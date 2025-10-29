Anzeige
29.10.2025 13:18 Uhr
New Generation Consumer Group's Signature Apps in Talks to Acquire Revenue-Generating Subscription App Companies

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / New Generation Consumer Group (OTCID:NGCG) announced today that its subsidiary, Signature Apps, is in active discussions to acquire multiple revenue-generating app and service companies. The target companies operate on subscription-based models, delivering consistent, recurring revenues that align with Signature Apps' strategy to scale its digital product suite and expand its customer base.

The contemplated acquisitions are intended to immediately strengthen Signature Apps' recurring revenue profile while adding established subscriber communities and proven monetization models. Management believes integrating these subscription businesses will accelerate cash flow growth and support a faster path to profitability.

"The revenue potential from these acquisitions is tremendous," said Jacob DiMartino, CEO of New Generation Consumer Group. "This initiative reflects how serious we are about transforming Signature Apps into a multi-million-dollar revenue-generating company. Our goal is to expand market reach and deliver meaningful shareholder value in the near term - these strategic moves demonstrate our commitment to growth and results."

Signature Apps is targeting companies that provide complementary services and that can be integrated smoothly into its existing platform and marketing channels. New Generation Consumer Group expects the potential acquisitions to provide both short-term revenue uplift and long-term strategic value through cross-sell and upsell opportunities across its product portfolio.

Further details regarding the acquisition talks and any definitive agreements will be disclosed as they are finalized and in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.

About New Generation Consumer Group / Signature Apps
New Generation Consumer Group (OTCID:NGCG) is a consumer-focused technology company seeking to build and acquire subscription-based digital products that generate recurring revenue and deliver value to end users and shareholders. Signature Apps is the company's operating arm focused on developing, marketing, and scaling mobile and web subscription services.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including the outcome of negotiations, market conditions, and other risks described in the company's filings.

Contact:
Investor Relations
New Generation Consumer Group (NGCG)
Phoenix, Arizona
Email: InvestorRelations@ngcg.com

SOURCE: Signature Apps



