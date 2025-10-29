Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2025) - Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) ("Minaurum") is pleased to announce further results of its 2025 resource-definition drill program targeting the Promontorio, Travesia, and Europa vein zones at its Alamos Silver Project ("Alamos") in Sonora, Mexico. Drilling continued to return numerous high-grade intersections including: (Table 1; Figures 1-4).

4.80 m of 287 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") including 0.50 m of 1,029 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-141)

(Hole AL25-141) 1.10 m of 730 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-142)

(Hole AL25-142) 3.08 m of 523 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-142)

(Hole AL25-142) 1.40 m of 410 g/t AgEq (Hole AL25-148)

"Drilling continues to demonstrate the continuity of high-grade silver mineralization down dip and along strike," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Gold. "At the Europa stacked vein system, hole AL25-142 vein intersected three intervals of significant mineralization, yielding targets for further drilling and resource development."

2025 Resource-Definition Drilling

Minaurum has completed 35 holes on the Europa, Promontorio, and Travesia vein zones. Assays have been received for holes AL25-129 through AL25-149, with assays pending for the remainder (Figures 2 and 3).

Promontorio Vein Zone

Promontorio, along with the Europa vein zone, is one of the high-priority targets in which Minaurum will establish a maiden resource at Alamos. The 1 km-long Promontorio vein zone consists of multiple veins including the Veta Grande and Veta Las Guijas veins. Drilling to date at Promontorio and Promontorio Sur has intersected mineralization in epithermal vein-hosted cutting volcanic and intrusive rocks in addition to skarn/carbonate replacement (CRD) mineralization hosted by limestone in the footwall of the vein zones. Hole AL25-141 intersected 4.80 m of 287 g/t AgEq including 0.50 m of 1,029 g/t AgEq (771 g/t Ag, 0.49 g/t Au, 0.49% Cu, 2.09% Pb, and 4.29% Zn) and 0.55 m of 753 g/t AgEq (352 g/t Ag, 0.495 g/t Au, 0.79% Cu, 3.10% Pb, and 7.59% Zn). Hole AL25-147 drilled approximately 200 m to the southeast, intersected lead- and zinc-mineralized structures within the limestone in the down-dropped Promontorio Sur zone target, returning 0.55 m of 140 g/t AgEq and 0.25 m of 139 g/t AgEq, presenting CRD mineralization continuity with significant potential at depth (Table 1, Figure 2).

Figure 1. Plan view showing locations of Travesia, Promontorio, and Europa vein zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/271943_4fde203544c78880_003full.jpg

Table 1. Assay highlights of holes AL25-141 - AL25-149. Hole locations are shown in Figure 1. Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades are based on October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb.

Promontorio Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL25-141 254.75 255.45 0.70 176 0.003 0.611 0.312 0.266 251 260.73 261.25 0.52 110 0.131 0.226 0.209 0.353 159 267.50 268.00 0.50 107 0.028 0.248 0.273 0.432 152 334.90 339.70 4.80 154 0.167 0.281 1.063 2.409 287 including 334.90 335.40 0.50 771 0.498 0.499 2.090 4.290 1,029 and 337.20 337.75 0.55 352 0.495 0.797 3.100 7.590 753 AL25-144 279.45 279.60 0.15 47 0.036 0.349 2.140 0.986 158 AL25-146 364.10 365.00 0.90 24.1 0.005 0.072 0.006 0.049 33 AL25-147 269.60 270.15 0.55 63.6 0.255 0.490 0.107 0.083 140 285.00 285.45 0.45 3.5 0.027 0.005 1.160 2.690 106 288.50 288.75 0.25 4.7 0.038 0.023 1.055 3.810 139

Europa Hole From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Ag

g/t Au

g/t Cu

% Pb

% Zn

% AgEq

g/t AL25-142 177.45 178.55 1.10 606 0.079 0.641 0.817 1.283 730 including 178.00 178.55 0.55 1,075 0.154 1.035 1.380 2.160 1,282 349.55 350.10 0.55 146 0.016 0.226 2.530 5.070 365 473.60 474.10 0.50 177 0.008 0.235 0.181 0.467 218 493.00 497.53 4.53 275 0.081 0.341 0.906 2.145 396 including 494.45 497.53 3.08 369 0.104 0.433 1.231 2.705 523 which includes 495.80 496.30 0.50 983 0.153 0.853 1.985 5.280 1,271 AL25-143 247.85 248.35 0.50 91.8 0.001 0.452 0.069 1.285 174 263.65 264.55 0.90 145 0.035 0.370 0.667 1.410 239 AL25-145 380.80 381.65 0.85 145 0.071 0.383 1.150 1.010 242 AL25-148 194.35 195.75 1.40 300 0.183 0.442 0.663 1.265 410 AL25-149 174.70 175.40 0.70 225 0.067 1.370 1.190 1.655 440

Travesia Vein Zone

The Travesia vein zone lies to the north of the Promontorio zone and in the same structural corridor (Figures 1 and 2). Further drilling is anticipated at Travesia to test potential for high-grade mineralization along strike and down dip.

Figure 2. Longitudinal section of Travesia-Promontorio vein zones, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/271943_4fde203544c78880_004full.jpg

Europa Vein Zone

Drilling has extended high-grade mineralization down-dip and along-strike (see Minaurum news release dated October 16, 2025). In the Nueva Europa vein zone, an interval of 1.10 m of 730 g/t AgEq with high grade silver of 606 g/t Ag including 0.55 m of 1,075 g/t Ag.

Hole AL25-142 returned 4.53 m of 396 g/t AgEq including 0.50 m of 1,271 g/t AgEq containing 983 g/t Ag (0.15 g/t Au, 0.85% Cu, 1.98% Pb, 5.28% Zn); and hole AL25-148 reported 1.40 m of 410 g/t AgEq. Along-strike and to the south, hole AL25-143 returned 0.90 m of 239 g/t AgEq and AL25-149 reported 0.70 m of 440 g/t AgEq also containing a high-grade interval of 300 g/t Ag. Drilling continues to step out along strike and down dip at Europa. (Table 1 and Figures 3 and 4).

Figure 3. Longitudinal section of Europa vein zone, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/271943_4fde203544c78880_005full.jpg

Figure 4. Cross section of Europa and Nueva Europa vein zones, showing holes AL25-142 and AL25-148.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/271943_4fde203544c78880_006full.jpg

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this News Release. Verification was done by visual inspection of core samples and comparison to assay results. Assay results have not been checked by re-analysis. No factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented in this news release.

Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site and then shipped either by a licensed courieror by Company personnel to ALS Minerals' preparation facility in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. ALS prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Hermosillo, and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ALS Minerals. In Vancouver, the pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 30-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for silver, copper, lead, and zinc using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples on average, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ALS Minerals) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval. When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values by the QP. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

ALS Minerals is independent of Minaurum Gold and is independent of the Qualified Person.

