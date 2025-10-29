Anzeige
Potomac Bancshares, Inc.: Potomac Bancshares Reports 32% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q3 2025 Earnings

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID: PTBS), the bank holding company of Bank of Charles Town (the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.3 million, or $0.56 per basic and diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025.

This reflects a 32% increase in net income and a $0.14 per share increase compared to the third quarter of 2024 when the Company reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.42 per share.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $6.6 million, or $1.59 per share. This marks an increase of $1.7 million, or 36%, compared to the same period in 2024 when net income was $4.9 million, or $1.17 per share.

Quarterly Financial Highlights
 ( in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2024

Net Income

$2,322

$2,074

$1,761

EPS (basic and diluted)

$0.56

$0.50

$0.42

ROA

0.98 %

0.91 %

0.79 %

ROE

11.62 %

10.83 %

9.92 %





Non-GAAP Measures:




Adj. Net Income

$2,322

$2,141

$1,761

Adj. EPS (basic and diluted)

$0.56

$0.52

$0.42

Adj. ROA

0.98 %

0.94 %

0.79 %

Adj. ROE

11.62 %

11.18 %

9.92 %

Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings

$3,193

$2,986

$2,460

Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax ROA

1.35 %

1.31 %

1.12 %

Net Interest Margin

3.54 %

3.48 %

3.24 %

Efficiency Ratio

67.95 %

68.19 %

71.69 %

Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding certain non-recurring items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

"We are pleased with our strong third-quarter performance," said Alice Frazier, President and CEO of Potomac Bancshares. "Revenue growth, margin expansion, and disciplined expense management contributed to improved profitability. We continue to see strength in our commercial banking division and an opportunity to gain new clients as an SBA preferred lender."

Frazier continued, "Our tangible book value per share increased 11% year-over-year, while maintaining strong asset quality and capital levels. Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding through our business lines and leveraging technology to enhance client experiences and operational efficiencies."

Third Quarter Highlights

Key highlights of the three-month period ending September 30, 2025, are as follows. Comparisons are to the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, unless otherwise stated:

  • Net income increased 12%, and 32% year-over-year
  • Return on assets was 0.98%
  • Return on equity was 11.62%
  • Deposit balances increased 5%, and 11% year-over-year
  • Asset quality metrics remained strong with NPAs at 0.22% of total assets
  • Tangible book value per share increased 11% year-over-year to $19.39
  • Quarterly cash dividend on common stock remained $0.13 per share

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $430 thousand, or 6%, to $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, driven by growth in earning assets and a higher net interest margin. Total interest and dividend income rose $837 thousand, primarily due to a $765 thousand increase in interest income and fees on loans, reflecting a 20-basis point increase in loan yield to 5.63% and a $20.2 million increase in average balances. Interest expense increased $407 thousand, driven by an 8% rise in deposit costs from a 15-basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The total cost of funds was 1.94%, up 13 basis points from the prior quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, a $148 thousand, or 8%, increase from Q2 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to higher wealth and investment income, gains and fees on mortgage loan sales, and increased ATM and check card fee income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expenses totaled $6.8 million for the third quarter, a $286 thousand, or 4%, increase from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher professional fees, trust-related expenses, and other operating costs.

Asset Quality

Overview

Asset quality remained strong during the third quarter. Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest were 0.09% of total loans as of September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.22%. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans were 0.01%. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.5 million, or 1.03% of total loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses totaled $200 thousand for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $225 thousand in the second quarter of 2025 and $202 thousand for the third quarter of 2024. While there were no changes in the specific reserve component of the allowance for credit losses, the general reserve component increased during the third quarter of 2025.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $7.5 million on September 30, 2025, $7.4 million on June 30, 2025, and $7.1 million on September 30, 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $13 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, $45 thousand in the second quarter of 2025, compared to net recoveries of $37 thousand in the third quarter of 2024. Charge-offs were comprised of deposit overdrafts.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended:

(dollars in thousands)


Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2024

Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning

$7,359

$7,180

$6,881

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(13)

(46)

37

Provision for credit losses on loans

159

225

179

Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending

$7,505

$7,359

$7,097

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $489 thousand on September 30, 2025, $448 thousand on June 30, 2025, and $361 thousand on September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $40 thousand for the third quarter of 2025, compared to no provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments in the second quarter of 2025, and $23 thousand in the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2025, total assets were $962.0 million, an increase of $41.7 million, or 18% annualized, from June 30, 2025. As noted below, deposits reflect a short-term large deposit of $25 million which is included in cash.

Loans totaled $732.1 million, a decrease of $4.3 million, or 2% annualized, from the prior quarter. However, quarterly average loans rose to $735.9 million, up $20.2 million, or 11% annualized, from Q2 2025. The decrease in loans during the third quarter was attributable to loan payoffs that were slightly greater than prior periods. On a year-over-year basis, loans increased $45.5 million, or 7%.

Deposits grew to $833.4 million, an increase of $38.6 million, or 19% annualized, from June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to a large deposit in a client account that was short term in nature during the third quarter. Quarterly average deposits were $808.8 million, up $20.5 million, or 10% annualized, from the prior quarter. Compared to September 30, 2024, total deposits increased $83.7 million, or 11%.

Securities available for sale totaled $77.9 million, up $1.1 million from June 30, 2025, but down $4.2 million from a year ago. Net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio were $5.0 million, a decrease of $1.4 million from the prior quarter and $736 thousand decrease year-over-year.

Other borrowings totaled $32.0 million, compared to $31.8 million on June 30, 2025, and $34.5 million on September 30, 2024. This included $29.0 million borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.21% and maturities ranging from 2026 to 2028.

Shareholders' equity totaled $80.4 million, an increase of $2.9 million from June 30, 2025, and $7.9 million from September 30, 2024. These increases were primarily driven by growth in retained earnings, which rose $1.8 million quarter-over-quarter and $6.5 million year-over-year. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $1.1 million from the prior quarter and $1.4 million from the prior year.

The following table provides capital ratios at the end of the period:

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2024

Total capital ratio (2)

13.74 %

13.50 %

13.79 %

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.66 %

12.43 %

12.69 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.66 %

12.43 %

12.69 %

Leverage ratio (2)

9.84 %

9.91 %

9.67 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)(3)

8.35 %

8.42 %

8.32 %

Shareholder Dividend

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, unchanged from the second quarter and up $0.01 per share, or 8%, from the first quarter of 2025.

Stock Repurchase Plan

On October 19, 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan pursuant to which Potomac Bancshares, Inc. may repurchase up to the aggregate of 100,000 shares or $2.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. intends to purchase shares periodically through privately negotiated transactions or in the open market. The Company's board of directors authorized the purchase plan to run through October 19, 2027, unless the entire amount authorized to be repurchased has been acquired before that date. Potomac Bancshares, Inc. intends to fund the repurchase plan with a combination of cash on hand and cash generated from ongoing operations.

There is no guarantee as to the exact number of, or value of, shares that will be repurchased by the Company, and Potomac Bancshares, Inc. may discontinue repurchases at any time that management determines additional repurchases are unwarranted. The timing and amount of share repurchases under the stock repurchase plan will depend on a number of factors, including Potomac Bancshares, Inc. stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, and general market conditions.

Bank of Charles Town Announces New Name

On November 3, 2025, Bank of Charles Town will be renamed Potomac Bank. The transition not only reflects the Bank's significant growth and expanding regional presence across the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, it also affirms the foresight of its Board of Directors who established and named its holding company Potomac Bancshares over 30 years ago.

The name Potomac Bank was chosen to symbolize the powerful connection shared among the diverse communities the bank serves, all united by the namesake Potomac River, which has shaped the region's geography, history, and prosperity. This transition is a natural progression that honors the bank's heritage and values while celebrating the shared connection that unites the bank's identity.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that the Company's management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.

The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business, performance, and financial position. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Bank of Charles Town, which was founded in 1871. The Bank also does business under the names BCT and The Community's Bank. The Bank conducts operations through its nine branch offices and two loan production offices. The Bank's offices are in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to permanent loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investments, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. BCT was voted WINNER in the LoudounNow 2025 Loudoun's Favorite readers' poll in four categories: Bank, Mortgage Company, Mortgage Broker, and Financial Planner. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2024 Martinsburg Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories: Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. The Bank was named a "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker five of the last six years.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which the Company conducts its business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in the Company's loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in the Company's loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of the Company's loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plan; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting the Company's operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Alice P. Frazier

M. Shane Bell

President and CEO

Executive Vice President and CFO

304-728-2431

304-728-2434

[email protected]

[email protected]

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.









Performance Summary









(in thousands, except share and per share data)




(unaudited)




















For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Income Statement









Interest and dividend income:











Interest and fees on loans

$ 10,447


$ 9,682


$ 8,984


$ 29,630


$ 25,571

Taxable interest on securities


709


710


678


2,134


2,008

Tax-exempt interest on securities


30


28


29


87


86

Other interest and dividends

1,060


989


1,274


2,723


3,135

Total interest and dividend income

$ 12,246


$ 11,409


$ 10,965


$ 34,574


$ 30,800

Interest expense:











Interest on deposits

$ 3,717


$ 3,324


$ 3,648


$ 10,146


$ 10,098

Interest on short term borrowings


1


2


7


9


20

Interest on long term borrowings


312


309


217


934


351

Interest on subordinated debt


152


140


140


433


420

Total interest expense

$ 4,182


$ 3,775


$ 4,012


$ 11,522


$ 10,889

Net interest income

$ 8,064


$ 7,634


$ 6,953


$ 23,052


$ 19,911

Provision for credit losses


200


225


202


675


511

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$ 7,864


$ 7,409


$ 6,751


$ 22,377


$ 19,400

Noninterest Income:











Wealth and investments


$ 525


$ 498


$ 514


$ 1,528


$ 1,364

Service charges on deposit accounts

217


225


273


702


784

Gains / fees on sale of mortgage loans


408


351


169


1,006


640

ATM and check card fees

543


518


522


1,536


1,535

Income from bank owned life insurance


102


100


98


299


311

Net losses on sale of securities


-


-


-


-


(386)

Net loss on disposal of premises & equipment


(1)


-


(1)


(3)


(1)

Net gain(loss) on sale of SBA loans


-


-


-


-


-

Other operating income

120


74


180


441


481

Total noninterest income

$ 1,914


$ 1,766


$ 1,755


$ 5,509


$ 4,728

Noninterest expenses:











Salaries and employee benefits

$ 3,732


$ 3,760


$ 3,322


$ 10,860


$ 9,565

Occupancy

310


310


278


964


820

Equipment

351


344


353


1,071


1,087

Accounting, audit, and compliance


72


70


83


211


191

Advertising and public relations


115


112


103


345


287

Data processing


413


453


485


1,318


1,409

FDIC assessment

111


104


99


314


287

Other professional fees


208


140


206


480


462

Trust professional fees


190


144


119


505


351

Director and committee fees


93


68


75


258


256

Legal fees


47


23


31


103


212

Supplies

55


66


57


200


195

Communications

119


112


99


343


300

ATM and check card expense


269


264


247


773


760

Other operating expenses

700


529


691


1,740


1,700

Total noninterest expenses

$ 6,785


$ 6,499


$ 6,248


$ 19,485


$ 17,882

Income before income tax expense

$ 2,993


$ 2,676


$ 2,258


$ 8,401


$ 6,246

Income tax expense

671


602


497


1,817


1,389

Net income


$ 2,322


$ 2,074


$ 1,761


$ 6,584


$ 4,857

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.









Performance Summary









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)






















As of or For the Three Months Ended

As of or For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Common Share and Per Common Share Data









Earnings per common share, basic


$ 0.56


$ 0.50


$ 0.42


$ 1.59


$ 1.17

Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)


$ 0.56


$ 0.52


$ 0.42


$ 1.61


$ 1.25

Weighted average shares, basic


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Earnings per common share, diluted


$ 0.56


$ 0.50


$ 0.42


$ 1.59


$ 1.17

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)


$ 0.56


$ 0.52


$ 0.42


$ 1.61


$ 1.25

Weighted average shares, diluted


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Shares outstanding at period end


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Tangible book value per share at period end (1)


$ 19.39


$ 18.70


$ 17.49


$ 19.39


$ 17.49

Cash dividends


$ 0.13


$ 0.13


$ 0.12


$ 0.38


$ 0.34












Key Performance Ratios









Return on average assets


0.98 %


0.91 %


0.79 %


0.97 %


0.76 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)


0.98 %


0.94 %


0.79 %


0.98 %


0.81 %

Return on average equity


11.62 %


10.83 %


9.92 %


11.44 %


9.45 %

Adjusted return on average equity (1)


11.62 %


11.18 %


9.92 %


11.56 %


10.04 %

Net interest margin (1)


3.54 %


3.48 %


3.24 %


3.51 %


3.23 %

Efficiency ratio (1)


67.95 %


68.19 %


71.69 %


67.87 %


71.40 %












Average Balances









Average assets


$ 936,572


$ 912,253


$ 884,167


$ 910,244


$ 852,667

Average earning assets


905,307


881,485


853,386


879,144


822,962

Average shareholders' equity


79,290


76,808


70,637


76,947


68,676












Asset Quality









Loan charge-offs


$ 23


$ 58


$ 22


$ 103


$ 158

Loan recoveries


10


13


59


43


128

Net charge-offs


13


45


(37)


60


30

Non-accrual loans


2,138


2,245


2,638


2,138


2,638

Other real estate owned, net


-


-


-


-


-

Nonperforming assets (5)


2,138


2,245


2,638


2,138


2,638

Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing


694


726


60


694


60

Loans over 90 days past due, accruing


-


151


-


-


-

Special mention loans


15,635


15,711


14,055


15,635


14,055

Substandard loans, accruing


1,125


1,150


1,463


1,125


1,463

NPA/Total Assets


0.22 %


0.24 %


0.30 %


0.22 %


0.30 %

PD/Total Loans


0.09 %


0.10 %


0.01 %


0.09 %


0.01 %












Capital Ratios (2)









Total capital


$ 100,875


$ 99,097


$ 93,943


$ 100,875


$ 93,943

Tier 1 capital


92,921


91,290


86,485


92,921


86,485

Common equity tier 1 capital


92,921


91,290


86,485


92,921


86,485

Total capital to risk-weighted assets


13.74 %


13.50 %


13.79 %


13.82 %


13.79 %

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets


12.66 %


12.43 %


12.69 %


12.73 %


12.69 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighed assets


12.66 %


12.43 %


12.69 %


12.73 %


12.69 %

Leverage ratio


9.84 %


9.91 %


9.67 %


9.84 %


9.67 %

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.









Performance Summary









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)











For the Period Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Balance Sheet









Cash and due from banks

$ 4,648


$ 4,638


$ 4,673


$ 5,143


$ 5,014

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

115,174


67,636


66,844


59,621


67,337

Cash and cash equivalents


$ 119,822


$ 72,274


$ 71,517


$ 64,764


$ 72,351

Securities available for sale, at fair value

77,935


76,787


76,763


77,385


82,146

Equity securities, at fair value

278


246


243


241


223

Restricted securities


1,932


2,037


2,023


2,103


2,328

Loans held for sale


2,946


5,682


2,234


1,506


1,219

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses


724,611


729,065


709,160


697,132


679,558

Premises and equipment, net

8,164


8,107


8,240


8,099


7,832

Accrued interest receivable

2,592


2,439


2,478


2,283


2,382

Bank owned life insurance


14,275


14,174


14,074


13,977


13,878

Other assets

9,456


9,528


8,851


9,859


9,414

Total assets


$ 962,011


$ 920,339


$ 895,583


$ 877,349


$ 871,331












Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$ 204,355


$ 176,708


$ 186,182


$ 171,681


$ 172,941

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits


629,062


618,155


586,200


582,677


576,809

Total deposits


$ 833,417


$ 794,863


$ 772,382


$ 754,358


$ 749,750

Short term borrowings


3,013


2,793


3,052


3,170


3,503

Long term borrowings


29,000


29,000


29,000


31,000


31,000

Subordinated debt


10,000


9,989


9,973


9,958


9,942

Accrued interest payable

1,037


1,148


987


1,266


1,041

Other liabilities

5,185


5,056


4,140


4,181


3,586

Total liabilities

$ 881,652


$ 842,849


$ 819,534


$ 803,933


$ 798,822












Common stock


$ 4,493


$ 4,493


$ 4,493


$ 4,493


$ 4,493

Surplus


14,547


14,547


14,547


14,547


14,547

Retained Earnings


68,815


67,032


65,497


63,806


62,331

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net

(4,002)


(5,088)


(4,994)


(5,936)


(5,368)



$ 83,853


$ 80,984


$ 79,543


$ 76,910


$ 76,003

Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury


(3,494)


(3,494)


(3,494)


(3,494)


(3,494)

Total shareholders' equity

$ 80,359


$ 77,490


$ 76,049


$ 73,416


$ 72,509

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 962,011


$ 920,339


$ 895,583


$ 877,349


$ 871,331












Loan Data









Construction and land development


$ 45,979


$ 46,882


$ 42,954


$ 39,404


$ 35,260

Secured by farmland


7,594


6,732


6,707


6,769


6,820

Secured by 1-4 family residential loans


256,973


253,798


250,436


247,299


244,125

Other real estate loans


345,208


355,690


344,953


345,904


340,027

Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate)


128


118


237


190


195

Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)


66,965


63,763


61,348


54,205


49,972

Consumer installment loans


2,845


2,860


2,910


2,910


2,994

Deposit overdraft


122


103


85


518


74

All other loans


6,302


6,478


6,710


6,910


7,188

Total loans


$ 732,116


$ 736,424


$ 716,340


$ 704,109


$ 686,655

Allowance for credit losses


(7,505)


(7,359)


(7,180)


(6,977)


(7,097)

Loans, net


$ 724,611


$ 729,065


$ 709,160


$ 697,132


$ 679,558

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.









Non-GAAP Reconciliations









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)






















As of or for the Three Months Ended

As of or for the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Adjusted Net Income









Net income (GAAP)


$ 2,322


$ 2,074


$ 1,761


$ 6,584


$ 4,857

Add: Loss on sale of securities


-


-


-


-


386

Add: Core system conversion expense


-


85


-


85


-

Total adjustments


$ -


$ 85


$ -


$ 85


$ 386

Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4)


-


(18)


-


(18)


(81)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$ 2,322


$ 2,141


$ 1,761


$ 6,651


$ 5,162























Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic









Weighted average shares, basic


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Basic earnings per share (GAAP)


$ 0.56


$ 0.50


$ 0.42


$ 1.59


$ 1.17

Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-GAAP)


$ 0.56


$ 0.52


$ 0.42


$ 1.61


$ 1.25























Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted









Weighted average shares, diluted


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)


$ 0.56


$ 0.50


$ 0.42


$ 1.59


$ 1.17

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)


$ 0.56


$ 0.52


$ 0.42


$ 1.61


$ 1.25























Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings









Net interest income


$ 8,064


$ 7,634


$ 6,953


$ 23,052


$ 19,911

Total noninterest income


1,914


1,766


1,755


5,509


4,728

Net revenue


$ 9,978


$ 9,400


$ 8,708


$ 28,561


$ 24,639

Total noninterest expense


6,785


6,499


6,248


19,485


17,882

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings


$ 3,193


$ 2,901


$ 2,460


$ 9,076


$ 6,757

Add: Loss on sale of securities


-


-


-


-


386

Add: Core system conversion expense


-


85


-


85


-

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings


$ 3,193


$ 2,986


$ 2,460


$ 9,161


$ 7,143























Adjusted Performance Ratios









Average assets


$ 936,572


$ 912,253


$ 884,167


$ 910,244


$ 852,667

Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.98 %


0.91 %


0.79 %


0.97 %


0.76 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.98 %


0.94 %


0.79 %


0.98 %


0.81 %












Average shareholders' equity


$ 79,290


$ 76,808


$ 70,637


$ 76,947


$ 68,676

Return on average equity (GAAP)


11.62 %


10.83 %


9.92 %


11.44 %


9.45 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


11.62 %


11.18 %


9.92 %


11.56 %


10.04 %












Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets


1.35 %


1.28 %


1.12 %


1.33 %


1.06 %

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets


1.35 %


1.31 %


1.12 %


1.35 %


1.12 %























Net Interest Margin









Tax-equivalent net interest income


$ 8,070


$ 7,640


$ 6,959


$ 23,070


$ 19,929

Average earning assets


905,307


881,485


853,386


879,144


822,962

Net interest margin


3.54 %


3.48 %


3.24 %


3.51 %


3.23 %























Efficiency Ratio









Total noninterest expense


$ 6,785


$ 6,499


$ 6,248


$ 19,485


$ 17,882

Subtract: Core sytstem conversion expense


-


(85)


-


(85)


-

Total noninterest expense subtotal


$ 6,785


$ 6,414


$ 6,248


$ 19,400


$ 17,882

Tax-equivalent net interest income


$ 8,070


$ 7,640


$ 6,959


$ 23,070


$ 19,929

Total noninterest income


$ 1,914


$ 1,766


$ 1,755


$ 5,509


$ 4,728

Add: Net losses on disposal of premises & equipment


1


-


1


3


1

Add: Net losses on sale of investment securities, AFS


-


-


-


-


386

Total noninterest income subtotal


1,915


1,766


1,756


5,512


5,115

Subtotal


$ 9,985


$ 9,406


$ 8,715


$ 28,582


$ 25,044












Efficiency ratio


67.95 %


68.19 %


71.69 %


67.87 %


71.40 %












Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income









GAAP measures:











Interest income - loans


$ 10,447


$ 9,682


$ 8,984


$ 29,630


$ 25,571

Interest income - investments taxable


709


710


678


2,134


2,008

Interest income - investments tax exempt


30


29


29


87


86

Interest income - other


1,060


989


1,274


2,723


3,135

Interest expense - deposits


(3,717)


(3,324)


(3,648)


(10,146)


(10,098)

Interest expense - short term borrowings


(1)


(2)


(7)


(9)


(20)

Interest expense - long term borrowings


(312)


(309)


(217)


(934)


(351)

Interest expense - subordinated debt


(152)


(141)


(140)


(433)


(420)

Net interest income


$ 8,064


$ 7,634


$ 6,953


$ 23,052


$ 19,911

Non-GAAP measures:











Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income - municipal securities (4)


$ 6


$ 6


$ 6


$ 18


$ 18

Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income


$ 6


$ 6


$ 6


$ 18


$ 18

Tax equivalent net interest income


$ 8,070


$ 7,640


$ 6,959


$ 23,070


$ 19,929












Tangible Book Value Per Share









Tangible common equity


$ 80,359


$ 77,490


$ 72,509


$ 80,359


$ 72,509

Common shares outstanding, ending


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561


4,144,561

Tangible book value per share


$ 19.39


$ 18.70


$ 17.49


$ 19.39


$ 17.49


(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

(2) Capital ratios are for Bank of Charles Town.

(3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

(4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%

(5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

