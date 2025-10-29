Jenifer DeBellis: New Release Shines Light on a Shocking True Story of Justice Denied

USA v Raj by Dr. Raj Bothra and Jenifer DeBellis Released September 11, 2025

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2025 / New book, USA v Raj, co-authored by internationally acclaimed surgeon and activist Dr. Raj Bothra and award-winning author Jenifer DeBellis, is the compelling true story of one man's harrowing experience of wrongful imprisonment and ultimate triumph.

Now available around the globe, this captivating memoir chronicles the extraordinary life of Dr. Raj Bothra, a respected surgeon and humanitarian who endured a shocking ordeal in America's justice system. After dedicating decades to the field of interventional pain management and social justice advocacy, Dr. Bothra became the target of one of the largest federal false arrest scandals in recent history. Arrested and denied bail, he spent 1,301 days in prison awaiting trial, only to be unanimously acquitted on all 54 charges by a jury.

"USA v Raj is my clarion call to shed light on the broken judicial system I endured," said Dr. Bothra. "This book exposes how unchecked government power and a win-at-all-costs mentality can wreck innocent lives. My story could happen to anyone. No one is immune from this kind of injustice."

Blending courtroom drama with heartfelt reflections, USA v Raj follows Dr. Bothra's life from a small town in India to becoming one of America's most respected medical practitioners, only to have his American dream turned upside down by government corruption. Through his deeply personal narrative, the book serves as both a cautionary tale and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

Readers will find inspiration in Dr. Bothra's unwavering faith, devotion to his family, and ultimate victory against what seemed to be insurmountable odds. The release of the memoir coincides with the major motion picture adaptation by Bollywood Hollywood Production in collaboration with Twickenham Productions, now in pre-production, which was announced at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

Jenifer DeBellis, MFA, co-author of the book, adds her unique literary perspective to Dr. Bothra's story. Known for her deeply empathetic storytelling, DeBellis brings a powerful voice to this tale of redemption, injustice, and hope.

This compelling, at times alarming account offers readers rare and eye-opening insight into a flawed justice system, raising critical questions about fairness, accountability, and the misuse of power. More than just a memoir, the book is a rallying cry for meaningful change and a celebration of the triumph of truth.

USA v Raj (ISBN: 9781967458592) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $20.99, and the ebook is on sale for a limited time for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.

About the Authors:

Dr. Raj Bothra is a surgeon, interventional pain expert, activist, author, and survivor of one of America's biggest false arrest and imprisonment scandals. A native of a rural town in India, he earned medical degrees in India, England, and the U.S. During his time as a surgeon in Detroit, he built a single-owner private practice that became the nation's largest interventional pain management system (The Pain Center, USA, and Interventional Pain Center). He's worked with important public figures, including Indian prime ministers, U.S. presidents, Mother Teresa, and Pope John Paul II. Indian President Narayanan awarded him the high civilian honor of PADMA SHRI and he's received numerous awards in India and the U.S. for his public service.

Jenifer DeBellis, MFA, is a PhD candidate, transformational speaker, and award-winning author of Warrior Sister, Cut Yourself Free (Library Tales Publishing), New Wilderness (Cornerstone Press), and Blood Sisters (Main Street Rag). She hosts the Restore Your Inner Warrior® podcast, edits Pink Panther Magazine, and directs the Detroit Writers' Guild (501c3). She's featured in Psychology Today and her writing appears in CALYX, Medical Literary Messenger, The Good Men Project, Solstice, and elsewhere. JeniferDeBellis.com.

