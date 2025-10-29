Apex Massage Therapy Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Massage Therapy in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / Apex Massage Therapy, a trusted part of Calgary's wellness community since 1994, has been honoured with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the massage therapy category for Southern Alberta. This prestigious recognition reflects the clinic's long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional therapeutic services, building lasting relationships with clients, and ensuring self-care is accessible to all.

From the very beginning, Apex was founded with a vision to combine professional expertise with a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Over the past 31 years, it has evolved into a leading destination for health and wellness, attracting a diverse client base that includes athletes, professionals, parents, and seniors. Today, the clinic operates with a team of 25 registered massage therapists and skilled practitioners who bring a wealth of experience to every session. Their goal is consistent: to help clients move, heal, and thrive through treatments that are tailored to individual needs and goals.

Comprehensive Services for Every Stage of Wellness

Apex's menu of services extends far beyond traditional massage therapy. Clients can choose from deep tissue massage, cupping therapy, prenatal care, manual osteopathy, acupuncture, lymphatic drainage, hot stone therapy, low-level laser treatments, corporate massage, and senior-focused care. Each treatment is designed to address specific concerns, from relieving chronic pain and improving mobility to reducing stress and enhancing recovery after physical activity. This variety ensures Apex can support clients throughout all stages of life and their wellness journey.

Convenience is a cornerstone of the Apex experience. The clinic is open seven days a week, with hours from early morning to late evening, providing flexibility for clients with busy schedules. Free on-site parking makes visits stress-free, and booking an appointment is simple thanks to multiple options including AI-powered scheduling, a dedicated mobile app, text messaging, MINDBODY, or phone. In the last three years, Apex has welcomed over 3,500 new clients, a reflection of both its reputation for quality and its ability to adapt to the changing needs of Calgary's community.

Expertise Backed by Personalized Care

Massage therapy remains at the heart of Apex's offerings. The clinic's registered massage therapists are trained in a wide range of techniques, allowing them to address everything from sports injuries to postural issues, and from prenatal comfort to general relaxation. For clients requiring more comprehensive care, Apex offers integrated treatment plans that combine massage therapy with complementary disciplines like osteopathy and acupuncture, ensuring a holistic approach that supports both physical and emotional well-being.

"We are honoured to win the 2025 Consumer Choice Award for massage therapy in Southern Alberta," says Shelly MacGregor, owner of Apex Massage Therapy. "This recognition reflects the dedication and skill of our team, and the trust our clients place in us to support their health and well-being. We are committed to delivering exceptional care and continuing to evolve with the needs of our community."

"Our goal is to help people move, heal, and thrive," says a lead therapist at Apex. "Every client is different, and we take pride in creating treatments that are tailored to their specific needs. We strive to provide a safe, comfortable environment where clients feel supported throughout their wellness journey."

A Commitment to Community and Growth

Apex's contribution to Calgary extends well beyond the walls of the clinic. The team actively supports local businesses and participates in wellness initiatives that promote healthier lifestyles. Its corporate massage programmes bring stress relief and improved productivity to workplaces across the city, making wellness more accessible to those who may not have the time to visit the clinic. By engaging with the community in these ways, Apex helps to foster a culture of care and connection that benefits both individuals and the broader community.

Looking ahead, Apex plans to continue expanding its services and enhancing client experiences while maintaining the personal touch that has been central to its success. By combining advanced therapeutic techniques with a strong focus on community involvement, the clinic is well-positioned to remain a trusted name in Calgary's wellness sector for many years to come.

To learn more about Apex Massage Therapy or to book an appointment, visit www.apexmassage.com

About Apex Massage Therapy

Established in 1994, Apex Massage Therapy is a Calgary-based wellness clinic offering therapeutic services including massage, osteopathy, and acupuncture. With 25 registered therapists, daily operating hours, and multiple booking options, Apex is dedicated to helping clients move, heal, and thrive. Learn more at www.apexmassage.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

