Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of capital markets infrastructure, today announced the launch of PrivateMind, a next-generation AI environment engineered to deliver intelligence with full data sovereignty, control, and performance. Purpose-built for the financial sector, PrivateMind enables institutions to harness the power of artificial intelligence within a secure, compliant, and finance-ready ecosystem.

As firms accelerate AI adoption, many face challenges around data security, regulatory alignment, and integration with mission-critical infrastructure. PrivateMind provides a sovereign alternative to public cloud AI, enabling clients to harness the power of large language models while ensuring their sensitive financial data remains fully under their control.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options Technology, said: "For financial institutions, data sovereignty and compliance aren't optional; they are existential. PrivateMind gives our clients the ability to innovate with AI without compromising on security or regulatory trust."

Product Manager for PrivateMind, Ryan Ballantine, added: "PrivateMind bridges the gap between the promise of AI and the realities of regulatory compliance in financial markets. For the first time, firms can experiment, scale, and deploy AI with confidence."

Key Features of PrivateMind include:

Finance-grade security and compliance: audit-ready, aligned with SEC, FCA, GDPR, and other regulatory frameworks.

Data sovereignty and control: data never leaves the client's environment; no exposure to public models.

High-performance compute: built on Options' global ultra-low latency infrastructure.

Seamless integration: fully interoperable with existing trading infrastructure, market data feeds, and analytics platforms.

Transparency and accountability: explainable AI outputs with full traceability.

The launch of PrivateMind builds on Options' long track record of innovation in capital markets infrastructure and follows recent milestones for Options including its private cloud expansion into Iceland, achievement of a Microsoft Solutions Partner specialization for Threat Detection and launch of Bruce ATS data into its global platform. Together, these developments reinforce Options' commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure to the global financial sector.

About Options Technology

Options Technology (Options) is the leading provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, offering fully managed solutions across the front, middle, and back office. Founded in 1993, the firm today supports clients in over 100 trading venues worldwide and is recognized for its focus on security, compliance, and resilient performance. For more information, visit www.options-it.com

