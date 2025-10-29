Dave Inc.: Dave Appoints Parker Barrile as Chief Product Officer

Los Angeles, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. ("Dave" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation's leading neobanks, today announced the appointment of Parker Barrile as Chief Product Officer, effective November 10.

Parker brings executive-level product leadership experience from Prosper and LinkedIn in building and scaling consumer and financial technology businesses. He also brings an investor mindset, having spent the last nine years as a partner at Norwest, where he led Dave's Series B fundraise and served on the Company's Board of Directors. Parker will report directly to Dave's founder and CEO, Jason Wilk.

As Chief Product Officer, Parker will lead Dave's product, design and operations teams as the Company advances its strategic roadmap. This includes broadening Dave's suite of financial products and strengthening its AI and credit capabilities to drive future growth and profitability.

"Parker has been part of Dave's journey for years as an investor, Board member and trusted advisor," said Jason Wilk, CEO of Dave. "His track record of scaling and investing in category-defining consumer and financial products makes him uniquely suited to help us continue enhancing the value we deliver to millions of members. We have an exciting product roadmap and I'm thrilled Parker is joining the leadership team to help execute the next chapter of Dave's growth."

"I've long believed in Dave's mission to build products that level the financial playing field for everyday Americans," said Parker Barrile. "It's an honor to join Jason and the team to help accelerate innovation, expand our product offerings and continue delivering on the company's mission at scale."

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. For more information about the Company, visit: www.dave.com. For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @davebanking on X.