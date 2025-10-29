Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration Inc. Recognized With 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Asbestos Removal in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration Inc., a trusted leader in environmental hazard remediation, has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Asbestos Removal category for Southern Alberta. This award highlights the company's reputation for safety, precision, and professionalism in addressing hazardous materials across both residential and commercial properties.

For more than 15 years, Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration has built its reputation as one of Calgary's most reliable asbestos and hazardous materials removal specialists. With a focus on health and safety, the company provides expert solutions for identifying and removing asbestos, mould, lead paint, PCB light ballasts, mercury-containing products such as thermostats and fluorescent lights, and ozone-depleting substances (ODSs).

Commitment To Health and Safety

The team at Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration understands the risks that hazardous materials pose to homeowners, businesses, and the broader community. Each project is approached with the highest standards of care, using advanced equipment and following strict industry guidelines to ensure safe and effective removal.

"Our mission has always been to protect people and properties from the dangers of hazardous materials," says the Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration team. "Earning the Consumer Choice Award is a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us and the dedication of our team to doing the job right."

Recognition Backed by Consumer Trust

The Consumer Choice Award is especially meaningful as it is based on independent research that measures reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence. For Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration, being chosen as Southern Alberta's top asbestos removal company reflects the confidence and loyalty of the community it serves.

"This recognition speaks to the peace of mind we strive to provide our clients," the team adds. "When people call us, they're dealing with serious concerns. It's our job to make the process as safe, straightforward, and effective as possible."

Leading With Experience and Expertise

Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration is proud to be a full-service provider with the experience and expertise to manage a wide variety of hazardous material concerns. Whether addressing asbestos in an older home, mould in a workplace, or mercury-containing products during renovations, the company ensures that every project is handled thoroughly and responsibly.

By working with trained professionals and utilising advanced remediation techniques, Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration not only meets regulatory requirements but also provides clients with the reassurance that their spaces are safe for the future.

Safeguarding Homes and Workplaces for The Future

As the company celebrates its recognition with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award, Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration remains dedicated to protecting families, businesses, and communities throughout Southern Alberta. Its ongoing investment in training, equipment, and best practices ensures that clients can continue to rely on its services for years to come.

To learn more about Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration Inc. or to request a consultation, visit www.certifiedasbestos.ca

About Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration Inc.

Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration Inc. has been serving Calgary and Southern Alberta for more than 15 years as a trusted specialist in asbestos and hazardous materials remediation. The company provides expert identification and safe removal of asbestos, mould, lead paint, PCB light ballasts, mercury-containing products, and ozone-depleting substances (ODSs). With a focus on safety, professionalism, and customer trust, Certified Asbestos Removal & Restoration continues to set the standard in environmental remediation. Learn more at www.certifiedasbestos.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com

