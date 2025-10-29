Waterloo, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - After 36 years, one of Canada's most beloved and bestselling books has finally made its return. The Wealthy Barber - which sold an astonishing 2.1 million copies and transformed a generation's approach to money management - has been completely rewritten by its original author, Dave Chilton, in an incredibly thorough update that took 16 months of full-time writing to complete.

Why so long? Well, there are so many new accounts and products. Dave no longer had to explain only RRSPs, but also now TFSAs, FHSAs, the Home Buyers' Plan, etc. And, of course, in these high-cost-of-living times, few Canadians can do it all and so he had to help readers to prioritize.

True to form, Chilton wrote the entire new edition by hand (on the same card table he used for the original) and once again tested it extensively with readers in the target demographic. The early feedback? The same magic that made the first edition a phenomenon is back - uniquely accessible, funny and authentic.

The conversations inside The Wealthy Barber draw readers in far more than traditional instruction ever could - they picture the barbershop and the characters as vividly as if they were sitting right there learning alongside them.

A respected financial educator for more than 40 years, Chilton is known for using humour, storytelling and plain language to make personal finance relatable. An economics graduate from Wilfrid Laurier University and winner of the Gassard Award for the top mark in Canada on the Canadian Securities Course, he's also one of the country's most entertaining interviewees - a mix of wit, insight and practicality.

This is a true Canadian project - written by a Canadian, printed in Canada and distributed solely through Canadian-owned retailers. The Wealthy Barber is available November 4 at Indigo stores and independent bookshops across the country.

And, yes, Dave is easy to book for interviews - his social life is a bit iffy.

