Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Copper Lake Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CPL) (FSE: W0I) ("Copper Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release on October 9, 2025, the Company has identified a number of additional compelling gold geochemical anomalies on its Marshall Lake copper-zinc-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide property (the "Property"), located in northwestern Ontario. The gold anomalies identified emerged from an ongoing assessment of the precious-metals potential at Marshall Lake, undertaken to capitalize on the current high gold price. In some surveys, gold analyses were either not undertaken, were minimal in number, or if completed, were not followed-up on. The objective of this study was to identify new areas prospective for gold, silver and base-metal mineralization from the Marshall Lake database, to assist in future exploration targeting.

The follow-up exploration work on these anomalies will be done in conjunction with the ongoing exploration of the property which is currently focusing on the high-grade copper-zinc-silver intersects in the Teck Hill-Gazooma and Gazooma North-RM-Lease on the western areas of the property (see news release dated February 21, 2025).

Terry MacDonald, CEO commented: "The Marshall Lake property is a large property in a prolific mining area. The property has several zones where there have been some very good drill results over significant widths - some of these dating back decades when the price of gold was $45 per ounce, including these gold anomalies and historic gold drill results that have not been followed up. While we will continue with exploration at the Conductive Centre on the Billiton deposit area, these other zones we are accessible year-round and give us the opportunity to apply the most current geophysics to these areas, and to follow up on the premise that Marshall Lake could be a Noranda style VMS camp with several deposits. We are eagerly looking forward to this next work program and to following up on the promising gold zones."

An examination of the Property's geochemical database revealed two surveys that yielded positive results for gold; these include a lake sediment survey and a soil sampling survey as documented below.

Historic Geochemical Survey Results:

Lake Sediment Survey, Dungarvon Resources Ltd., 19811

A lake sediment survey was completed by Dungarvon Resources over the western portion of Marshall Lake on the Property, in the winter of 1981. The survey covered a large area located to the east of the Billiton deposit (see Figure 1). The Billiton deposit hosts a historical resource of 2.2 MT at 4.20% zinc, 1.34% copper & 2.05 oz/ton silver2.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4580/272333_gold%20image%201.jpg

Three significant areas with anomalous gold were defined by the survey (see Figure 2). Grid A includes several small gold anomalies with values ranging from 10 to 65 ppb Au. Grid B contains the highest gold values and is the most extensive of the gold anomalies in terms of area. Anomalous gold values for Grid B range from 15 to 200 ppb Au. The Grid C anomaly contains gold values ranging from 10 to 70 ppb Au. Notably, this anomaly coincides with a prominent mercury anomaly (Hg), a common pathfinder element associated with gold mineralization.





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4580/272333_gold%20figure%202.jpg

Samples of lake bottom sediment were collected with a cylindrical free-fall sampler at intervals of 30 metres along north-south oriented lines, spaced 328 metres apart over grids A, B and C. Samples comprised a combination of organic gels and non-organic matter, resembling clays in composition. Water depths ranged from 0.6 to 8.0 metres with a total of 421 samples of lake-bottom sediment collected during the survey.

Soil Sampling Survey, Dungarvon Resources Ltd., 19813

A soil sampling survey was completed by Dungarvon Resources in 1991, in the same area of the Property as the lake sediment survey summarized above. A total of 1,131 soil samples were collected in efforts to define prospective target areas on land, peripheral to the large gold anomalies yielded by the lake sediment survey.

Several gold-in-soil anomalies were outlined by the survey, with the most prominent being Anomaly 1 (see Figure 2). Anomaly 1 contains several elevated gold-in-soil values in an area with dimensions of 300 metres by 800 metres and oriented in a north-south direction. Gold values within Anomaly 1 contain 17 sites with gold values ranging from >5 to 100 ppb Au. In addition to gold, this anomaly contains high values for Cu, Pb, Zn and Ag. The author of the report documenting these results stated that 'a local bedrock source for gold-in-soils was likely'.

Soil samples were collected with a soil auger and were collected in either the A or B soil horizons.

In the case of both the lake sediment and soil sampling surveys, there was no follow-up performed on the anomalous areas containing significant gold values. A follow-up is clearly warranted given that the anomalies represent new areas on the Property prospective for precious and base-metal mineralization, most significant of which are the targets beneath the waters of Marshall Lake.

