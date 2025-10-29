Alberta Furnace Cleaning Recognized With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Furnace and Duct Cleaners in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Alberta Furnace Cleaning, a Calgary-owned and operated company serving Albertans since 1986, has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Furnace and Duct Cleaners category for Southern Alberta. This recognition highlights the company's nearly four decades of dedication to providing exceptional home and commercial cleaning services with professionalism, expertise, and care.

What began as a modest local business has grown into one of Calgary's leading providers of furnace and duct cleaning services. Today, Alberta Furnace Cleaning is trusted by thousands of homeowners and businesses across the region for its commitment to high-quality service, industry-leading training, and the use of state-of-the-art equipment.

A Tradition of Excellence in Home Services

Alberta Furnace Cleaning has built its reputation on delivering thorough, dependable results tailored to the needs of every client. Specialising in furnace and duct cleaning as well as dryer vent cleaning, the company ensures healthier indoor air quality and greater energy efficiency for both residential and commercial spaces.

"Our focus has always been on taking care of people's homes and businesses the way we would our own," says the Alberta Furnace Cleaning team. "From day one, our goal has been to combine skilled technicians with the best equipment and training in the industry, ensuring every client receives service they can count on."

Recognition Driven by Customer Satisfaction

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent research that evaluates brand reputation, customer experience, and overall business excellence. Alberta Furnace Cleaning's recognition as a 2025 award winner reflects the trust and loyalty it has built within the Calgary community over nearly 40 years.

"We are honoured to be recognized by Consumer Choice Award," adds the Alberta Furnace Cleaning team. "This recognition means so much to us because it represents the confidence our clients place in our work. It motivates us to continue raising the bar and delivering the level of service that Albertans deserve."

Certified Technicians and Industry-Leading Standards

The company's team of certified technicians undergo rigorous training to stay ahead of industry standards and ensure every project is completed with precision and care. Alberta Furnace Cleaning's investment in top-of-the-line equipment enables its staff to deliver consistent, high-quality results across all types of properties, from family homes to large commercial buildings.

By focusing on expertise and professionalism, the company has become a trusted partner for homeowners and business owners seeking improved indoor air quality, energy efficiency, and long-term maintenance of their HVAC systems.

Strengthening A Legacy of Service

For nearly four decades, Alberta Furnace Cleaning has remained a proud, Calgary-owned and operated business committed to serving the local community. Its success is built on a foundation of trust, quality, and a customer-first approach that continues to set the company apart in a competitive industry.

"This award is a celebration of the relationships we've built with Albertans since 1986," the team reflects. "We're proud of the legacy we've created and remain dedicated to carrying it forward by delivering professional, reliable service for years to come."

To learn more about Alberta Furnace Cleaning or to book a service appointment, visit www.albertafurnacecleaningcalgary.ca or www.albertahomeservices.ca.

About Alberta Furnace Cleaning

Founded in Calgary in 1986, Alberta Furnace Cleaning is a locally owned and operated company specialising in furnace and duct cleaning as well as dryer vent cleaning for residential and commercial clients. With certified technicians, advanced equipment, and a reputation for reliable service, Alberta Furnace Cleaning has become one of Southern Alberta's most trusted providers of home and commercial cleaning services. Learn more at www.albertafurnacecleaningcalgary.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

