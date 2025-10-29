A&K Robotics Inc: A&K Robotics Partners with Aena to Redefine Passenger Experience at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport

MADRID, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A&K Robotics, the autonomous micromobility company, and Aena, the world's largest airport operator by passenger numbers, announce that they have entered a collaboration agreement to pilot Cruz mobility pods at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD). This strategic deployment marks a major leap forward in transforming the future of airport mobility and enhancing the travel experience for millions of passengers.

Madrid-Barajas, one of Europe's busiest airports and a key hub in Aena's global portfolio of 46 airports in Spain and 32 abroad, will pilot five of A&K Robotics' autonomous Cruz pods as part of its bold innovation strategy. The initiative is focused on reinventing and personalizing the passenger journey while prioritizing accessibility, sustainability, and technological leadership.

"Our goal is to shape the future of air travel around accessibility and personalization," said Pablo Lopez Loeches, Head of the Ideation & Entrepreneurship Division at Aena. "This collaboration with A&K Robotics reflects our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies that redefine the passenger experience and support our vision of sustainable, seamless mobility."

The deployment of Cruz pods at MAD follows A&K's successful rollout at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and pilot programs underway in other leading international hubs. With the ability to navigate autonomously, adapt to complex airport environments, and provide safe, dignified transportation for passengers with reduced mobility, the Cruz pods are setting a new standard for ease and convenience at airports.

"We're building a world where robots enhance everyday life - enabling more inclusive, efficient, and enjoyable experiences," said Jessica Yip, COO of A&K Robotics. "Our partnership with Aena signals an inflection point, not just for our company's growth, but for the global aviation industry's shift toward intelligent, human-centered mobility."

Designed to scale quickly and integrate seamlessly with airport operations, A&K Robotics' technology also supports airports in meeting sustainability and accessibility mandates. The Cruz platform provides modular deployment options, helping operators address diverse mobility needs with flexibility and precision.

About A&K Robotics

A&K Robotics designs and builds electric autonomous mobility platforms that empower people and transform public spaces. Its self-driving robotic pods are powered by Kinesos AI, the company's foundation for socially intelligent autonomy, helping individuals with limited mobility move independently and comfortably in complex environments such as airports, malls, and museums. With a strong focus on human-centered design, sustainability, and inclusive innovation, A&K is redefining how people move through the world. Learn more at www.aandkrobotics.com

About Aena

Aena is the world's largest airport operator by passenger numbers, managing a network of 46 airports and 2 heliports in Spain. It also operates London Luton Airport and 17 airports in Brazil, including Congonhas Airport - the country's second-busiest by passenger volume. Altogether, Aena now manages 20% of Brazil's air traffic and also participates in the management of 14 additional airports across the Americas.

As a global leader in airport service management, Aena stands out for its proven expertise, operational capacity, and highly skilled professional team, delivering comprehensive, premium-quality services. Its airports rank among the most modern and functional worldwide, featuring state-of-the-art technology, a diverse range of retail and dining options, full accessibility, and internationally recognized assistance services for passengers with reduced mobility.

Aena is a responsible company that plays a strategic role as an economic engine in the regions surrounding its airports. It is strongly committed to sustainable growth and long-term development. Its mission is to operate the world's safest, most efficient, sustainable, and welcoming airports-acting as catalysts for economic activity and tourism, while creating value for shareholders, customers, and society as a whole.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3707dbac-75cd-4e96-9ed0-5160a2571134

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9077f32b-9b6c-4ca3-8d3b-7200ee25db57

