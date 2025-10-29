First American Uranium Inc.: First American Uranium Discovers New Pegmatite Outcrop During Site Visit; Confirms 27 km of Prospective Nb-REE Trends at Seigneurie, Quebec

Vancouver, BC, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First American Uranium Inc. (CSE: URM) (FSE: IOR) (OTCPK: FAUMF) ("First American Uranium", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of a site visit to its Seigneurie Property, located in the Regional County Municipality of La Haute-Côte-Nord in Quebec's Grenville Proterozoic Province. The visit was conducted on October 22, 2025, by Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer and Clyde McMillan, Technical Advisor.

Purpose and Key Findings

The objective of the visit was to validate previous exploration work completed on the Seigneurie Nb-REE prospect and assess ongoing field programs. During the visit, the team discovered a pegmatite outcrop, with a minimum width of at least a 4-metre-wide (Figure 1), exhibiting mineralogical and geological characteristics similar to those of the main Seigneurie Prospect. The pegmatite contains quartz, feldspar, biotite and magnetite, and responds to the scintillometer. This new outcrop extends the known footprint of the potentially mineralized Nb-REE system and highlights the broader exploration opportunity across the property.





Figure 1: CEO, Murray Nye standing on newly discovered Pegmatite outcrop with potential for REE and other critical elements. This outcrop is located 700m south-east of the Segneurie Nb-REE Prospect. The intrusion appears to strike east-west and dips 45degrees to the south, with a minimum apparent thickness of 4-m identified on outcrop.

Please click here to view image



Currently, channel sampling, detailed geological mapping, and prospecting are underway across the Seigneurie Property. Current gGeological interpretations made by the Company, integrating regional airborne magnetic data with government geological mapping, have delineated over 27 kilometres of prospective trends. These trends coincide with interpreted aligned with interpreted magnetic lineaments and mapped quartz-syenite intrusions-favorable geological settings for niobium and rare earth element mineralization (Figure 2).

Figure 2: The Seigneurie Property is located near the St. Lawrence River coast, with a Hydro-Québec power line crossing the property. Geological and geophysical interpretation has outlined approximately 27 km of prospective trends, exhibiting characteristics similar to the 5 km-long highly prospective corridor hosting the Seigneurie Nb-REE prospect.

Please click here to view image

Management Commentary

"Our recent site visit reinforces our belief view that the Seigneurie Property could develop into one of the most compelling niobium and rare earth element projects in North Americawarrants continued evaluation as a promising niobium and rare earth element exploration project," said Murray Nye, CEO of First American Uranium. "The scale of the mineralized system, combined with the discovery of a new pegmatite exposure and 27kms of prospective trends, positions Seigneurie as a truly exciting opportunity for the Company. We are looking forward to advancing this project through systematic exploration and unlocking its full potential."

Clyde McMillan, P.Geo (OGQ#2193), Technical Advisor, added: "The Seigneurie Nb-REE prospect, previously explored for uranium and thorium, demonstrates strong potential for niobium, rare earths, and potentially other critical elements. The width interpreted by SOQUEM in 1978 of at least 50 metres, appears reasonable based on current field observations. Although the true width is challenging to determine due to the outcrop's extent, the geological continuity and scale are encouraging indications for follow-up work."

Next Steps

The Company's field teams will continue mapping, sampling, and prospecting throughout the fall season, with results to be announced once available. These data will guide the next phase of exploration, including potential drill targeting.

Strategic Advantages

The Seigneurie Property benefits from excellent infrastructure access, situated near the St. Lawrence River and directly crossed by Hydro-Québec power lines. These logistical advantages provide strong support for future exploration and potential development activities.

ABOUT FIRST AMERICAN URANIUM INC.

First American Uranium Inc. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia's Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec's Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company's footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

