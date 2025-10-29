Qrvey Named 'Expert' in 2025 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix by Nucleus Research

For the Second Consecutive Year, Qrvey Has Been Recognized as an Expert Embedded Analytics Vendor in Annual Report Published by Nucleus Research

TYSONS CORNER, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS companies, is proud to announce it has been recognized as an "Expert" in the 2025 Embedded Analytics Technology Value Matrix by Nucleus Research.

The Nucleus Research Technology Value Matrix evaluates the operational value that technology solutions deliver, ranking leading vendors by usability and functionality. It offers a clear framework to help organizations assess which solutions best fit their needs.

The recognition comes as embedded analytics continues to reshape how SaaS companies deliver value. Qrvey's position as an "Expert" reflects rising demand for solutions that unite flexibility, scalability, and governance.

"As an OEM embedded analytics and AI partner to SaaS companies, it's critical that their investment with Qrvey delivers continuous value," said Arman Eshraghi, founder and CEO of Qrvey. "Users want in-context insights that drive decisions within everyday workflows, and our SaaS customers are turning self-service analytics into a growth engine that fuels new revenue streams."

As generative AI transforms analytics from dashboards to dialogue, Qrvey's AI capabilities let users query data in natural language, visualize insights instantly, and act on information intuitively - speeding time to insights and value.

With embedded analytics rapidly evolving, Qrvey remains committed to empowering SaaS companies with scalable, intelligent solutions that deliver measurable business impact.

To learn more about the report, visit NucleusResearch.com .

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, Nucleus Research provides research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow the company's latest updates on LinkedIn.

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights - all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at Qrvey.com.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qrvey-named-expert-in-2025-embedded-analytics-technology-value-ma-1093010