Sit Happens! Companion Dog Training Recognized With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Pet Training in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Sit Happens! Companion Dog Training has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Pet Training category for Southern Alberta. This recognition reflects the company's dedication to helping families build positive, lasting relationships with their dogs through force-free training methods and compassionate instruction.

Since its founding, Sit Happens! has specialised in training that prioritises the well-being of the family dog. With a focus on respect, communication, and positive reinforcement, the company empowers both owners and dogs to develop confidence and mutual understanding. From puppies to older dogs, Sit Happens! offers programs designed to shape well-mannered canines who thrive as companions in everyday life.

A Positive Approach to Training

At the heart of Sit Happens!' philosophy is a belief that force-free training is the most effective way to nurture strong bonds between people and their dogs. Instead of focusing on punishment, trainers encourage and reinforce the behaviours owners want to see-creating an environment where dogs can make human-friendly choices with confidence.

Classes are designed to be practical and supportive, covering everything from puppy socialisation and basic manners to more advanced skills. Owners receive hands-on coaching, while dogs learn to respond positively to cues and expectations. This approach not only produces reliable results but also strengthens the bond between families and their canine companions.

"Our goal has always been to help families enjoy their lives with well-mannered dogs," says the Sit Happens! Companion Dog Training team. "By focusing on positive reinforcement, we not only teach skills but also strengthen the bond between people and their canine companions. This award is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the joy that comes from working with their dogs."

Recognition Built on Trust and Results

The Consumer Choice Award is earned through independent research that evaluates customer satisfaction, brand reputation, and overall business performance. Sit Happens! Companion Dog Training's recognition as a 2025 winner demonstrates the company's ability to consistently deliver meaningful results for clients while maintaining a trusted reputation in the Calgary community.

"We are truly honoured to be recognized by Consumer Choice Award," adds the Sit Happens! team. "It's incredibly rewarding to know that our work is making a difference in the lives of families and their dogs. This recognition inspires us to keep improving and to continue making pet training a positive experience for everyone involved."

Committed to Calgary's Families and Pets

As a locally operated company, Sit Happens! takes pride in being part of Calgary's vibrant community of pet owners. Over the years, the business has helped thousands of families enjoy more harmonious lives with their dogs, supporting not just better behaviour but also healthier, happier relationships.

The company's trainers bring extensive knowledge and a passion for dogs to every class, ensuring that each family receives the tools and support needed to succeed. By staying true to its philosophy of kindness, respect, and positive reinforcement, Sit Happens! has become a trusted name in pet training across Southern Alberta.

Continuing a Tradition of Excellence

Looking ahead, Sit Happens! remains committed to raising the standard for dog training in Calgary. With an emphasis on expanding class offerings, providing ongoing education for trainers, and continuing to share the benefits of force-free methods, the company is positioned to remain a leader in the field for years to come.

"Training should be as rewarding for people as it is for their dogs," reflects the Sit Happens! team. "We're excited about the future and look forward to continuing our mission of helping families enjoy well-mannered, happy canine companions."

To learn more about Sit Happens! Companion Dog Training or to register for classes, visit www.sithappens.org or CLICK HERE.

About Sit Happens! Companion Dog Training

Sit Happens! Companion Dog Training is a Calgary-based company specialising in positive, force-free training for family dogs. Offering classes for puppies through adult dogs, the company empowers owners to guide their canine companions with encouragement and consistency. By focusing on behaviours families want to see, Sit Happens! helps nurture well-mannered dogs and stronger human-canine bonds.

