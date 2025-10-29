Dr. Mansher Singh Recognized Among America's Top Facelift Surgeons and Earns Triple Board Certification

Setting a New Standard for Facial Rejuvenation and Aesthetic Expertise

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Dr. Mansher Singh, a Manhattan-based facial plastic surgeon, is proud to announce his achievement of Triple Board Certification, a distinction held by only a select few surgeons nationwide. He is certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, the American Board of Plastic Surgery, and the American Board of Surgery. This rare honor further solidifies his reputation as one of the top and best facelift surgeons in the country.

Dr. Singh's Fifth Avenue practice, located at 905 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, specializes in advanced facial rejuvenation procedures including Deep Plane Facelift, neck lift, blepharoplasty, facial fat transfer, and CO2 laser resurfacing. His hallmark approach emphasizes natural, long-lasting results with minimal scarring and meticulous precision.

Trained at Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins, and Yale, Dr. Singh brings together academic excellence, surgical artistry, and compassionate care. His "white-glove" philosophy ensures every patient receives unparalleled personal attention-Dr. Singh personally checks on each patient throughout recovery to ensure comfort and satisfaction.

Recognized by peers and patients alike, Dr. Singh has been honored by Castle Connolly, Super Doctors, and Marquis Who's Who. He is also among the most-reviewed surgeons on RealSelf, a trusted platform for aesthetic patients worldwide, and has received the Long Island Beauty Award for Best Facelift Surgeon. His extensive surgical volume and consistent outcomes have made him a leader in modern Deep Plane Facelift surgery.

"Triple Board Certification isn't just a credential-it represents an unwavering commitment to excellence and lifelong learning," said Dr. Singh. "I take great pride in earning the trust of my patients and helping them look as youthful and confident as they feel."

Beyond surgery, Dr. Singh continues to mentor the next generation of plastic surgeons, sharing his expertise in deep plane anatomy, facial harmony, and modern neck contouring techniques.

