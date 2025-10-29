CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) - up 306% at $2.51
- Teradyne, Inc. (TER) - up 21% at $176.00
- Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) - up 18% at $134.50
- Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) - up 15% at $12.85
- CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) - up 14% at $79.00
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) - up 14% at $34.20
- Beta Bionics, Inc. (BBNX) - up 12% at $27.20
- Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) - up 10% at $12.49
- Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) - up 9% at $16.67
- Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) - up 9% at $6.85
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Stride, Inc. (LRN) - down 41% at $89.44
- Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) - down 29% at $44.71
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) - down 26% at $2.26
- Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) - down 17% at $12.40
- GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) - down 13% at $6.29
- Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) - down 13% at $2.20
- Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - down 9% at $172.00
- Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) - down 8% at $3.71
- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - down 7% at $20.50
- Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (AVR) - down 7% at $4.46
