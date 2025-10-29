LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) ("LuxExperience"), today announced the date for the release of its first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended September 30, 2025 financial results.

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call and Webcast

LuxExperience will release first quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results before the U.S. market open on November 19, 2025. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.

Event: LuxExperience First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Event Date: November 19, 2025

Event Time: 8:00am ET

Webcast: Please follow the link

A webcast replay will be available on LuxExperience's investor relations website at investors.luxexperience.com

Upcoming Investor Conference

Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Beer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan Global Luxury Brands Conference in Paris, November 13, 2025

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer Retail Conference in New York, December 2-3, 2025

ABOUT LUXEXPERIENCE

LuxExperience is the leading digital, multi-brand luxury group and the online shopping destination for luxury enthusiasts worldwide. LuxExperience operates a portfolio of some of the most distinguished store brands in digital luxury and creates communities for luxury enthusiasts with unique digital and physical experiences. Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER, jointly comprising the luxury segments of LuxExperience, offer highly curated edits of the most prestigious luxury brands across the world, featuring womenswear, menswear, kidswear, fine jewelry watches, and lifestyle products. YOOX and THE OUTNET, jointly comprising the off-price segment of LuxExperience, are the leading destinations for multi-brand off-season online luxury shopping. The NYSE listed group operates in key markets worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://investors.luxexperience.com.

