In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) - up 306% at $2.51 Teradyne, Inc. (TER) - up 21% at $176.00 Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) - up 18% at $134.50 Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) - up 15% at $12.85 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) - up 14% at $79.00 Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) - up 14% at $34.20 Beta Bionics, Inc. (BBNX) - up 12% at $27.20 Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) - up 10% at $12.49 Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) - up 9% at $16.67 Interlink Electronics, Inc. (LINK) - up 9% at $6.85

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Stride, Inc. (LRN) - down 41% at $89.44 Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) - down 29% at $44.71 Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) - down 26% at $2.26 Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) - down 17% at $12.40 GlucoTrack, Inc. (GCTK) - down 13% at $6.29 Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) - down 13% at $2.20 Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - down 9% at $172.00 Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) - down 8% at $3.71 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) - down 7% at $20.50 Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (AVR) - down 7% at $4.46

At 7:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines: