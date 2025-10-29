Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Gold-copper explorer and hybrid project generator Kincora Copper Limited (TSXV: KCC) (ASX: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to participate in the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside from November 2-5, 2025.

Kincora President and CEO, Sam Spring, and Advisory Board members Laurie Thomas, Jeff Phillips, Kerry Stevenson and Michelle Borromeo are attending.

Sam will deliver a presentation on November 2nd at 2:00 pm, a copy of which will be made available on the Kincora website and will be available throughout the event to engage with investors and industry participants. Attendees are invited to visit booth #218 to meet Sam and the team.

The New Orleans Investment Conference brings together many of the world's most respected analysts, newsletter writers, and investors. This year's event will feature discussions on key investment themes and opportunities across major asset classes, including copper and gold, with keynotes from speakers such as Rick Rule.

Post the conference, Kincora will be marketing in Toronto on November 7th.

About Kincora: Kincora Copper Limited (TSXV: KCC) (ASX: KCC) is an emerging Australia-focused gold-copper explorer with a hybrid project generator strategy.

The Company is successfully proving up the prospectivity of its extensive project portfolio, which includes multiple district-scale landholdings and scalable drill ready targets. These assets are located in Australia's Lachlan Fold Belt and Mongolia's Southern Gobi, two of the globe's leading porphyry belts, and the historical Condobolin mining field within the Cobar Basin in NSW.

The Company has already unlocked over $100 million of potential partner funding for multiple earlier stage and/or non-core porphyry projects. These initial deals have supported over 13,500 metres of drilling and over A$6.5m of partner funded exploration since late 2024, with management fees and exploration ramping up.

Partner discussions are ongoing for its remaining 100% owned flagship projects that are all situated within existing porphyry camps containing over 20-million-ounce gold equivalent resource inventory.

By having a significant portfolio of partner funded large porphyry projects, and a very focused program on a 100% owned Condobolin project, the Company is seeking to position Kincora as a leading institutional grade explorer in the public Australian and Canadian markets, and the leading project generator on the ASX.

To find out more please refer to our 2-page July 2025 corporate strategy: https://kincoracopper.com/corporate-strategy/

The Company's website is: www.kincoracopper.com

