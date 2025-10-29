Etsy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (NYSE: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Etsy's third quarter consolidated results surpassed expectations across all three of our key financial metrics - and GMS for Etsy and Depop combined returned to year-over-year growth," said Josh Silverman, Etsy, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. "Etsy marketplace GMS improved sequentially, reflecting growing traction in our customer-centric priorities - from showing up where shoppers discover, to enhancing AI-powered matching, retaining and rewarding our most valuable customers, and further amplifying the human connection that makes Etsy so unique. Depop also continued to accelerate GMS growth, building its position as a leading player in the U.S. resale clothing business."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Consolidated results: Etsy completed the sale of Reverb on June 2, 2025. Note that on an 'as reported' basis, all year-over-year consolidated performance comparisons were impacted by this transaction.

GMS was $2,724.7 million, up 0.9% year-over-year and 0.1% on a currency-neutral basis, excluding Reverb from the prior-year period. On an as reported basis, including Reverb's third quarter 2024 GMS of $213.7 million, consolidated GMS was down 6.5% year-over-year.

Revenue was $678.0 million, up 6.1% year-over-year, excluding Reverb from the prior-year period. On an as reported basis, including Reverb's third quarter 2024 revenue of $23.2 million, consolidated revenue was up 2.4% year-over-year.

Take rate was 24.9%. Growth in revenue was primarily driven by continued strong Etsy and Depop on-site ads performance.

Net income was $75.5 million, up $18.1 million year-over-year, reflecting a non-cash foreign exchange gain of $0.8 million as compared to a non-cash foreign exchange loss of $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. Consolidated net income margin was 11.1% and diluted net income per share was $0.63.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $171.9 million, with consolidated non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 25.4%.

Etsy ended the third quarter with $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short- and long-term investments. Under Etsy's stock repurchase program, during the third quarter of 2025 Etsy repurchased an aggregate of approximately $120 million, or 2.1 million shares, of its common stock.

Performance highlights for the Etsy marketplace include:

GMS was $2,432.6 million, down 2.4% year-over-year and down 3.2% on a currency-neutral basis.

GMS transacted on the Etsy App grew 5% year-over-year, and represented approximately 46% of GMS.

Etsy signed a partnership agreement with OpenAI which enables U.S. ChatGPT users to discover and purchase millions of unique items from our U.S. sellers directly within the ChatGPT interface, tapping into high intent traffic from an emerging platform.

Key product and marketing initiatives in the quarter include: Improving Search ranking models to deliver more relevant results, driving a lift in conversion rates. Launching new seller tools to save time and support business growth - such as task prioritization, marketplace insights, and AI-powered features such as title suggestions and Writing Assistant. Enhancing the Etsy App to make shopping more personalized and engaging, with a refreshed home hub, improved discovery feeds, and a reorganized Shop Tab featuring recommendations tailored for each user. Optimizations of data feeds and advanced segmentation strategies contributed to strong GMS from paid search channels. Deeper machine learning based personalization which drove accelerating performance in Etsy owned marketing channels.

Active sellers totaled 5.5 million, a 10.9% year-over-year decrease, but up modestly on a sequential basis, consistent with the expected impact of the seller set-up fee implemented in April 2024. The percentage of total active sellers with a sale increased year-over-year in the third quarter.

Active buyers totaled 86.6 million, down 5.0% year-over-year, and down 0.8% sequentially. We reactivated 6.6 million buyers in the quarter, a 3.8% increase from the number of buyers reactivated in the prior year, and up 0.8% sequentially. During the quarter, Etsy acquired 4.8 million new buyers, and our trailing twelve month count of habitual buyers was 6.0 million at quarter end.

GMS per active buyer on a trailing twelve month basis was $121, down 1.6% year-over-year. This metric improved sequentially, and the year-over-year decline moderated.

Performance highlights for the Depop marketplace include:

GMS was $292.1 million, up 39.4% year-over-year, an acceleration from the prior quarter. New user growth and improvements to buyer conversion were primarily responsible for 59% year-over-year GMS growth in the United States. Australia also saw strong momentum, driven by more than 100% year-over-year growth in new user signups, supported by increased investments in paid marketing activity.

Depop active sellers totaled 3.0 million, a 40.8% increase year-over-year; active buyers were up 38.8% to 6.6 million.

Additional highlights for the quarter included: Launching Depop's largest-ever brand campaign in September, targeted at raising awareness in the U.S. Introducing 'Outfits,' a new in-app styling feature that lets users collage pieces and shop directly from their creations.



"Better than expected performance at both Etsy and Depop enabled us to exceed the top end of our consolidated GMS guidance range," said Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer. "Third quarter consolidated GMS was $2.7 billion, up 0.9% year-over-year excluding Reverb from the prior-year period. Etsy marketplace year-over-year GMS comparisons improved approximately 300 basis points sequentially driven primarily by our strategic priorities. Adjusted EBITDA was $172 million, representing a consolidated margin of 25.4%. Within that performance, the Etsy marketplace's margin was just shy of 30%, and Depop's margin declined sequentially as we began to accelerate brand marketing to expand their opportunity, particularly in the U.S."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Summary

(in thousands, except percentages; unaudited)

The financial results of Reverb have been included in our consolidated financial results until June 2, 2025 (the date of sale), except as noted in footnote (5) to the table below. The financial measures and key operating metrics we use are:



Three Months Ended September 30,

% (Decline) Growth Y/Y

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% (Decline) Growth Y/Y

2025

2024



2025

2024

GMS (1) $ 2,724,665

$ 2,915,256

(6.5) %

$ 8,324,250

$ 8,851,010

(6.0) % Revenue $ 678,026

$ 662,410

2.4 %

$ 2,001,865

$ 1,956,170

2.3 % Revenue take rate (2) 24.9 %

22.7 %

220 bps

24.0 %

22.1 %

190 bps Marketplace revenue $ 468,058

$ 476,075

(1.7) %

$ 1,394,722

$ 1,413,434

(1.3) % Services revenue $ 209,968

$ 186,335

12.7 %

$ 607,143

$ 542,736

11.9 % Gross profit $ 483,381

$ 476,770

1.4 %

$ 1,421,611

$ 1,399,307

1.6 % Operating expenses $ 400,670

$ 389,953

2.7 %

$ 1,284,798

$ 1,174,231

9.4 % Net income $ 75,503

$ 57,366

31.6 %

$ 52,247

$ 173,375

(69.9) % Net income margin (3) 11.1 %

8.7 %

240 bps

2.6 %

8.9 %

(630) bps Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 171,928

$ 183,587

(6.4) %

$ 512,050

$ 530,897

(3.6) % Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) (4) 25.4 %

27.7 %

(230) bps

25.6 %

27.1 %

(150) bps























Active sellers (5) 8,501

8,522

(0.2) %

8,501

8,522

(0.2) % Active buyers (5) 93,161

96,707

(3.7) %

93,161

96,707

(3.7) %





(1) Consolidated GMS for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes Etsy marketplace GMS of $2,432.6 million and $7,167.7 million, respectively. (2) Revenue take rate is consolidated revenue divided by consolidated GMS. (3) Consolidated net income margin is net income divided by revenue. (4) Consolidated non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin is consolidated non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated revenue. (5) Reverb active buyer and seller metrics are reflected in the 2024 periods presented and excluded from the 2025 periods presented following the completion of its sale.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Guidance



Q4 25 Guidance GMS $3.5B-$3.65B Take Rate ~24.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin ~24%

Regarding Etsy's outlook, Baker commented, "We are pleased that at the midpoint, our fourth quarter consolidated GMS would represent further sequential improvement in our combined Etsy marketplace and Depop year-over-year growth rate. Our expectation for fourth quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin reflects stable, strong profitability for the Etsy marketplace, paired with a significant sequential increase in brand marketing investment at Depop which will compress margin performance. This investment in Depop is discretionary and opportunistic, arising from our excitement about the scale and growth of the apparel resale market, as well as Depop's own very encouraging momentum."

Please note that our guidance assumes currency exchange rates remain unchanged at current levels.

With respect to our expectations under "Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Guidance" above, reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity, and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from Adjusted EBITDA; in particular, stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes, foreign exchange (gain) loss, interest and other non-operating income, net, provision for income taxes, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate structure-related expenses, and other non-recurring expenses.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Etsy will host a video webcast conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, which will be live-streamed via our Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the Events section. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

A replay of the video webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call starting at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, for at least three months thereafter.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. These marketplaces share a mission to "Keep Commerce Human," and we're committed to using the power of business and technology to strengthen communities and empower people. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy, Inc. also owns fashion resale marketplace Depop. Our marketplaces operate independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in product, marketing, technology, and customer support.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or references forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to our financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the underlying assumptions; the momentum of our customer-centric priorities; and the impact of our strategic investments in both Etsy and Depop through 2026. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "enable," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "optimistic," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "target," "will," or similar expressions and derivative forms and/or the negatives of those words.

Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (1) macroeconomic, geopolitical, and other events outside of our control; (2) the level of demand for our services or products sold in our marketplaces; (3) the importance to our success of the trustworthiness of our marketplaces and our ability to attract and retain active and engaged communities of buyers and sellers; (4) any real or perceived inaccuracies in our operational metrics; (5) if we or our third-party providers are unable to protect against technology vulnerabilities, service interruptions, security breaches, or other cyber incidents; (6) our dependence on continued and unimpeded access to third-party services, platforms, and infrastructure; (7) operational and compliance risks related to our payments systems; (8) the global scope of our business; (9) our ability to recruit and retain employees; (10) our ability to compete effectively; (11) our ability to enhance our current offerings and develop new offerings to respond to the changing needs of sellers and buyers; (12) risks related to our environmental, social, and governance activities and disclosures; (13) barriers to international trade and our efforts to grow our marketplace globally; (14) acquisitions, dispositions, or strategic partnerships that may prove unsuccessful or divert management attention; (15) our ability to deal effectively with fraud or other illegal activity; and (16) litigation and evolving global legal and regulatory requirements, including privacy and data protection laws, tax laws, product liability laws, laws regulating speech and platform moderation, antitrust laws, and intellectual property and counterfeiting regulations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Etsy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands; unaudited)





As of

September 30,

2025

As of

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,248,940

$ 811,178 Short-term investments 259,211

228,322 Accounts receivable, net 7,412

8,702 Prepaid and other current assets 109,827

89,931 Funds receivable and seller accounts 168,237

189,558 Total current assets 1,793,627

1,327,691 Restricted cash 1,962

- Property and equipment, net 231,825

236,706 Goodwill 38,060

137,089 Intangible assets, net 304,052

413,898 Deferred tax assets 134,342

145,630 Long-term investments 108,346

111,725 Other assets 40,597

45,043 Total assets $ 2,652,811

$ 2,417,782 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 9,215

$ 25,979 Accrued expenses 309,348

374,947 Finance lease obligations-current 1,197

6,148 Funds payable and amounts due to sellers 168,237

189,558 Deferred revenue 25,612

19,213 Other current liabilities 51,463

49,268 Total current liabilities 565,072

665,113 Finance lease obligations-net of current portion 93,857

93,482 Deferred tax liabilities 5,346

7,957 Long-term debt, net 2,980,605

2,288,083 Other liabilities 120,515

122,013 Total liabilities 3,765,395

3,176,648 Total stockholders' deficit (1,112,584)

(758,866) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,652,811

$ 2,417,782

Etsy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue $ 678,026

$ 662,410

$ 2,001,865

$ 1,956,170 Cost of revenue 194,645

185,640

580,254

556,863 Gross profit 483,381

476,770

1,421,611

1,399,307 Operating expenses:













Marketing 207,841

196,526

608,955

571,400 Product development 113,379

107,251

335,750

331,590 General and administrative 79,450

86,176

238,390

271,241 Asset impairment charge -

-

101,703

- Total operating expenses 400,670

389,953

1,284,798

1,174,231 Income from operations 82,711

86,817

136,813

225,076 Other income (expense), net 9,374

(13,007)

(26,901)

7,366 Income before income taxes 92,085

73,810

109,912

232,442 Provision for income taxes (16,582)

(16,444)

(57,665)

(59,067) Net income $ 75,503

$ 57,366

$ 52,247

$ 173,375 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:













Basic $ 0.76

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 1.49 Diluted $ 0.63

$ 0.45

$ 0.47

$ 1.34 Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 99,334

114,181

103,660

116,372 Diluted 124,957

130,748

116,774

133,116

Etsy, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands; unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 52,247

$ 173,375 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Stock-based compensation expense 181,390

214,692 Depreciation and amortization expense 76,951

81,672 Provision for expected credit losses 7,100

10,141 Deferred provision (benefit) for income taxes 21,274

(13,727) Asset impairment charge 101,703

- Other non-cash expense (income), net 36,168

(2,066) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of impact of sale of business) (100,543)

(26,577) Net cash provided by operating activities 376,290

437,510 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (14,120)

(10,174) Website and app development (31,308)

(22,860) Purchases of investments (251,091)

(266,935) Sales and maturities of investments 227,563

263,210 Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash 100,485

- Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 31,529

(36,759) Cash flows from financing activities





Payment of tax obligations on vested equity awards (42,526)

(42,136) Repurchase of stock (643,670)

(464,314) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 15,331

3,830 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes 700,000

- Payment of debt issuance costs (11,339)

- Payments on finance lease obligations (4,594)

(4,591) Other financing, net (17,784)

2,418 Net cash used in financing activities (4,582)

(504,793) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 36,487

8,658 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 439,724

(95,384) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 811,178

914,323 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,250,902

$ 818,939

Currency-Neutral GMS

We calculate currency-neutral GMS by translating current period GMS for goods sold that were listed in non-U.S. dollar currencies into U.S. dollars using prior year foreign currency exchange rates.

As reported and currency-neutral GMS decline for the periods presented below are as follows:



Quarter-to-Date Period Ended

Year-to-Date Period Ended

As Reported

Currency-

Neutral

FX Impact

As Reported

Currency-

Neutral

FX Impact September 30, 2025 (6.5) %

(7.2) %

0.7 %

(6.0) %

(6.2) %

0.2 % September 30, 2024 (4.1) %

(4.4) %

0.3 %

(3.3) %

(3.5) %

0.2 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and the Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(in thousands, except percentages; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 75,503

$ 57,366

$ 52,247

$ 173,375 Excluding:













Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes (1)(2) 62,172

69,292

186,719

214,692 Depreciation and amortization 24,263

27,739

76,951

81,672 Provision for income taxes 16,582

16,444

57,665

59,067 Interest and other non-operating income, net (7,680)

(3,808)

(17,521)

(13,065) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (777)

16,815

40,561

5,699 Asset impairment charge -

-

101,703

- Acquisition, divestiture, and corporate structure-related expenses (18)

(697)

7,148

1,435 Loss on sale of business -

-

5,097

- Restructuring and other exit costs 1,883

1,556

1,480

1,898 Retroactive non-income tax expense (3) -

(1,120)

-

6,124 Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,928

$ 183,587

$ 512,050

$ 530,897 Divided by:













Revenue $ 678,026

$ 662,410

$ 2,001,865

$ 1,956,170 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.4 %

27.7 %

25.6 %

27.1 %





(1) Stock-based compensation expense included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the periods presented below is as follows:







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cost of revenue $ 6,477

$ 8,013

$ 21,387

$ 24,504 Marketing 4,521

5,690

10,280

18,009 Product development 33,726

36,048

100,279

108,553 General and administrative 16,048

19,541

49,444

63,626 Stock-based compensation expense $ 60,772

$ 69,292

$ 181,390

$ 214,692





(2) Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, the Company is excluding payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation from Adjusted EBITDA because these taxes are directly related to stock-based compensation expense which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. The Company did not retrospectively apply this change to prior periods as the impact was immaterial to such periods. In the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation was $0.7 million and $4.8 million, respectively.



(3) Retroactive non-income tax expense related to the digital services tax legislation in Canada, which was enacted on June 28, 2024 retroactive to January 1, 2022.

