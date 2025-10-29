PaymentCloud Partners With Float to Bring Effortless FSA/HSA Reimbursements to Telemedicine Merchants

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / PaymentCloud, a leading merchant services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Float, a pioneering post-purchase FSA/HSA reimbursement platform, to expand flexible payment options for merchants across the telemedicine and health industries.

This collaboration empowers PaymentCloud merchants to provide their customers more advantageous use of their FSA and HSA benefits without delaying the checkout experience. Through Float's services, shoppers can pay how they want (credit, debit, mobile wallets, etc.), and Float will automatically file the purchase with their FSA/HSA provider, requiring minimal to zero integration lift for merchants.

Float uniquely supports FSA/HSA subscriptions, helping PaymentCloud merchants grow recurring revenue without IRS re-authorization roadblocks. Telemedicine merchants, even when correctly categorized by MCC, are currently unable to accept FSA or HSA payments. This accessible solution changes that, unlocking FSA and HSA access for these merchants and more.

"Partnering with Float aligns with our mission to deliver forward-thinking solutions for our merchants, while allowing us to expand further in the telemedicine vertical," said Jesse Spears, VP of Strategic Partnerships at PaymentCloud. "By making it easy for merchants to accept FSA and HSA payments, we're helping our merchants increase conversions, grow subscription revenue, and offer an unmatched customer experience."

Float CEO Anthony Rangel adds, "We're thrilled to collaborate with PaymentCloud to bring our frictionless FSA/HSA reimbursement solution to merchants throughout the health and wellness space. Together, we'll provide a reliable checkout experience, with no decline risk, no SIGIS compliance, or inventory system overhaul required. We're excited to work alongside Jesse and the entire PaymentCloud team and see what we accomplish next."

About PaymentCloud

Based in Encino, California, PaymentCloud has established itself as an innovator in payment processing by helping merchants across a multitude of industries accept credit cards and other modern payment types. PaymentCloud offers a transparent application process, hundreds of integration options, and a dedicated US-based account manager for every merchant.

Ranked No. 121 on Inc. Magazine's fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regional's Pacific List and No.159 on the Financial Times' list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies 2023, PaymentCloud has proven to be a leading merchant services provider with reliable and state-of-the-art solutions.

About Float

Float , headquartered in New York City, provides the financial infrastructure that enables merchants to seamlessly unlock Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) payments post-purchase. With Float, customers can pay using any payment method while eligible purchases are automatically filed for reimbursement, no SIGIS certification or checkout changes required.

By handling eligibility verification, medical review, and claims automation behind the scenes, Float empowers merchants to effortlessly capture health benefit dollars without adding friction to the checkout experience. Leading wellness, telehealth, and consumer health brands use Float to boost conversion, drive subscription retention, and build trust with HSA and FSA users.

Contact Information

marketing@paymentcloudinc.com

SOURCE: PaymentCloud

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/paymentcloud-partners-with-float-to-bring-effortless-fsa%2fhsa-rei-1092416