Penske Automotive Group, Inc.: Penske Automotive Group Reports Quarterly Results

Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Increases 5%

Record Retail Automotive Service and Parts Revenue up 5% and Record Related Gross Profit up 7%

Earnings Before Taxes of $292 Million; Earnings Per Share of $3.23

1,086,560 Shares Repurchased Through October 24, 2025, or 1.6% of Outstanding Shares

Repaid $550 Million Senior Subordinated Notes at Scheduled Maturity; Leverage at 1.0x

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced quarterly results for the third quarter of 2025. For the quarter, revenue increased 1.4% to $7.7 billion compared to $7.6 billion for the same period in 2024. Net income attributable to common stockholders decreased 6% to $213.0 million compared to $226.1 million in the prior year period, and related earnings per share decreased 5% to $3.23 compared to $3.39 for the same period in 2024. Foreign currency exchange positively impacted revenue by $92.8 million, net income attributable to common stockholders by $0.7 million, and earnings per share by $0.02.

Commenting on the Company's third quarter results, Chair Roger Penske said, "Overall, I am pleased with our performance during the third quarter. We grew same-store retail automotive new units delivered by 4%, reduced new vehicle inventory days supply by 6 days from the end of June and increased retail automotive service and parts revenue to a quarterly record of $818.3 million, including same-store service and parts revenue growth of 5%. In addition to the growth in service and parts revenue, we increased service and parts gross margin by 110 basis points and improved fixed cost absorption by 380 basis points in our U.S. retail automotive operations. However, overall profitability in the quarter was impacted by continued weakness in the North American freight market which drove lower sales and service of commercial trucks, coupled with challenges in the U.K auto retail market from a cyber security incident at one of our OEM partners, an increase in social program costs in the U.K., and a higher tax rate. As a result, third quarter earnings before taxes was negatively impacted by approximately $23 million."

Third Quarter 2025 Retail Automotive Highlights Compared to Third Quarter 2024

Retail Automotive Same-Store New Units Delivered - increased 4%

- increased 4% Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue - increased 5% New Vehicle +4%; Used Vehicle +8%; Finance & Insurance +4%; Service & Parts +5%

- increased 5% Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit - increased 3% New Vehicle -5%; Used Vehicle +6%; Finance & Insurance +4%; Service & Parts +8%

- increased 3% Retail Automotive Same-Store Service and Parts Gross Margin Increased 140 basis points to 59.1%

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenue increased 1% from the same period in 2024 to a record of $23.0 billion. Net income attributable to common stockholders increased 4% to $707.3 million compared to $682.5 million in the prior year period, and related earnings per share increased 5% to $10.66 compared to $10.20 for the same period in 2024. As reconciled in the attached schedules, adjusted net income increased 1% to $689.3 million and adjusted earnings per share increased 2% to $10.39. Foreign currency exchange positively impacted revenue by $189.0 million, net income attributable to common stockholders by $1.8 million, and earnings per share by $0.02.

Retail Automotive Dealerships

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, total new units delivered increased 1%. New units increased 6% in the U.S. and declined 5% internationally. Used units delivered decreased 5%, consisting of a 1% decrease in the U.S. and a 10% decrease internationally. The decrease in used units internationally is largely attributable to the previously announced realignment of the Company's U.K. used only dealerships to Sytner Select as we either closed or sold four locations. The Sytner Select locations are more closely aligned with the existing franchised dealer operations and focus on retailing fewer units at higher margin and lower costs. Excluding the performance of the U.K. Sytner Select locations in both periods, used units delivered decreased 2%. Total retail automotive revenue increased 4% to $6.6 billion and increased 5% on a same-store basis. Total retail automotive gross profit increased 2% to $1.1 billion, and same-store gross profit increased 3%, driven by an 8% increase in same-store service and parts.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, total new units delivered increased 1%. Used units delivered decreased 13%. Excluding the performance of the U.K. Sytner Select locations in both periods, used units delivered decreased 2%. Total retail automotive revenue increased 1% to $19.7 billion and increased 2% on a same-store basis. Total retail automotive gross profit increased 3% to $3.3 billion, and same-store gross profit increased 3%, driven by an 8% increase in same-store service and parts.

Retail Commercial Truck Dealerships

As of September 30, 2025, Premier Truck Group operated 45 North American retail commercial truck locations. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, retail unit sales decreased 19% to 5,108 from 6,331 and decreased 19% on a same-store basis as continued weakness in the freight market impacted new and used truck demand. Earnings before taxes was $41.5 million compared to $56.5 million in the prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, revenue decreased 2% to $2.69 billion from $2.75 billion and decreased 7% on a same-store basis, and earnings before taxes was $140.8 million compared to $158.7 million in the prior year period.

Penske Transportation Solutions Investment

Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. PTS operates a managed fleet with over 405,000 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental and/or maintenance contracts. Penske Automotive Group has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded $58.5 million and $145.1 million in earnings compared to $60.3 million and $145.7 million for the same periods in 2024 as continued weakness in the freight market drove a decline in rental revenue, coupled with an increase in bad debt expense and lower gain on the sale of used trucks.

Corporate Development, Capital Allocation, Liquidity, and Leverage

During July 2025, we completed the acquisition of a Ferrari dealership in Italy with expected estimated annualized revenue of $40 million. Also, on October 15, 2025, the Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 4.5%, or $0.06 per share, to $1.38 per share representing a forward dividend yield of 3.2%. The increase represents the Company's 20th consecutive quarterly increase. On a trailing twelve-month basis, the dividend payout ratio is 36.5%.

During September 2025, we repaid in full at scheduled maturity our $550 million of 3.50% senior subordinated notes due September 1, 2025. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 934,122 shares of common stock, or approximately 1.4% of its outstanding shares, consisting of 796,716 shares of common stock for approximately $119.0 million under our securities repurchase program and 137,406 shares of our common stock for $22.6 million from employees in connection with a net share settlement feature of employee equity awards. From October 1, 2025, through October 24, 2025, the Company repurchased an additional 152,438 shares for an aggregate purchase price of $25.6 million. As of October 24, 2025, $262.3 million remained outstanding and available for repurchases under our securities repurchase program. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $1.9 billion in liquidity, including $80 million in cash and $1.8 billion of availability under its U.S. and international credit agreements. The Company's leverage ratio at September 30, 2025 was 1.0x.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Revenue $ 7,695.3

$ 7,590.8

1.4 %

$ 22,962.1

$ 22,735.3

1.0 % Cost of Sales 6,446.2

6,347.6

1.6 %

19,147.4

18,982.8

0.9 % Gross Profit $ 1,249.1

$ 1,243.2

0.5 %

$ 3,814.7

$ 3,752.5

1.7 % SG&A Expenses 907.5

885.2

2.5 %

2,727.4

2,652.5

2.8 % Depreciation 42.9

40.6

5.7 %

124.9

117.0

6.8 % Operating Income $ 298.7

$ 317.4

(5.9) %

$ 962.4

$ 983.0

(2.1) % Floor Plan Interest Expense (42.9)

(50.8)

(15.6) %

(127.7)

(142.2)

(10.2) % Other Interest Expense (22.0)

(22.9)

(3.9) %

(66.1)

(64.1)

3.1 % Gain on Sale of Dealership -

-

nm

52.3

-

nm Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 58.4

60.7

(3.8) %

145.3

148.0

(1.8) % Income Before Income Taxes $ 292.2

$ 304.4

(4.0) %

$ 966.2

$ 924.7

4.5 % Income Taxes (78.7)

(77.4)

1.7 %

(256.8)

(238.6)

7.6 % Net Income $ 213.5

$ 227.0

(5.9) %

$ 709.4

$ 686.1

3.4 % Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 0.5

0.9

(44.4) %

2.1

3.6

(41.7) % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 213.0

$ 226.1

(5.8) %

$ 707.3

$ 682.5

3.6 %























Amounts Attributable to Common Stockholders:





















Net Income $ 213.5

$ 227.0

(5.9) %

$ 709.4

$ 686.1

3.4 % Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 0.5

0.9

(44.4) %

2.1

3.6

(41.7) % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 213.0

$ 226.1

(5.8) %

$ 707.3

$ 682.5

3.6 % Income Per Share $ 3.23

$ 3.39

(4.7) %

$ 10.66

$ 10.20

4.5 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 66.0

66.8

(1.1) %

66.3

66.9

(0.9) %

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Amounts In Millions)

(Unaudited)





September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 80.3

$ 72.4 Accounts Receivable, Net



993.3



1,002.1 Inventories



4,705.1



4,640.2 Other Current Assets



233.6



213.1 Total Current Assets



6,012.3



5,927.8 Property and Equipment, Net



3,165.8



3,006.2 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



2,473.4



2,467.2 Intangibles



3,467.6



3,382.9 Other Long-Term Assets



1,999.7



1,936.8 Total Assets

$ 17,118.8

$ 16,720.9













Liabilities and Equity:











Floor Plan Notes Payable

$ 2,453.8

$ 2,535.8 Floor Plan Notes Payable - Non-Trade



1,514.8



1,488.2 Accounts Payable



960.5



851.7 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities



967.7



889.0 Current Portion Long-Term Debt



305.4



721.2 Total Current Liabilities



6,202.2



6,485.9 Long-Term Debt



1,265.6



1,130.8 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities



2,389.6



2,392.6 Other Long-Term Liabilities



1,536.1



1,484.3 Total Liabilities



11,393.5



11,493.6 Equity



5,725.3



5,227.3 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 17,118.8

$ 16,720.9

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Geographic Revenue Mix:













North America 62.1 %

61.2 %

61.1 %

59.2 % U.K. 27.1 %

29.8 %

28.3 %

31.7 % Other International 10.8 %

9.0 %

10.6 %

9.1 % Total 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %















Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive $ 6,570.1

$ 6,340.7

$ 19,656.9

$ 19,434.1 Retail Commercial Truck 918.6

1,063.3

2,685.9

2,747.4 Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 206.6

186.8

619.3

553.8 Total $ 7,695.3

$ 7,590.8

$ 22,962.1

$ 22,735.3















Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive $ 1,066.3

$ 1,041.5

$ 3,258.9

$ 3,173.7 Retail Commercial Truck 136.3

157.1

420.9

446.4 Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 46.5

44.6

134.9

132.4 Total $ 1,249.1

$ 1,243.2

$ 3,814.7

$ 3,752.5















Gross Margin:













Retail Automotive 16.2 %

16.4 %

16.6 %

16.3 % Retail Commercial Truck 14.8 %

14.8 %

15.7 %

16.2 % Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 22.5 %

23.9 %

21.8 %

23.9 % Total 16.2 %

16.4 %

16.6 %

16.5 %



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:













Gross Profit 16.2 %

16.4 %

16.6 %

16.5 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 11.8 %

11.7 %

11.9 %

11.7 % Operating Income 3.9 %

4.2 %

4.2 %

4.3 % Income Before Income Taxes 3.8 %

4.0 %

4.2 %

4.1 %















Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:













Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses 72.7 %

71.2 %

71.5 %

70.7 % Adjusted Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses(1) -

-

70.8 %

70.7 % Operating Income 23.9 %

25.5 %

25.2 %

26.2 %



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (Amounts in Millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024























EBITDA(1) $ 357.1

$ 367.9

$ 1,157.2

$ 1,105.8 Floor Plan Credits $ 14.4

$ 13.4

$ 40.0

$ 37.3 Rent Expense $ 68.3

$ 65.9

$ 202.4

$ 196.5 _______________________





















(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.























PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Retail Automotive Units:





























New Retail

48,809



49,523

(1.4) %



146,957



149,051

(1.4) % Used Retail

54,708



57,738

(5.2) %



168,193



192,574

(12.7) % Total Retail

103,517



107,261

(3.5) %



315,150



341,625

(7.7) % New Agency

11,730



10,290

14.0 %



32,495



29,443

10.4 % Total Retail and Agency

115,247



117,551

(2.0) %



347,645



371,068

(6.3) %































Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 2,961.1

$ 2,890.2

2.5 %

$ 8,925.0

$ 8,688.6

2.7 % Used Vehicles

2,242.8



2,123.9

5.6 %



6,643.8



6,735.9

(1.4) % Finance and Insurance, Net

195.9



193.1

1.5 %



594.6



607.8

(2.2) % Service and Parts

818.3



778.0

5.2 %



2,424.3



2,276.9

6.5 % Fleet and Wholesale

352.0



355.5

(1.0) %



1,069.2



1,124.9

(5.0) % Total Revenue $ 6,570.1

$ 6,340.7

3.6 %

$ 19,656.9

$ 19,434.1

1.1 %































Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 258.3

$ 274.1

(5.8) %

$ 820.7

$ 837.5

(2.0) % Used Vehicles

115.6



108.6

6.4 %



369.2



358.0

3.1 % Finance and Insurance, Net

195.9



193.1

1.5 %



594.6



607.8

(2.2) % Service and Parts

482.2



449.8

7.2 %



1,425.9



1,321.8

7.9 % Fleet and Wholesale

14.3



15.9

(10.1) %



48.5



48.6

(0.2) % Total Gross Profit $ 1,066.3

$ 1,041.5

2.4 %

$ 3,258.9

$ 3,173.7

2.7 %































Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 60,041

$ 57,879

3.7 %

$ 60,172

$ 57,840

4.0 % Used Vehicles

40,995



36,785

11.4 %



39,501



34,978

12.9 %































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 4,726

$ 5,072

(6.8) %

$ 5,073

$ 5,202

(2.5) % Used Vehicles

2,112



1,882

12.2 %



2,195



1,859

18.1 % Finance and Insurance (excluding agency)

1,848



1,761

4.9 %



1,848



1,748

5.7 % Agency

2,753



2,636

4.4 %



2,693



2,470

9.0 %































Retail Automotive Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

8.7 %



9.5 %

(80)bps



9.2 %



9.6 %

(40)bps Used Vehicles

5.2 %



5.1 %

+10bps



5.6 %



5.3 %

+30bps Service and Parts

58.9 %



57.8 %

+110bps



58.8 %



58.1 %

+70bps Fleet and Wholesale

4.1 %



4.5 %

(40)bps



4.5 %



4.3 %

+20bps Total Gross Margin

16.2 %



16.4 %

(20)bps



16.6 %



16.3 %

+30bps































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

45.1 %



45.6 %

(50)bps



45.4 %



44.7 %

+70bps Used Vehicles

34.1 %



33.5 %

+60bps



33.8 %



34.7 %

(90)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.0 %



3.0 %

-bps



3.0 %



3.1 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

12.5 %



12.3 %

+20bps



12.3 %



11.7 %

+60bps Fleet and Wholesale

5.3 %



5.6 %

(30)bps



5.5 %



5.8 %

(30)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

24.2 %



26.3 %

(210)bps



25.2 %



26.4 %

(120)bps Used Vehicles

10.8 %



10.4 %

+40bps



11.3 %



11.3 %

-bps Finance and Insurance, Net

18.4 %



18.5 %

(10)bps



18.2 %



19.2 %

(100)bps Service and Parts

45.2 %



43.2 %

+200bps



43.8 %



41.6 %

+220bps Fleet and Wholesale

1.4 %



1.6 %

(20)bps



1.5 %



1.5 %

-bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:





























New Retail

47,115



46,969

0.3 %



141,674



143,099

(1.0) % Used Retail

53,593



55,023

(2.6) %



163,336



179,604

(9.1) % Total Retail

100,708



101,992

(1.3) %



305,010



322,703

(5.5) % New Agency

11,730



9,672

21.3 %



32,495



27,332

18.9 % Total Retail and Agency

112,438



111,664

0.7 %



337,505



350,035

(3.6) %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 2,863.0

$ 2,765.7

3.5 %

$ 8,587.2

$ 8,352.9

2.8 % Used Vehicles

2,196.5



2,042.9

7.5 %



6,407.9



6,371.0

0.6 % Finance and Insurance, Net

193.7



187.0

3.6 %



583.7



582.8

0.2 % Service and Parts

799.9



762.8

4.9 %



2,341.3



2,224.0

5.3 % Fleet and Wholesale

341.3



325.5

4.9 %



1,023.5



1,061.8

(3.6) % Total Revenue $ 6,394.4

$ 6,083.9

5.1 %

$ 18,943.6

$ 18,592.5

1.9 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 249.5

$ 262.9

(5.1) %

$ 786.3

$ 806.1

(2.5) % Used Vehicles

112.7



106.6

5.7 %



355.2



343.6

3.4 % Finance and Insurance, Net

193.7



187.0

3.6 %



583.7



582.8

0.2 % Service and Parts

473.0



439.8

7.5 %



1,383.5



1,287.4

7.5 % Fleet and Wholesale

14.0



15.8

(11.4) %



47.4



48.7

(2.7) % Total Gross Profit $ 1,042.9

$ 1,012.1

3.0 %

$ 3,156.1

$ 3,068.6

2.9 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 60,121

$ 58,396

3.0 %

$ 60,032

$ 57,922

3.6 % Used Vehicles

40,985



37,127

10.4 %



39,231



35,473

10.6 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles (excluding agency) $ 4,710

$ 5,130

(8.2) %

$ 5,019

$ 5,221

(3.9) % Used Vehicles

2,102



1,937

8.5 %



2,175



1,913

13.7 % Finance and Insurance (excluding agency)

1,891



1,806

4.7 %



1,894



1,793

5.6 % Agency

2,631



2,558

2.9 %



2,497



2,317

7.8 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

8.7 %



9.5 %

(80)bps



9.2 %



9.7 %

(50)bps Used Vehicles

5.1 %



5.2 %

(10)bps



5.5 %



5.4 %

+10bps Service and Parts

59.1 %



57.7 %

+140bps



59.1 %



57.9 %

+120bps Fleet and Wholesale

4.1 %



4.9 %

(80)bps



4.6 %



4.6 %

-bps Total Gross Margin

16.3 %



16.6 %

(30)bps



16.7 %



16.5 %

+20bps































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

44.8 %



45.5 %

(70)bps



45.3 %



44.9 %

+40bps Used Vehicles

34.4 %



33.6 %

+80bps



33.8 %



34.3 %

(50)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.0 %



3.1 %

(10)bps



3.1 %



3.1 %

-bps Service and Parts

12.5 %



12.5 %

-bps



12.4 %



12.0 %

+40bps Fleet and Wholesale

5.3 %



5.3 %

-bps



5.4 %



5.7 %

(30)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

23.9 %



26.0 %

(210)bps



24.9 %



26.3 %

(140)bps Used Vehicles

10.8 %



10.5 %

+30bps



11.3 %



11.2 %

+10bps Finance and Insurance, Net

18.6 %



18.5 %

+10bps



18.5 %



19.0 %

(50)bps Service and Parts

45.4 %



43.5 %

+190bps



43.8 %



42.0 %

+180bps Fleet and Wholesale

1.3 %



1.5 %

(20)bps



1.5 %



1.5 %

-bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Retail Commercial Truck Units:





























New Retail

4,298



5,405

(20.5) %



12,675



13,379

(5.3) % Used Retail

810



926

(12.5) %



2,486



2,740

(9.3) % Total

5,108



6,331

(19.3) %



15,161



16,119

(5.9) %































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 620.8

$ 755.3

(17.8) %

$ 1,803.6

$ 1,864.9

(3.3) % Used Vehicles

60.7



60.1

1.0 %



177.2



171.2

3.5 % Finance and Insurance, Net

3.7



5.2

(28.8) %



12.2



14.7

(17.0) % Service and Parts

227.0



232.8

(2.5) %



675.7



675.6

- % Wholesale and Other

6.4



9.9

(35.4) %



17.2



21.0

(18.1) % Total Revenue $ 918.6

$ 1,063.3

(13.6) %

$ 2,685.9

$ 2,747.4

(2.2) %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 34.7

$ 46.0

(24.6) %

$ 104.8

$ 119.9

(12.6) % Used Vehicles

2.7



4.8

(43.8) %



14.9



11.5

29.6 % Finance and Insurance, Net

3.7



5.2

(28.8) %



12.2



14.7

(17.0) % Service and Parts

92.1



98.0

(6.0) %



279.6



290.2

(3.7) % Wholesale and Other

3.1



3.1

- %



9.4



10.1

(6.9) % Total Gross Profit $ 136.3

$ 157.1

(13.2) %

$ 420.9

$ 446.4

(5.7) %































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 144,435

$ 139,746

3.4 %

$ 142,288

$ 139,390

2.1 % Used Vehicles

74,937



64,856

15.5 %



71,304



62,480

14.1 %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 8,075

$ 8,503

(5.0) %

$ 8,268

$ 8,957

(7.7) % Used Vehicles

3,354



5,237

(36.0) %



5,999



4,247

41.3 % Finance and Insurance

732



828

(11.6) %



803



914

(12.1) %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

5.6 %



6.1 %

(50)bps



5.8 %



6.4 %

(60)bps Used Vehicles

4.4 %



8.0 %

(360)bps



8.4 %



6.7 %

+170bps Service and Parts

40.6 %



42.1 %

(150)bps



41.4 %



43.0 %

(160)bps Wholesale and Other

48.4 %



31.3 %

+1,710bps



54.7 %



48.1 %

+660bps Total Gross Margin

14.8 %



14.8 %

-bps



15.7 %



16.2 %

(50)bps































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

67.6 %



71.0 %

(340)bps



67.2 %



67.9 %

(70)bps Used Vehicles

6.6 %



5.7 %

+90bps



6.6 %



6.2 %

+40bps Finance and Insurance, Net

0.4 %



0.5 %

(10)bps



0.5 %



0.5 %

-bps Service and Parts

24.7 %



21.9 %

+280bps



25.2 %



24.6 %

+60bps Wholesale and Other

0.7 %



0.9 %

(20)bps



0.5 %



0.8 %

(30)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

25.5 %



29.3 %

(380)bps



24.9 %



26.9 %

(200)bps Used Vehicles

2.0 %



3.1 %

(110)bps



3.5 %



2.6 %

+90bps Finance and Insurance, Net

2.7 %



3.3 %

(60)bps



2.9 %



3.3 %

(40)bps Service and Parts

67.6 %



62.4 %

+520bps



66.4 %



65.0 %

+140bps Wholesale and Other

2.2 %



1.9 %

+30bps



2.3 %



2.2 %

+10bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:





























New Retail

4,298



5,405

(20.5) %



11,755



13,119

(10.4) % Used Retail

810



926

(12.5) %



2,421



2,730

(11.3) % Total

5,108



6,331

(19.3) %



14,176



15,849

(10.6) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 620.8

$ 755.3

(17.8) %

$ 1,658.7

$ 1,823.8

(9.1) % Used Vehicles

60.7



60.1

1.0 %



173.0



170.5

1.5 % Finance and Insurance, Net

3.7



5.2

(28.8) %



10.5



13.6

(22.8) % Service and Parts

227.0



231.6

(2.0) %



651.1



663.3

(1.8) % Wholesale and Other

6.4



9.9

(35.4) %



16.4



20.9

(21.5) % Total Revenue $ 918.6

$ 1,062.1

(13.5) %

$ 2,509.7

$ 2,692.1

(6.8) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 34.7

$ 46.0

(24.6) %

$ 95.2

$ 116.0

(17.9) % Used Vehicles

2.7



4.8

(43.8) %



14.5



11.6

25.0 % Finance and Insurance, Net

3.7



5.2

(28.8) %



10.5



13.6

(22.8) % Service and Parts

92.1



97.4

(5.4) %



268.6



284.4

(5.6) % Wholesale and Other

2.9



2.9

- %



8.8



9.4

(6.4) % Total Gross Profit $ 136.1

$ 156.3

(12.9) %

$ 397.6

$ 435.0

(8.6) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 144,435

$ 139,746

3.4 %

$ 141,105

$ 139,019

1.5 % Used Vehicles

74,937



64,856

15.5 %



71,473



62,465

14.4 %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 8,075

$ 8,503

(5.0) %

$ 8,102

$ 8,839

(8.3) % Used Vehicles

3,354



5,237

(36.0) %



5,983



4,244

41.0 % Finance and Insurance

732



828

(11.6) %



739



861

(14.2) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

5.6 %



6.1 %

(50)bps



5.7 %



6.4 %

(70)bps Used Vehicles

4.4 %



8.0 %

(360)bps



8.4 %



6.8 %

+160bps Service and Parts

40.6 %



42.1 %

(150)bps



41.3 %



42.9 %

(160)bps Wholesale and Other

45.3 %



29.3 %

+1,600bps



53.7 %



45.0 %

+870bps Total Gross Margin

14.8 %



14.7 %

+10bps



15.8 %



16.2 %

(40)bps































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

67.6 %



71.1 %

(350)bps



66.1 %



67.7 %

(160)bps Used Vehicles

6.6 %



5.7 %

+90bps



6.9 %



6.3 %

+60bps Finance and Insurance, Net

0.4 %



0.5 %

(10)bps



0.4 %



0.5 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

24.7 %



21.8 %

+290bps



25.9 %



24.6 %

+130bps Wholesale and Other

0.7 %



0.9 %

(20)bps



0.7 %



0.9 %

(20)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

25.5 %



29.4 %

(390)bps



23.9 %



26.7 %

(280)bps Used Vehicles

2.0 %



3.1 %

(110)bps



3.6 %



2.7 %

+90bps Finance and Insurance, Net

2.7 %



3.3 %

(60)bps



2.6 %



3.1 %

(50)bps Service and Parts

67.7 %



62.3 %

+540bps



67.6 %



65.4 %

+220bps Wholesale and Other

2.1 %



1.9 %

+20bps



2.3 %



2.1 %

+20bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:













Premium:













BMW / MINI 26 %

25 %

27 %

26 % Audi 10 %

11 %

10 %

10 % Porsche 10 %

9 %

10 %

9 % Mercedes-Benz 8 %

8 %

8 %

8 % Land Rover / Jaguar 7 %

9 %

7 %

9 % Ferrari / Maserati 3 %

3 %

3 %

3 % Lexus 3 %

3 %

3 %

3 % Acura 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Bentley 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Others 3 %

2 %

3 %

2 % Total Premium 72 %

72 %

73 %

72 % Volume Non-U.S.:













Toyota 10 %

11 %

10 %

11 % Honda 6 %

6 %

6 %

5 % Volkswagen 2 %

2 %

2 %

2 % Hyundai 2 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Others 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Total Volume Non-U.S. 21 %

21 %

20 %

20 % U.S.:













General Motors / Stellantis / Ford 3 %

2 %

3 %

2 % Used Vehicle Dealerships 4 %

5 %

4 %

6 % Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases: 2025

2024

2025

2024 ($ Amounts in Millions)





























Capital expenditures $

79.1

$

80.9

$

226.5

$

282.6 Cash paid for acquisitions $

21.5

$

196.6

$

21.5

$

637.4 Stock repurchases:





























Aggregate purchase price $

8.3

$

0.1

$

141.6

$

76.5 Shares repurchased



48,850





476





934,122





511,073

Balance Sheet and Other Highlights: September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Amounts in Millions)









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 80.3

$ 72.4 Inventories $ 4,705.1

$ 4,640.2 Total Floor Plan Notes Payable $ 3,968.6

$ 4,024.0 Total Long-Term Debt $ 1,571.0

$ 1,852.0 Equity $ 5,725.3

$ 5,227.3











Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio

21.5 %



26.2 % Leverage Ratio (1)

1.0x



1.2x New vehicle days' supply

51 days



49 days Used vehicle days' supply

43 days



47 days

(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile reported net income and earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024:



Nine Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) September 30,

2025

2024

% Change















Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 707.3

$ 682.5

3.6 % Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership

(38.9)



-

nm Add: Impairments and Other Charges

20.9



-

nm Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 689.3

$ 682.5

1.0 %



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

% Change















Earnings Per Share $ 10.66

$ 10.20

4.5 % Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership

(0.58)



-

nm Add: Impairments and Other Charges

0.31



-

nm Adjusted Earnings Per Share $ 10.39

$ 10.20

1.9 %

The following table reconciles reported selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") and SG&A to gross profit to adjusted SG&A and adjusted SG&A to gross profit for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, and 2024:



Nine Months Ended











September 30,

2025 vs. 2024 (Amounts in Millions) 2025

2024

Change

% Change





















Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses $ 2,727.4

$ 2,652.5

$ 74.9

2.8 % Less: Impairments and Other Charges

(25.2)



-



(25.2)

nm Adjusted Selling, General, & Administrative Expenses $ 2,702.2

$ 2,652.5

$ 49.7

1.9 % Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses to Gross Profit

71.5 % 70.7 % 80 bps nm Adjusted Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses to Gross Profit

70.8 % 70.7 % 10 bps nm

The following table reconciles net income before taxes to adjusted net income before taxes for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, and 2024:



Nine Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) September 30,

2025

2024

% Change















Net Income Before Taxes $ 966.2

$ 924.7

4.5 % Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership

(52.3)



-

nm Add: Impairments and Other Charges

25.2



-

nm Adjusted Net Income Before Taxes $ 939.1

$ 924.7

1.6 %



nm - not meaningful

The following tables reconcile reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended











September 30,

2025 vs. 2024 (Amounts in Millions) 2025

2024

Change

% Change





















Net Income $ 213.5

$ 227.0

$ (13.5)

(5.9) % Add: Depreciation

42.9



40.6



2.3

5.7 % Other Interest Expense

22.0



22.9



(0.9)

(3.9) % Income Taxes

78.7



77.4



1.3

1.7 % EBITDA $ 357.1

$ 367.9

$ (10.8)

(2.9) %



Nine Months Ended











September 30,

2025 vs. 2024 (Amounts in Millions) 2025

2024

Change

% Change





















Net Income $ 709.4

$ 686.1

$ 23.3

3.4 % Add: Depreciation

124.9



117.0



7.9

6.8 % Other Interest Expense

66.1



64.1



2.0

3.1 % Income Taxes

256.8



238.6



18.2

7.6 % EBITDA $ 1,157.2

$ 1,105.8

$ 51.4

4.6 % Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership

(52.3)



-



(52.3)

nm Add: Impairments and Other Charges

25.2



-



25.2

nm Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,130.1

$ 1,105.8

$ 24.3

2.2 %





nm - not meaningful

The following table reconciles the leverage ratio as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024:



Three

Nine

Trailing Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) December 31, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024























Net Income $ 237.3

$ 709.4

$ 946.7

$ 923.4 Add: Depreciation

41.0



124.9



165.9



158.0 Other Interest Expense

23.7



66.1



89.8



87.8 Income Taxes

77.9



256.8



334.7



316.5 EBITDA $ 379.9

$ 1,157.2

$ 1,537.1

$ 1,485.7 Less: Gain on Sale of Dealership

-



(52.3)



(52.3)



- Add: Impairments and Other Charges

-



25.2



25.2



- Adjusted EBITDA $ 379.9

$ 1,130.1

$ 1,510.0

$ 1,485.7























Total Non-Vehicle Long-Term Debt











$ 1,571.0

$ 1,852.0 Leverage Ratio













1.0x



1.2x

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.