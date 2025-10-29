Liberty Gold Corp.: Liberty Gold Reports New High-Grade Oxide Gold Drill Intercepts at Discovery Zone, Black Pine Gold Project, Idaho

1.53 g/t Au over 85.3 meters, including 5.19 g/t Au over 9.1 meters in LBP1171

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce strong oxide gold assays from nine infill drill holes in the Discovery Zone at its Black Pine Gold Project ("Black Pine") in southeastern Idaho. These results are part of the ongoing ~40,000 metre feasibility drill program designed to support resource conversion, metallurgical modelling, geotechnical studies and mine design.

This series of holes in Discovery were planned to increase confidence in the mineralization and metallurgical models in an area previously defined largely by historic drilling. Notably, drill hole LBP1171 contains the 8th highest unmined intercept at Black Pine on a grade-thickness basis. The upper portion of this intercept has confirmed the extension of a previously mined high-grade shoot in the historic B Pit area, which will now be included in the upcoming Feasibility Resource model.

Overall, the Discovery Zone continues to demonstrate excellent continuity of near-surface oxide mineralization with high-grade domains that are laterally continuous in multiple directions. These results are from the first 9 drill holes of a planned 35-40 drill hole program in the Discovery area. (see below Figure 1: Cross Section through the Discovery Zone and Figure 2: Plan Map of the Discovery Zone with current drill holes).

Key Points:

High-grade oxide gold intercepts were returned across multiple holes, including (widths are reported as drilled, true widths are not yet known) : 5.19 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 9.1 meters ("m") including 21.3 g/t Au over 1.5 m within 1.53 g/t Au over 85.3 m in hole LBP1171 3.44 g/t Au over 15.2 m within 1.17 g/t Au over 59.4 m in hole LBP1155 2.44 g/t Au over 10.7 m within 1.16 g/t Au over 27.4 m in hole LBP1168 2.35 g/t Au over 10.7 m within 1.17 g/t Au over 25.9 m in hole LBP1139 1.84 g/t Au over 7.6 m within 0.53 g/t Au over 51.8 m in hole LBP1163 1.10 g/t Au over 6.1 m within 0.57 g/t Au over 91.4 m in hole LBP1143



Multiple stacked, flat-lying zones of oxide mineralization show excellent continuity in the core of Discovery , supporting the existing grade modeling and conversion of Inferred to the Indicated ounces category for the Feasibility Study.



in the core of Discovery supporting the existing grade modeling and conversion of Inferred to the Indicated ounces category for the Feasibility Study. Drilling has also validated the metallurgical models used in the PFS study with all intercepts confirming or expanding the highest recovery metallurgical zones based on cyanide soluble assay results.

used in the PFS study with all intercepts confirming or expanding the highest recovery metallurgical zones based on cyanide soluble assay results. Results will feed directly into the updated Feasibility Resource model scheduled for Q4 2025, underpinning mine design, metallurgical domain modelling, and early-phase production planning.

scheduled for Q4 2025, underpinning mine design, metallurgical domain modelling, and early-phase production planning. One core and three RC drill rigs continue drilling within Discovery and Rangefront zones, with additional assays pending.

Jon Gilligan, President and CEO, stated: "While Rangefront expands towards a potential cornerstone starter pit, today's Discovery Zone results reinforce why Black Pine is an exceptional oxide gold system. We are drilling thicker-than-expected oxide mineralization with consistent grade - precisely the type of material required for Feasibility conversion. These results reinforce Discovery as a high-margin mining phase with strong leach performance and clear potential to add ounces to the resource."

Figure 1: Cross Section through the Discovery Zone





Figure 2: Plan Map of the Discovery Zone with current drill holes





Next Steps

One reverse circulation ("RC") rig is currently working on resource conversion and focused, multi-purpose geotechnical drill holes in the Discovery Zone. Two RC rigs and one drill core rig are working in Rangefront on resource expansion and metallurgical sampling, and all rigs have been running double-shifts to increase production. A third RC rig is completing hydrologic monitoring holes and when completed will switch to exploration holes in Rangefront. A geotechnical rig is expected to arrive in early November to complete the site soil engineering works.

Peter Shabestari, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, Liberty Gold, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in the release is accurate.

QUALITY ASSURANCE - QUALITY CONTROL

Drill composites were calculated using a cut-off of 0.10 g/t Au. Drill intersections are reported as drilled thicknesses. True widths of the mineralized intervals vary between 50% and 100% of the reported lengths due to varying drill hole orientations but are typically in the range of 70% to 90% of true width. Drill samples were assayed by ALS Limited in Reno, Nevada for gold by Fire Assay of a 30 gram (1 assay ton) charge with an AA finish, or if over 5.0 g/t Au were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. For these samples, the gravimetric data were utilized in calculating gold intersections. For any samples assaying over 0.10 parts per million an additional cyanide leach analysis is done where the sample is treated with a 0.25% NaCN solution and rolled for an hour. An aliquot of the final leach solution is then centrifuged and analyzed by Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy. QA/QC for all drill samples consists of the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards and blanks into the sample stream, and the collection of duplicate samples at random intervals within each batch. All holes are also analyzed for a 51 multi-element geochemical suite by ICP-MS. ALS Geochemistry-Reno is ISO 17025:2005 Accredited, with the Elko and Twin Falls prep lab listed on the scope of accreditation.

