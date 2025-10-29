Boho Group AB: Boho Group secures a loan of EUR 17.3 million with one of the leading European banks with global presence, to refinance Boho Club Hotel Marbella and reduces interest costs by approximately 43%.

Boho Group AB ("Boho Group" or "the company") has secured a conditional loan commitment with one of the leading European banks with global presence for a loan of EUR 17.3 million. The loan will be used to fully refinance the company's existing loan with Alantra Partners, announced on 3 June 2022, which is an important step in strengthening Boho Group's financial position and long-term banking relationships.

The refinancing is expected to result in a significant reduction in financing costs of approximately 43%, providing Boho Group with improved earnings and increased financial flexibility. This improvement reflects the company's strategic focus on optimising its capital structure, securing more efficient and long-term financing for its assets, and establishing a strong financial partner for future development.



The facility is still subject to customary conditions, including the completion of property valuations demonstrating an approved loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and the completion of standardised due diligence and documentation processes. Once the refinancing is complete, the mortgage will be secured against Boho Club's property in Marbella.



The refinancing is expected to reduce annual interest expenses by approximately SEK 6.4 million. The loan has a proposed term of fifteen years and an interest rate of 2.35 percentage points above EURIBOR 12M.



Andreas Bonnier, CEO of Boho Group, commented:

"We are very pleased to announce this conditional commitment with one of the leading European banks. Having a leading international financial behind us is a strong recognition of Boho Group's progress and vision. This refinancing not only significantly reduces our financing costs, but also strengthens our foundation for growth as we continue to develop our hotel projects in Marbella and other locations."

About the company

Boho Group is a hotel development and operating company at the top end of design and quality, operating on the Spanish Costa del Sol. The company was founded in 2014.

Boho Group owns and operates Boho Club, a boutique resort on the Golden Mile in Marbella that is award-winning for its design and architecture. Since its launch in 2019, both the hotel and the restaurant have established themselves as a leading player in Marbella. Visit the Boho Club website, www.bohoclub.com, to book a hotel room or a table in the restaurant. The restaurant is open every day and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Mangold is the Company's Certified Adviser. Mangold can be reached on telephone number 08-503 015 50 or e-mail ca@mangold.se.

This information is information that Boho Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-29 13:00 CET.