BillionToOne, Inc.: BillionToOne Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering Roadshow

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionToOne, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of 3,846,000 shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, BillionToOne intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 576,900 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $49.00 and $55.00 per share. BillionToOne has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BLLN."

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler, Jefferies and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and BTIG are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 related to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting Templates (QCT) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level.