NEXE Innovations Reports Repeat and New Orders: ~250K Repeat Order and 100K New West Coast Roaster Deal

WINDSOR, Ontario, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", or "our") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a company focused on compostable materials and sustainable coffee solutions, announced today that it has received a repeat purchase order for ~250,000 BPI-certified compostable coffee pods from a North American office coffee services (OCS) and retail distributor. This follows an earlier delivery of 80,000 compostable coffee pods for three new SKUs on October 22, 2025, signaling growing demand.

The BPI-certified compostable pods are produced for a recognized coffee brand distributed by NEXE's OCS partner, which works with over ten major brands across North America. With each new rollout, NEXE believes it is expanding its reach and strengthening its role as a supplier of compostable coffee pods. This order for ~250,000 compostable coffee pods is for 9 different SKUs.

"These orders reflect the operational progress of the Company and the growing customer confidence and interest in our products," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations. "Onboarding new partners is a detailed process that takes time, including establishing product integration, testing, and scaling orders, but once complete, it often leads to recurring orders. We believe this steady progress is beginning to result in measurable business activity and enhanced customer engagement."

NEXE has also onboarded a new West Coast-based roaster which is a respected British Columbia company recognized for its sustainability practices and commitment to the circular economy with an initial purchase order of 100,000 compostable pods. This marks another win in NEXE's strategy to broaden its North American footprint and drive repeat business through long-term partnerships. We will provide more details closer to the roaster's product launch.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media@nexeinnovations. compostablecoffeepods sustainability greentech

On behalf of the Company:

