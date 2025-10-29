Imagene AI and Shaare Zedek Medical Center Form Strategic Data-AI Collaboration to Scale Oncology Research and Care

The collaboration combines Shaare Zedek's real-world data and clinical expertise with Imagene AI's Oncology Intelligence Suite to advance biomarker discovery and accelerate precision cancer care.

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Imagene AI, a pioneer in multimodal foundation models for precision oncology, and Shaare Zedek Scientific, the innovation arm of Shaare Zedek Medical Center, today announced a strategic collaboration to advance cancer research and personalized care with multimodal AI and real-world data.

Imagene AI Oncology Intelligence Suite



The collaboration brings together Shaare Zedek's real-world data, clinical research, and advanced digital infrastructure with Imagene AI's Cross-Modality Intelligence Engine and OI Suite platform. The partnership aims to accelerate biomarker discovery, enable multimodal translational research, and support more precise and timely treatment decisions.

"Our mission is to improve patient care through innovation," said Renana Ofan, CEO of Shaare Zedek Scientific, the innovation arm of Shaare Zedek Medical Center. "Partnering with Imagene AI allows us to integrate advanced intelligence tools directly into our research workflows, empowering our clinicians and scientists to accelerate discoveries and bring data-driven innovation closer to patients. Together, we are building the foundations for AI-powered oncology research that improves both understanding and outcomes

Shaare Zedek Scientific will provide Imagene AI access to de-identified multimodal, longitudinal data to enrich Imagene AI's proprietary real-world data lake. This will enrich Imagene AI's proprietary real-world data lake. Shaare Zedek's researchers and clinicians will gain access to OI Suite to independently analyze multimodal datasets, generate biomarker hypotheses, and develop predictive models across cancer types. The platform also enables users to explore explainable AI outputs such as region-level heatmaps and histological features in a secure, no-code environment.

"This collaboration strengthens our mission to transform oncology research through real-world data and AI," said Dean Bitan, Co-founder and CEO of Imagene AI. "Together with Shaare Zedek, we are expanding the frontiers of discovery, making multimodal intelligence accessible to researchers and bringing precision oncology closer to patients."

Real-world data is a critical foundation for advancing AI-powered oncology research. By continuously expanding its proprietary real-world data lake, Imagene AI is strengthening the infrastructure that supports multimodal discovery, biomarker development, and translational research across cancer types. The company recently launched the OI Suite Discovery Program, offering complimentary access for biopharma teams to accelerate discovery and precision oncology.

About Imagene AI

Imagene AI is a pioneer in multimodal foundation models for precision medicine, advancing translational research and clinical development. Our Cross-Modality Intelligence Engine, delivered through the OI Suite, integrates real-world data including histopathology images, multi-omic data, longitudinal clinical records to derive meaningful, biologically grounded insights, generate and validate biomarker hypotheses, and increase predictive power in low-data settings. We make every trial more responsive, every insight more actionable, and every patient journey more personalized. For more information, visit Imagene.com.

About Shaare Zedek Scientific

Shaare Zedek Scientific Ltd. (Mada'it) is the research and innovation arm of Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem's fastest-growing major hospital. Mada'it bridges cutting-edge medical research with clinical excellence, partnering with leading health-tech companies to accelerate the development of transformative healthcare solutions. By harnessing the hospital's clinical expertise, advanced infrastructure, and diverse patient population, Mada'it translates early-stage research into impactful medical treatments. Our mission is to extend Shaare Zedek's legacy of care and discovery to benefit patients worldwide. For more information, visit madait.co.il.

