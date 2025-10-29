HowGood, The World's Largest Agricultural Emissions Database, Joins Forces with PACT to Unlock Standardized Decarbonization Across the Food Supply Chain

HowGood Brings its 3.98 Million Product Carbon Footprints into Global Alignment with PACT, Setting a New Benchmark for Supply Chain Transparency

STONE RIDGE, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HowGood, the leading sustainability intelligence platform for the food and beverage industry, today announced its conformance with the Partnership for Carbon Transparency (PACT) Technical Specifications. HowGood's unmatched Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) database immediately elevates and operationalizes PACT, effectively transforming the global standard into the food industry's common language for carbon data.

This validation confirms that HowGood's PCF exchange capability fully aligns with the technical requirements of PACT, an initiative powered by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), co-convenor of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG P). HowGood customers like Ahold Delhaize, Sysco, Danone and others-some of the largest food manufacturers and retailers in the world-can now share consistent, verified, and interoperable carbon data across their product portfolios and supply chains. The platform is also aligned to the GHG Protocol and ISO 14067, along with receiving Carbon Trust certification.

Product Carbon Footprints (PCFs) measure greenhouse gas emissions from farm to shelf. In food, most emissions come from agriculture and supply chains, which makes PCFs one of the most important tools for companies to understand and cut their climate impact. Standardization of these footprints enables apples-to-apples comparisons of any product in the food industry, allowing companies to make critical decisions to decarbonize their supply chains and report climate progress accurately.

One such company is Ahold Delhaize, whose recently expanded partnership with HowGood ensures PACT-conformant carbon transparency across its family of global brands-an important step in aligning the global retail sector around shared climate goals.

"True carbon accountability hinges on standardized, scalable data," said Nina DePalma, Chief Product Officer at HowGood. "Together with partners like PACT, building on the scale and leadership of Ahold Delhaize, we are making standardized carbon transparency the new normal for the food industry."

"As an international food retailer, we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to drive climate action across our value chain," said Grant Sprick, VP Climate & Environment at Ahold Delhaize. "Our brands serve over 70 million customers each week across 9,000 stores, working with tens of thousands of suppliers. Collaboration with suppliers is key to our decarbonization strategy, and better emissions data helps us focus where it matters most. HowGood's PACT-compliant carbon transparency enables us to use a shared standard with suppliers, which is critical for achieving our net-zero goals and fostering industry-wide alignment."

"PACT was designed to bring consistency to product-level carbon accounting," said Naama Avni-Kadosh, Director, PACT, WBCSD. "HowGood's adoption at this scale proves the standard is ready to operate at the highest levels of the food system and enables major retailers and manufacturers to exchange data with confidence."

With corporate net-zero timelines approaching and demand for verifiable carbon data rising, standardized, PACT-Conformant PCFs are becoming essential for the food industry. By making these data widely accessible at scale, HowGood is helping manufacturers, retailers, and suppliers move beyond fragmented calculations to coordinated, measurable emissions reduction-enabling the entire supply chain to pursue decarbonization with clarity and efficiency.

