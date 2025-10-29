App Orchid Launches New Conversational Analytics Agent With Continuous Semantic Enrichment for Benchmark-Breaking Accuracy

Built on App Orchid's semantic knowledge graph, the Agent continuously learns from context to improve accuracy, transparency, and enterprise trust.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / App Orchid , a leader in making data actionable, today introduced its Conversational Analytics Agent for Easy Answers. Easy Answers lets users and agents ask questions in natural language and instantly receive insights and analytics.

Easy Answers doesn't just tell you the answer - it shows you. Each response is paired with intuitive, auto-generated visuals that make complex data instantly understandable.

The new Easy Answers Agent leverages the core App Orchid semantic knowledge graph capabilities to understand both the meaning and the context of natural language questions. Just like your expert analyst, the Agent queries structured and unstructured enterprise data, presenting accurate, traceable, and explainable answers in the right visual format, whether that be a summary, graph, chart, or table.

The Agent's machine learning (ML)-driven insights uncover patterns, trends, and other important information from your enterprise data, empowering business leaders to make faster, more confident, and evidence-based decisions.

"Most AI tools can answer questions. Very few can get high-accuracy answers consistently," said Ravi Bommakanti, CTO of App Orchid. "Our Conversational Analytics Agent doesn't just retrieve data, it interprets intent, applies context, and uses machine learning models to produce answers that are explainable, traceable, and actionable."

By merging conversational intelligence with continuous large language model (LLM)-driven semantic enrichment, the new Easy Answers Agent learns from every interaction to deliver smarter, explainable, and more trustworthy analytics.

With Easy Answers, App Orchid customers experience up to an 85% reduction in time to insight and 99.8% accuracy as tested on the Spider dataset . Combined with knowledge-graph-driven precision, these tools empower all employees, regardless of their role or technical skills, to engage with data like never before.

What's New

Conversational Analytics Agent for Easy Answers

The Conversational Analytics Agent for Easy Answers is a dialogue-driven interface that understands enterprise context, validates terminology, and translates natural language into Semantic SQL that "speaks" an organization's domain language. It delivers rich, explainable responses and can propose next-step recommendations, bringing agentic intelligence to everyday decision-making.

Accelerated Ontology Building with Automated Semantic Enrichment

The heart of the conversational Agent is App Orchid's Semantic Knowledge Graph, which maps enterprise data using a graph ontology and enriches it with context, relationships, and metadata.

Starting with this release, ontology discovery is enhanced with continuousLLM-driven semantic enrichment. Using AI-based discovery and auto-generated metadata, the platform continuously adds new business concepts, synonyms, and relationships to the ontology. It also builds "memory," retaining context and prior questions to streamline future interactions and shift recurring work to agents.

This foundation sets the stage for the 2026 release of agentic conversational enrichment, which will allow business users to enrich the ontology through a simple dialogue. Domain experts can directly add semantic knowledge without relying on technical resources, accelerating both accuracy and adoption.

Improved Conversational Analytics

The system automatically creates the optimal visualizations (maps, charts, tables) based on user questions and data characteristics, promoting self-service analytics and supporting both dynamic answers and building permanent dashboards for consistent reporting needs.

Enhanced ML-based Quick Insights

Expanded analytical insights now cover time-series, correlation, causation, regression, and other statistical methods, each powered by multiple machine learning models. With agentic discovery, the system can recommend the most relevant analyses and guide users toward deeper exploration automatically.

Benefits at a Glance

Semantic SQL + Ontology Graph: Converts language into queries that reflect the enterprise's true data meaning without moving data out of source systems.

For a deeper look at how semantic understanding drives accuracy, read our latest blog: When AI Learns to Think Like your Business: The Missing Link Is Semantic Understanding

Automated Build & Streamlined Enrichment : Auto-generated metadata and large language model discovery accelerate ontology creation and cut manual modeling time.

Accuracy That Improves Over Time : Accuracy improves as usage increases, driving understanding.

Agentic Behaviors & Short Memory : Agents propose follow-ups, recall context, and evolve alongside business activity.

From Dashboards to Dialogue: Automatic representation choices create conversational workflows. This means less time building dashboards, more time acting on insights.

Security, Lineage & Governance

The latest App Orchid release strengthens enterprise-grade security, governance, and transparency across every layer of the platform. From sourcing visibility and full audit trails to performance analytics and flexible large language model controls, organizations gain deeper insight into how AI-driven answers are generated, monitored, and managed.

Transparent Sourcing: Every response includes a Sourcing Information view that lists the specific data sources and tables used by the semantic layer.

Full Auditability: App Orchid automatically records ontology and topic updates, question history, and user feedback for traceability and issue resolution.

Performance Analytics: A new monitoring layer provides visibility into agent behavior, query performance, and system usage patterns for better optimization.

LLM Flexibility with Enterprise Controls: The platform is production-ready with OpenAI and Google Gemini and includes access to other large language model platform providers, including Anthropic Claude, Meta Llama 3, Mistral, DeepSeek, and Azure OpenAI, enabling flexible model selection.

About App Orchid

App Orchid is an AI platform company democratizing AI-powered Decision Intelligence. Our flagship product Easy Answers enables users to engage with data in plain English and get Advanced Analytics (dashboards and analytics created by AI), Quick Insights from native, patented AI models, and Generative Actions (AI-generated recommendations and applications) to support faster time-to-decision. The App Orchid platform enables a powerful, predictive data fabric that can integrate diverse multi-model data sources as well as embed advanced AI in everyday processes and strategic decisions across the enterprise. Interested in learning more about how we can assist you in leveraging your enterprise data to its fullest extent? We'd love to hear from you! Please visit www.apporchid.com .

