922 114,354 Other assets 2,551 2,171 216,115 146,048 Property and equipment, net 15,433 15,632 Intangible assets, net 8,774 11,750 Other long-term assets 37,304 37,906 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,725 18,456 Goodwill 68,008 68,008 Total assets 661,499 618,676 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade payables 5,629 5,581 Deferred revenues 107,527 106,303 Operating lease liabilities 5,157 4,750 Other payables and accrued expenses 59,906 51,836 178,219 168,470 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenues 67,841 64,708 Operating lease liabilities 12,602 13,519 Other long-term liabilities 13,125 14,904 93,568 93,131 Equity Radware Ltd. equity Share capital 759 754 Additional paid-in capital 571,603 555,154 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,584 1,103 Treasury stock, at cost (366,588) (366,588) Retained earnings 140,066 125,850 Total Radware Ltd. shareholder's equity 348,424 316,273 Non-controlling interest 41,288 40,802 Total equity 389,712 357,075 Total liabilities and equity 661,499 618,676

Radware Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024

2025 2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 75,311 69,488 221,605 201,849 Cost of revenues 14,562 13,392 42,868 39,260 Gross profit 60,749 56,096 178,737 162,589 Operating expenses, net: Research and development, net 19,694 18,654 57,849 56,251 Selling and marketing 31,577 30,500 94,195 89,945 General and administrative 6,379 6,948 19,228 21,271 Total operating expenses, net 57,650 56,102 171,272 167,467 Operating income (loss) 3,099 (6) 7,465 (4,878) Financial income, net 4,800 4,957 13,337 12,982 Income before taxes on income 7,899 4,951 20,802 8,104 Taxes on income 2,249 1,807 6,586 4,518 Net income 5,650 3,144 14,216 3,586 Basic net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.13 0.07 0.33 0.09 Weighted average number of shares used to compute basic net income per share 42,833,456 41,956,001 42,774,664 41,854,984 Diluted net income per share attributed to Radware Ltd.'s shareholders 0.13 0.07 0.32 0.08 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net income per share 44,951,866 43,573,161 44,582,652 43,199,279

Radware Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

(U.S Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit 60,749 56,096 178,737 162,589 Share-based compensation 143 81 394 240 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 2,976 2,976 Non-GAAP gross profit 61,884 57,169 182,107 165,805 GAAP research and development, net 19,694 18,654 57,849 56,251 Share-based compensation 1,299 1,421 3,849 4,679 Non-GAAP research and development, net 18,395 17,233 54,000 51,572 GAAP selling and marketing 31,577 30,500 94,195 89,945 Share-based compensation 2,630 2,548 8,406 7,708 Non-GAAP selling and marketing 28,947 27,952 85,789 82,237 GAAP general and administrative 6,379 6,948 19,228 21,271 Share-based compensation 1,365 2,008 4,289 6,480 Acquisition costs 99 159 390 571 Non-GAAP general and administrative 4,915 4,781 14,549 14,220 GAAP total operating expenses, net 57,650 56,102 171,272 167,467 Share-based compensation 5,294 5,977 16,544 18,867 Acquisition costs 99 159 390 571 Non-GAAP total operating expenses, net 52,257 49,966 154,338 148,029 GAAP operating income (loss) 3,099 (6) 7,465 (4,878) Share-based compensation 5,437 6,058 16,938 19,107 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 2,976 2,976 Acquisition costs 99 159 390 571 Non-GAAP operating income 9,627 7,203 27,769 17,776 GAAP financial income, net 4,800 4,957 13,337 12,982 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 504 (86) 2,698 (231) Non-GAAP financial income, net 5,304 4,871 16,035 12,751 GAAP income before taxes on income 7,899 4,951 20,802 8,104 Share-based compensation 5,437 6,058 16,938 19,107 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 2,976 2,976 Acquisition costs 99 159 390 571 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 504 (86) 2,698 (231) Non-GAAP income before taxes on income 14,931 12,074 43,804 30,527 GAAP taxes on income 2,249 1,807 6,586 4,518 Tax related adjustments 62 62 185 185 Non-GAAP taxes on income 2,311 1,869 6,771 4,703 GAAP net income 5,650 3,144 14,216 3,586 Share-based compensation 5,437 6,058 16,938 19,107 Amortization of intangible assets 992 992 2,976 2,976 Acquisition costs 99 159 390 571 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 504 (86) 2,698 (231) Tax related adjustments (62) (62) (185) (185) Non-GAAP net income 12,620 10,205 37,033 25,824 GAAP diluted net income per share 0.13 0.07 0.32 0.08 Share-based compensation 0.12 0.14 0.38 0.45 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02 0.02 0.06 0.07 Acquisition costs 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net 0.01 (0.00) 0.06 (0.01) Tax related adjustments (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 0.28 0.23 0.83 0.60 Weighted average number of shares used to compute non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share 44,951,866 43,573,161 44,582,652 43,199,279

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(U.S. Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities: Net income 5,650 3,144 14,216 3,586 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,813 2,947 8,830 8,918 Share-based compensation 5,437 6,058 16,938 19,107 Amortization of premium, accretion of discounts and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 150 (234) (104) (227) Increase (decrease) in accrued interest on bank deposits (1,594) (814) (5,708) 4,645 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net (28) 147 48 106 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (7,127) 5,536 (13,169) 304 Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses and other long-term assets (2,514) 749 (3,651) 1,155 Decrease (increase) in inventories (14) 253 704 2,001 Increase in trade payables 1,533 2,474 48 2,253 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (12,121) (6,059) 4,357 10,329 Increase in other payables and accrued expenses 3,444 259 9,030 7,052 Operating lease liabilities, net 197 248 1,221 (369) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (4,174) 14,708 32,760 58,860 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,883) (1,412) (5,655) (4,220) Proceeds from (investment in) other long-term assets, net (12) 46 78 40 Proceeds from (investment in) bank deposits, net (11,451) 9,731 (52,364) (1,433) Investment in, redemption of and purchase of marketable securities, net 958 5,541 11,913 (4,456) Proceeds from other deposits - - 5,000 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (12,388) 13,906 (41,028) (10,069) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of share options 1 - 2 3 Repurchase of shares - - - (839) Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisition - - (3,167) (3,077) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1 - (3,165) (3,913) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (16,561) 28,614 (11,433) 44,878 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 103,842 86,802 98,714 70,538 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 87,281 115,416 87,281 115,416